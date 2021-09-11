KERRVILLE — A last-minute location change forced the Tivy Antlers to play a road game at their home stadium Friday night.
Originally scheduled for Leo Buckley Stadium in Killeen, a water main broke at the stadium and a crazy turn of events led to the Antlers hosting a road game against the Shoemaker Grey Wolves at Antler Stadium instead.
After falling in a 14-0 hole, Shoemaker won 52-21 behind five Jerrod Hicks touchdowns.
LAYTON LIGHTS UP THE BOARD
Picking up action in the first quarter, Tivy (0-3) received the opening kickoff. Jake Layton orchestrated a 74-yard scoring drive. He called his own number by rushing the ball 13 yards for a Tivy touchdown with 9:51 left in the first quarter. Stephen Grocki’s extra point was perfect and Tivy led, 7-0.
TIVY DEFENSIVE STAND EARLY
Tivy held Shoemaker (1-1) to 2 yards on their opening drive. This resulted in a fourth-and-8 from Tivy’s 12-yard line.
Shoemaker punted the ball and the return man for Tivy fumbled a fair catch. Shoemaker recovered and took over with a first-and-10 at their own 42-yard line. Once again, the Tivy defense held Shoemaker to little or no yardage. A 3-yard drive forced the Grey Wolves to punt the ball away once again.
LAYTON CONNECTS WITH JOHNSTON
The combination of Layton and Jackson Johnston resulted in a perfectly thrown 92-yard touchdown pass with 6:00 left in the first quarter. Johnston lumbered down the sideline without being touched. Grocki’s extra point was perfect and Tivy led, 14-0.
SHOEMAKER SPEED BECOMES EVIDENT
Shoemaker’s football team features several members of the Class 6A No. 1 track team in Texas. This might be the quickest team that Tivy faces this season.
Jerrod Hicks returned the ensuing kickoff 75 yards, giving the Grey Wolves excellent field position in the red zone.
Peydon Horace raced up the middle for an 8-yard touchdown to put Shoemaker on the board with 3:37 left in the first quarter. Shoemaker cut the deficit to 14-7 after the extra point attempt was nailed by Antonio Butler.
HICKS SHIFTS INTO GEAR
Hicks exploded downfield for a 90-yard touchdown run. His sprint down the field combined with the kickoff return TD earlier gave him 165 total yards on two plays, by himself, in the first quarter. Shoemaker tied the game at 14-14 with 43 seconds left in the opening stanza.
Butler connected on an 18-yard field goal in the second period to extend the lead to 17-14.
ETHAN HONEYCUTT LEADS THE DEFENSIVE UNIT
Honeycutt registered a sack in the second period and gave Tivy its final touchdown of the night in the third quarter.
Shoemaker was held to 1 yard on the opening drive of the second half when Honeycutt picked off Shoemaker’s Omari Evans and returned it 35 yards for a Tivy touchdown. Tivy trailed 31-21 early in the second half.
HICKS RUNS TIVY DOWN
Hicks scored touchdowns from 90, 32, 37 and 5 yards out to account for four rushing touchdowns Friday night at Antler Stadium. He finished the night with 254 total yards.
Jamarius Stewart scored the remaining Grey Wolves touchdown with a 29-yard run in the fourth quarter to put Tivy away, 52-21.
UP NEXT
After another bye week, Shoemaker will be the visiting team at Buckley in the District 12-6A opener against Killeen (2-1) on Sept. 24.
