BASKETBALL

BOYS

District 22-5A 3rd-place tiebreaker

  • Shoemaker 67, Waco University 58

SOCCER

District 12-6A

  • Hutto 3, Waco Midway 1
  • Temple 2, Bryan 2, tie
  • OFF: Copperas Cove

District 22-5A

  • Belton 1, Ellison 1 (4-2 PKs)
  • Chaparal 3, Shoemaker 1
  • Waco 2, Killeen 1
  • Waco University 2, Lake Belton 1

District 5-4A

  • Salado 3, Gatesville 0

GIRLS

District 12-6A

  • Bryan 3, Temple 1
  • Pflugerville Weiss 1, Harker Heights 0
  • Waco Midway 2, Hutto 1
  • OFF: Copperas Cove

District 22-5A

  • Belton 10, Ellison 0
  • Waco 0, Killeen 0 (Waco wins on PKs)

District 5-4A

  • Salado 5, Gatesville 0

SOFTBALL

Arlington Heights Tournament

  • Copperas Cove 13, Benbrook 0, 3 innings
  • Copperas Cove 10, Chisholm Trail 0, 4 innings
  • Copperas Cove 11, FW Northside 4, 3 innings

Killeen ISD Tournament

Bracket Play

  • Gatesville 6, Ellison 5
  • Harker Heights 11, Shoemaker 0

Gold Bracket

  • Gatesville 10, Waco La Vega 3
  • Harker Heights 2, Bastrop 1

Silver Bracket

  • Ellison 15, Waco 3
  • Florence 17, Connally 2
  • Round Rock McNeil 14, Killeen 0
  • Shoemaker 9, Chaparral 6
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.