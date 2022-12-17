Madyson Mitchell led four Shoemaker players in double figures with 18 points and the Lady Grey Wolves never trailed in a 67-56 win at Chaparral on Friday.
The Lady Wolves (12-6) improved to 3-0 in District 22-5A play. The Lady Bobcats (6-6) fell to 1-2 in 22-5A.
Iyanna Billups added 14 points for Shoemaker, including a trio of 3-pointers. Lexi Westmoreland scored all 12 of her points on treys, and Kenyjah Richards went 7-for-8 at the foul line on the way to an 11-point night.
Mitchell also recorded nine rebounds and three steals. Richards grabbed eight boards. Billups had four steals.
Chaparral’s Ivy Powell led all scorers with 26 points, including three triples. She scored 20 of her points in the second half. Freshman Samiyah Bowers tossed in 16 points and grabbed eight rebounds.
Shoemaker scored the first nine points of the game and led by double-digits most of the rest of the night. Mitchell started the early outburst with a pair of baskets. Billups added a layup off a steal and Chaparral used its first timeout trailing 6-0 less than 2 minutes in.
Right out of the break, the Lady Wolves’ Sophia Edwin (eight points) collected another steal and Westmoreland dropped in her first 3-pointer.
Bowers answered with a quick bucket at the other end, but Billups hit a 3 out of the corner to make it 12-2.
Bowers hit a free throw later in the period to make it 18-9, but another corner triple from Billups increased the Lady Wolves’ lead to 12 and Shoemaker carried a double-digit lead the rest of the way.
The Lady Wolves made their first five 3-pointers to finish the opening period with a 26-14 lead. Shoemaker was 8-of-18 from long distance on the night.
The Lady Wolves led 37-23 at halftime.
Westmoreland’s steal midway through the third quarter led to a Billups layup and gave the Lady Wolves their biggest lead at 51-30.
Powell scored 11 points in the final quarter and Chaparral made a late push to cut the lead down to 11 near the final minute.
The teams were nearly equal in shooting and turnovers. Both teams committed 22 turnovers. Chaparral was 20-of-52 (38%) from the field. Shoemaker was 20-of-53.
Next up for the two schools is tournament action beginning Tuesday. Shoemaker will be at the Lake Travis tourney. Chaparral heads to Bastrop.
District play resumes Jan. 3 with Shoemaker at Killeen, and Chaparral at Ellison.
22-5A GIRLS BASKETBALL
Ellison 3-0
Killeen 3-0
Shoemaker 3-0
Chaparral 1-2
Lake Belton 1-2
Waco 1-2
Belton 0-3
Waco University 0-3
Friday’s Games
- Ellison 64, Belton 15
- Killeen def. Waco
- Lake Belton 58, Waco University 16
- Shoemaker 67, Chaparral 56
