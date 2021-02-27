Four area football players earned honorable mention on the Texas Sports Writers Association Class 6A All-State Team released Friday.
All were seniors last season.
Shoemaker's Monaray Baldwin and DeAndre Exford were on the list along with Belton's Joe Sniffin and Harker Heights' Savonte Sanford-Paige.
Baldwin, a 5-foot-10, 170-pound receiver, caught 42 passes for 795 yards and 12 touchdowns for the Grey Wolves. He also carried the ball 33 times for 399 yards and two scores.
Shoemaker was 8-3 and Baldwin was named the District 12-6A MVP. He has singed with Baylor.
Exford (5-7, 190) was selected as an all-purpose player. He ran for 524 yards and four TDs on 56 carries. He also caught 18 passes for 265 yards and two TDs.
Sniffin (6-1, 212), a linebacker, made 83 tackles and returned an interception for a score for the Tigers. He
played with a torn ligament in his knee.
Sanford-Paige, a 6-3, 205-pound defensive back, made 61 solo tackles (five for loss), picked off two passes, broke up
five others and forced a fumble for the Knights.
BOYS BASKETBALL
MEMORIAL CHRISTIAN 61, DECATUR VICTORY CHRISTIAN 37: At Killeen, freshman Jeremiah Smith led three Warriors in double figures with 15 points and Memorial Christian rolled to its third consecutive regional championship.
Erick Armstrong added 14 points, and Josiah Escoffery had 13 for the Warriors, who were playing for the first time in 17 days.
The Warriors (14-3) won their 13th straight game and advanced to the Texas Christian Athletic Fellowship (TCAF) Division II state semifinals and will face Arlington St. Paul Prep on Tuesday night at 6 at Robinson High School.
MCA led 23-14 at halftime. The Warriors outscored the Patriots in every period.
Victory Christian's Evan Longacre led all scorers with 21 points.
GIRLS SOCCER
LAMPASAS 4, JARRELL 0: At Jarrell, freshman Bella Lindsey recorded a hat trick in the Lady Badgers' win.
Sophomore Willow Gill also scored for Lampasas.
TEMPLE 3, SHOEMAKER 0: At Temple, Emily Diaz scored all three goals for the Lady Wildcats (4-3-2, 15 pts 12-6A).
Shoemaker fell to 0-7-1 (2 pts) in 12-6A.
BRYAN 6, COPPERAS COVE 2: At Bulldawg Stadium, Halee Hernandez had three goals and an assist to lead the Lady Vikings to a victory.
Emeyda Cruz had a pair of goals and a pair of assists for Bryan (7-1-1, 22 pts 12-6A).
The Lady Vikings scored five goals in the second half after the teams played to a 1-1 draw in the opening half.
Copperas Cove fell to 2-7.
BOYS SOCCER
BRYAN 1, COPPERAS COVE 1 (Bryan wins on penalties, 9-8): At Bryan, Bryce Luckie scored the clincher in a lengthy shootout for the Vikings (5-2-2, 19 pts 12-6A).
Kendric Steward scored for Cove (3-3-3, 12 pts 12-6A) off a corner kick from Brandon Sargent.
Alex Vasilakis scored Bryan’s goal.
BASEBALL
GATESVILLE 5, LORENA 4: At Salado, Kody Hernandez was 2-for-2 with a couple of RBIs and was stellar at second base to help the Hornets edge the Leopards in the Salado tournament.
Luke Mullins allowed just one earned run and struck out six in six innings on the mound for Gatesville.
CHINA SPRING 2, LAKE BELTON 1: At China Spring, Alex Martinez struck out 16 in a four-hitter and ninth-ranked China Spring edged the Broncos in a pitchers' duel in the China Spring tournament.
Logan Flores went the distance on the mound for Lake Belton, surrendering two runs on six hits and a walk.
Mason Gerrard went 2-for- 3 at the plate to lead the Bronco offense.
A crucial play occured in the bottom of the fifth when Gerrard was at second base with two outs and Kadyn Martinez at the plate. Martinez worked the count to 2-2 and got a pitch out over the plate and drove it over the shortstop's head. Gerrard rounded third for the tying run but China Spring center fielder Bryce Tabor threw him out at the plate on a close play.
SOFTBALL
LAMPASAS 14, COMANCHE 4, 3 1/2 inn.: At Llano, the Lady Badgers blew the game open with a nine-run bottom of the third inning.
Alycia Cantu and Mia Maldonado each hit doubles in the big inning.
Kali Hunter hit a run-scoring double, and Aspen Wheeler socked a three-run double in Lampasas' four-run second .
Maldonado and Kayli Syx each had three hits for Lampasas. The Lady Badgers had 13 hits in the game.
MEMORIAL CHRISTIAN 61, VICTORY CHRISTIAN 37
Decatur Victory Christian (37)
Oates 0, Rodrigs 3, Davis 0, Longacre 21, Martin 13, Young 0, Hooper 0, Jordon 0.
Memorial Christian Academy (61)
Smith 15, Tompkins 6, Armstrong 14, Escoffery 13, I.Rosales 0, Clark 9, J.Rosales 0, Jackson 4.
Victory 5 9 15 8—37
Memorial 8 15 18 20—61
3-Point Goals—Victory 2 (Longacre 2), Memorial Christian 8 (Smith 2, Tompkins 2, Armstrong 2, Escoffery 2). Free throws—Victory 7-16, Memorial Christian 9-20. Fouled Out—Longacre, Jackson. Total Fouls—Victory 16, Memorial Christian 16. Technicals—None.
Records—Memorial Christian 15-3
FRIDAY'S BASEBALL
China Spring tournament
- China Spring 2, Lake Belton 1
Pflugerville tournament
- Pflugerville Weiss 3, Copperas Cove 1
- RR Westwood 9, Copperas Cove 6
Round Rock Hardball Classic
- RR Cedar Ridge 3, Belton 0
Salado tournament
- Gatesville 5, Lorena 4
- Salado 24, Academy 1
FRIDAY’S BOYS BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS
TCAF Div. II Regional
- Memorial Christian 61, Decatur Victory Christian 37
FRIDAY’S SOCCER
BOYS
District 12-6A
- Belton 1, Ellison 0
- Bryan 1, Copperas Cove 1 (Bryan wins on penalties, 9-8)
- Temple 5, Shoemaker 0
District 18-4A
- Academy 1, Florence 0
- Lampasas 3, Jarrell 0
- Salado 4, Lake Belton 0
GIRLS
District 12-6A
- Belton 12, Ellison 0
- Bryan 6, Copperas Cove 2
- Temple 3, Shoemaker 0
District 18-4A
- Academy 3, Florence 1
- Lake Belton 2, Salado 1, OT
- Lampasas 4, Jarrell 0
FRIDAY'S SOFTBALL
Cameron ISD Tournament
- Troy 16, Gatesville 0, 5 innings
Llano tournament
- Lampasas 14, Comanche 4, 3½ innings
- Llano 11, Florence 3, 3½ innings
Round Rock tournament
- Lake Belton 7, Brenham 1, 5 innings
- Lake Belton 7, Elgin 6, 8 innings
West tournament
- Salado 12, Robinson 10
Wylie tournament
- Belton 6, Plano West 3
- Princeton 9, Belton 8
- Wylie 6, Belton 5
