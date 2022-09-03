When Omari Evans headed off to Penn State, quarterback play figured to be a dodgy issue for the Shoemaker Grey Wolves.
Not anymore.
Sophomore Malachi Jerome was perfect through the air Friday, completing all eight of his passes for 182 yards and five touchdowns as the Wolves throttled first-year program and city rival Chaparral 52-0 at Joseph L. Searles III Stadium.
It came one week after Jerome led the Wolves to a late go-ahead touchdown in a 31-24 win over San Angelo Central.
“He got hit a couple of times but he made the plays when he was supposed to make them,” Shoemaker coach Toby Foreman said. “He's got a bright future and I'm telling you, he does not act like a sophomore — any that I've ever coached.”
Malachi’s sensational Friday performance was completed entirely in the first half as Shoemaker (2-0) raced to a 43-0 lead at the break.
Maurice Starr (2-59 receiving) and Jerrod Hicks (4-50) each caught two TD passes.
There wasn’t much in the way of moral victories in Chaparral’s second outing. The Bobcats (0-2) were soundly beaten by what appears to be a formidable — and fast — Grey Wolves squad.
The Wolves dominated from the start as the home team at Chaparral’s on-campus facility. They scored on their first six drives, and none took more than three plays. That’s 43 points on their first 13 plays.
Foreman said the offense was aided by the return of three starters: running back Jamarius Stewart, center Wilbert Martin and left guard Ta’Von Harris. All three players were out last week and also didn’t play in Shoemaker’s scrimmage.
“I felt like that helped kind of the offensive explosion early in the game,” Foreman said.
Meanwhile, Shoemaker’s defense limited Chapparal to 74 total yards and five first downs. The Bobcats only moved across midfield twice and never reached the red zone. Twenty-three of their runs went for no gain or worse. This despite the Wolves missing defensive end Darrion Burleson and safety Torian Thomas.
“If we can ever get all healthy, we're going to be pretty good,” Foreman said.
Chaparral won the coin toss and deferred, but little else went their way in the first half.
Starr received the opening kickoff and returned it 45 yards to the Bobcat 42.
After a pair of runs by Hicks, Starr finished the drive with a 30-yard touchdown catch down the sideline.
The Bobcats picked up a first down on their opening drive, but had to punt and Shoemaker took over at its own 40.
The Wolves scored on the next play as Stewart was left wide open in the middle of the field on a screen pass and went 60 yards to the end zone. Open receivers proved to be a recurring theme throughout the first half.
Chaparral fumbled on its first play after the kickoff and Shoemaker needed just two plays to return to the end zone. Jerome found Hicks in the end zone for a 19-yard score.
Trailing 22-0 and unable to stop the Shoemaker offense, the Bobcats went for it on fourth-and-1 at their own 34 late in the first quarter. They didn’t get it.
Given another short field, Shoemaker went 29 yards in two plays and the rout was on.
Jerome tossed his fifth TD pass on the opening play of the second quarter, 29 yards to Starr.
Backup quarterback Isaiah Tanner-Butler scored the Wolves’ lone second-half TD on a 1-yard run late in the third quarter to make it 50-0. He completed three of four passes for 6 yards.
Shoemaker linebacker Jisayah Riley capped the scoring with a 10-yard sack of Chaparral QB Joel Secrist in the end zone for a safety in the fourth quarter.
Secrist completed two of three passes for 39 yards. That was 4 more yards than the slot-T offense recorded on the ground on 39 carries.
X’Zavion Smith led Shoemaker with 76 yards rushing, including a 21-yard TD.
Antonio Butler was perfect on six extra-point kicks. The Wolves botched the snap on their second PAT, but the Bobcats were offside and Hicks ran in the two-pointer from half the distance.
The Wolves executed so well they weren’t flagged until a false start with 4:02 left in the third quarter, a point at which most of the starters were out of the game. That and a fumble on Shoemaker’s first snap in the second half were about all Foreman could grumble about. And they involved mainly backups.
“It was a mesh exchange and we do that 20 minutes a day, four days a week every week in our individual time,” Foreman said. “There's no excuse for that. And we had a couple of penalties that I wasn't happy about, and then a couple of things on special teams.
“That's one thing that we preach — no turnovers and no pre-snap penalties — and we had one of each tonight, so I'll be on them about that.”
One highlight for the Bobcats: Jalian Pearson recovered the Shoemaker fumble, the first turnover forced in Chaparral history. The Bobcats also cut down on their penalties this week, from 10 to six.
The Wolves open their eight-game District 4-5A-D1 schedule next Friday at Buckley Stadium against Midlothian.
The Bobcats, who were the visiting team Friday in their on-campus stadium, hit the road for the first time next Friday at Marble Falls.
“I'm just extremely pleased with the improvement we continue to make, especially with the amount of people that have been injured and the amount of shuffling that's been going on with the offensive line,” Foreman said.
FRIDAY'S HIGH SCHOOL SCORES
- Brenham 42, Belton 7
- Copperas Cove 39, Georgetown East View 9
- Florence 25, Bruceville-Eddy 14
- Glen Rose 49, Gatesville 14
- Harker Heights 27, Smithson Valley 13
- Lake Belton 41, Buda Johnson 34
- Lampasas 48, Austin Northeast Early College 0
- Round Rock Stony Point 24, Killeen 16
- Salado 38, Bryan Rudder 28
- Shoemaker 52, Chaparral 0
- Temple 34, Willis 20
