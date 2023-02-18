BASKETBALL
BOYS
District 22-5A 3rd-place tiebreaker
- Shoemaker 67, Waco University 58
SOCCER
District 12-6A
- Hutto 3, Waco Midway 1
- Temple 2, Bryan 2, tie
- OFF: Copperas Cove
District 22-5A
- Belton 1, Ellison 1 (4-2 PKs)
- Chaparal 3, Shoemaker 1
- Waco 2, Killeen 1
- Waco University 2, Lake Belton 1
District 5-4A
- Salado 3, Gatesville 0
GIRLS
District 12-6A
- Bryan 3, Temple 1
- Pflugerville Weiss 1, Harker Heights 0
- Waco Midway 2, Hutto 1
- OFF: Copperas Cove
District 22-5A
- Belton 10, Ellison 0
- Waco 0, Killeen 0 (Waco wins on PKs)
District 5-4A
- Salado 5, Gatesville 0
SOFTBALL
Arlington Heights Tournament
- Copperas Cove 13, Benbrook 0, 3 innings
- Copperas Cove 10, Chisholm Trail 0, 4 innings
- Copperas Cove 11, FW Northside 4, 3 innings
Killeen ISD Tournament
Bracket Play
- Gatesville 6, Ellison 5
- Harker Heights 11, Shoemaker 0
Gold Bracket
- Gatesville 10, Waco La Vega 3
- Harker Heights 2, Bastrop 1
Silver Bracket
- Ellison 15, Waco 3
- Florence 17, Connally 2
- Round Rock McNeil 14, Killeen 0
- Shoemaker 9, Chaparral 6
