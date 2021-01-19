Shayna Cook and Jamesha Reece each scored 12 points and the Shoemaker Lady Grey Wolves took a big step toward clinching a playoff spot with a 63-19 home win over Bryan on Tuesday.
The Lady Wolves also avenged a 47-45 loss in the first meeting with the Lady Vikings.
The victory gave Shoemaker (5-4 12-6A) a two-game lead over Bryan (3-6 12-6A) for fourth place with five games remaining.
Novotny Smith added 10 points for the Lady Wolves.
Leading scorers for Bryan were Jajinae Williams with 10, Symoria Adkins with 5, and Alexis Burton with 3.
Shoemaker coach Karron Taylor said the Lady Wolves played a great game.
“They looked loose, relaxed,” Taylor said. “I think today they came in and showed their focus. We’re working, we know we have a long way to go, we’ve got some things we’ve got to improve on. I was very proud of them.
“They’re really good friends,” Taylor said. “It shows. I think that helps with being loose, all those things, just kind of enjoying the moment.”
Shoemaker opened with 17 unanswered points in the first quarter.
With less than one minute left in the opening quarter, the Lady Vikings were able to sink two free throws to join the Lady Wolves on the scoreboard. A quick layup saw another two points for Bryan and the Lady Vikings trailed 17-4.
The Lady Wolves stayed on the attack looking to maintain their hold on the lead. With two minutes left in the half, the Lady Wolves were up by 17, 29-12..
While the Lady Vikings were able to pick up their pace offensively in the second quarter, they still ended the half down 34-15.
Halfway through the third quarter, the Lady Wolves were up 45-16. The Lady Vikings found themselves in a similar position to the first half, unable to make any shots.
By the fourth quarter, Shoemaker led 50-19.
With four minutes left in the game, Shoemaker was two points away from reaching 60 while Bryan was been unable to score in the quarter.
Shoemaker's win also benefited district-leading Harker Heights. The Lady Knights, who won 44-31 at Belton, clinched a playoff spot with Bryan's loss.
The Lady Wolves travel to Ellison on Friday. Bryan returns to the area to face No. 20 Harker Heights. Both games are set for 7 p.m.
12-6A GIRLS BASKETBALL
x-Harker Heights 9-0
Ellison 7-2
Temple 7-2
Shoemaker 5-4
Bryan 3-6
Belton 2-7
Copperas Cove 2-7
Killeen 1-8
x-clinched playoff spot
TUESDAY"S GAMES
- C. Cove 47, Killeen 44
- No. 20 Harker Hts 44, Belton 31
- Shoemaker 63, Bryan 19
- Temple 42, Ellison 40, OT
