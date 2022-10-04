TEMPLE — Lake Belton and Shoemaker made one another work for just about every point Tuesday night, which makes sense considering they were part of a three-way tie at the top of District 22-5A when the week began.
Through all the blocks and digs that led to multiple rallies, and the mostly emphatic kills that ended up closing those points, the Lady Broncos managed enough separation and evened the regular-season series against the Lady Grey Wolves with a 25-22, 13-25, 25-12, 25-21 victory at Bronco Gym to stay in first place, along with Ellison.
“We knew tonight that no matter what, they weren’t going to back down. It wasn’t going to be an easy end of every set,” said Lake Belton head coach Liz Ramsey, whose squad has won seven in a row since dropping its league opener at Shoemaker. “We both had off sets but, ultimately, we were able to pull it out.”
And Lake Belton (28-9, 7-1), which defeated co-leader Ellison on Friday, did it on senior night no less.
“It’s our first group of seniors ever and to be able to get that win tonight for them is even more special for sure,” Ramsey said while discussing Presley Pattrick, Bri Arizmendi, Paige Roehl, Danica Bingham and Sydni Cartwright.
Bingham and Gabby Jones each put down 11 kills for the Lady Broncos, who were without right-side hitter Cartwright because of illness but dealt with her absence by employing everyone else. Dylan Presley added five kills, Kate Wieters had three kills, and Trinaty Pearson, Kaleice Cain and Landyn Johnson chipped in two each.
Pattrick offered 15 assists, Cain 14, and Pattrick, Presley, Bingham and Jones all served two aces.
“I knew we had 14 players perfectly capable of playing any position you put them in,” Ramsey said. “So, they definitely stepped up and did a great job tonight.”
A’Niyah Harrison led a hard-hitting group of Lady Grey Wolves (25-11, 6-2) with 11 kills. Cynclare Wright and Angelique Gonzalez had seven, and Alahna Daniels four.
The two teams combined for 13 blocks for points.
“Two great teams going against each other, but I’ve never been to a game where there’s a winner and a winner. Someone had to win and someone had to lose. I give them credit, they did what they were supposed to do,” Shoemaker head coach Merdith Shaw-Moore said.
“I think the main thing is you’re supposed to protect your floor, protect your house. We did it and we expected them to do it here. We tried to make it tough for them. It’s just they made less mistakes than we did. That’s really what it boiled down to.”
During an opening set in which there was barely a budge from either side, the largest lead was Lake Belton’s four on a pair of occasions. But after the Lady Wolves moved within 23-22, kills from Bingham and Presley put Game 1 into the Lady Broncos’ corner.
The second set looked to be headed to another close finish, but down 10-9, Shoemaker went on a 6-0 run to take a 14-10 advantage then scored 11 of the next 14 to even the match.
Lake Belton answered back by never trailing in the third set, going up by 10 at 14-4 and cruising from there.
Game 4 returned the match to its Game 1 roots, an all-out tangle from beginning to end.
The Lady Broncos used a 6-0 spurt to take an 8-3 lead, however, that cushion was dissolved into an 11-all tie. It was tied again five more times before a 5-0 spree gave Lake Belton enough space down the stretch.
“I’ve been excited for this game, especially after we played Ellison last Friday, because it just felt like we played relaxed and were ready. So, I was hoping coming into tonight that’s what it was going to be,” Ramsey said. “My girls played really well and I’m really proud of them.”
