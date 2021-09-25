Good things are happening for Shoemaker when the Grey Wolves keep giving sophomore running Jerrod Hicks the football.
On Friday, he ran for 199 yards and three touchdowns in a 42-27 win over Killeen in the teams' District 12-6A opener at Leo Buckley Stadium. All three scores and 171 of those yards came in the third quarter, helping the Grey Wolves maintain the upper hand on the Roos.
Jamarius Stewart added 144 yards rushing for Shoemaker (2-1, 1-0), including a 31-yard scamper in the Wolves' four-TD third period.
Hicks had three carries for 50 yards in Shoemaker's 43-28 season-opening loss at San Angelo Central. In the Wolves' next outing, he ran for 254 yards and four TDs in a 52-21 win at Kerrville Tivy.
Hicks was quiet in the first half Friday with just 17 yards, but that changed quickly after halftime.
He scored on a 57-yard run to open the second half, running right and cutting sharply through a gap in the defense.
The Roos (2-2, 0-1) answered with a 70-yard drive, capped by Emory Arthur's second touchdown run, a 12-yarder. Quarterback Ahmad Bailey ran in for the two-point conversion to the score at 21.
After Shoemaker quarterback Omari Evans was stuffed at the line on first down, Hicks scored from the same spot on the field on a play that looked nearly identical, except to the other side of the field. He added an 11-yard TD later in the period.
Shoemaker never trailed, but the Roos were still in the game early in the fourth quarter after Bailey sneaked in from the 1 to pull Killeen within 42-27.
The Wolves then ate up 5 1/2 minutes off the clock, boldly converting a fourth-and-2 on their own 33 out of punt formation.
The Roos got the ball back with 5 minutes remaining but couldn't score and Shoemaker ran out the clock.
The teams traded touchdowns in the opening half.
Shoemaker scored on its opening drive after the Roos went three-and-out to start the game.
Peydon Horace capped the 12-play, 63-yard drive with a 1-yard plunge. Evans kept the drive going with two big plays.
On the first one, he avoided a sack for a huge loss on third-and-9 and scrambled for 23 yards. Then on fourth-and-4 at the Killeen 17, he connected with Khamari Terrell for a 16-yard gain down to the 1.
The Roos tied the game early in the second quarter, catching a huge break when quarterback Roderick Norman was hit just after stepping out of bounds for a small gain on third-and-11.
The penalty moved the Roos across midfield with a fresh set of downs and they scored nine plays later on Arthur’s 3-yard run.
The tie lasted for 17 seconds, the time it took for Khamari Terrell to run up and field a high-bouncing kickoff at the 35, run to his left for nearly a huge loss, then reverse field. With blockers in front and only a kicker in the way, one of the fastest high school sprinters in the country scored easily.
Killeen bounced back with a six-play scoring drive, capped by a 13-yard pass from Bailey to Jacobia Thomas.
The Wolves had a great opportunity to score late in the half after Stewart ran 40 yards to the Killeen 25 to start the drive. But Evans was stuffed for a 6-yard loss on second down and Shoemaker turned over the ball on downs after two incomplete passes.
Shoemaker hosts Copperas Cove on Thursday. The Roos return to Buckley next Friday as the visiting team against Ellison.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.