After playing San Angelo Central every season since 2016, Shoemaker finally earned its first road victory in the series Friday, and when Toby Foreman saw the opportunity to depart with a win, he did not walk toward the exit — he sprinted.
For most of the season opener’s first half, the Grey Wolves and Bobcats exchanged scores en route to a 20-20 tie, but 14 unanswered points provided breathing room, allowing Shoemaker to escape historic San Angelo Stadium, which was built in 1956, with a 34-27 victory.
Following the game, the Grey Wolves head coach admitted using his run game to the team’s advantage.
“Once we got up by a couple scores,” Foreman said, “we ran the ball, ran the clock and just got the heck out of there. Luckily, we were able to do that by picking up a few first downs late, because we were banged up.
“The first quarter lasted 45 minutes in real time, and offensively, we ran 78 plays and only had 15 kids actually play, so that was a lot of plays for Week 1 in 100-degree weather. I just knew we needed to run out the game and get out with a victory.”
Shoemaker finished with 349 yards rushing on 40 snaps to average 8.7 yards per carry as senior Jerrod Hicks-Maddox led the way, delivering a game-high 168 yards and four touchdowns on 17 carries.
The performance was complemented by junior quarterback Malachi Jerome’s eight-carry, 77-yard showing, while seniors K’mare Balfour (7-55) and X’Zavion Smith (7-48) combined to average for 7.4 yards per carry. Additionally, Isaiah Butler-Tanner, a junior, accounted for a 1-yard touchdown on his lone carry.
Potentially, the statistic could have been inflated even further, according to Foreman, who pointed to penalties wiping out multiple long runs, including at least one 50-yard touchdown.
Nevertheless, the Grey Wolves accomplished a milestone at San Angelo, affording the team plenty of opportunities to celebrate on the 180-mile trip home, but other things took priority.
“We slept,” Foreman said. “Everybody was asleep. We were tired, but it was a good ride for us to have after a win, and we are going to take trips like that in district. We’re going to Midlothian, and we’re going to Waco High.
“That’s a big positive that comes from playing that far away in our opener.”
This week, however, Shoemaker remains in town despite being the road team at Chaparral’s Joseph L. Searles III Stadium on Friday.
Like last year, the Bobcats enter the Week 2 encounter coming off a one-sided loss, falling 33-6 to Killeen last week. In 2022, the Kangaroos won the opener 42-6 before the Grey Wolves followed with a 52-0 victory.
Although the hope is to replicate the success, Foreman does not expect a similar showing.
“I have been watching film,” he said, “and they are vastly improved. It is really impressive to see the way they have done it, and I might even have to sit down with (Chaparral head coach Alan Haire) to ask him how he did it, because it took me a while to fix things here.
“We have to be focused on us, though, and fixing our issues.”
Adding further importance to the contest is the fact Shoemaker opens its eight-game District 4-5A, Division I schedule just one week later, traveling to face the reigning champion Panthers, who were undefeated en route to claiming the title.
Midlothian was responsible for one of the Grey Wolves’ two regular-season losses in 2022, winning 32-27, but the Panthers enter the rematch winless after falling 21-7 at Seguin last week.
“The negative of being in a big district is that you don’t have any nondistrict games,” Foreman said.
“Luckily, this team has a lot of experience coming back from last year, but we’ve still got to settle things on the field. So, we have to make sure that our team is jelling together.
“That is a really big thing at this point in the year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.