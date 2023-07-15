Shoemaker standout defensive back Malik Esquerra committed to Texas Tech on Saturday during a ceremony in Killeen that was broadcast live on Instagram.
Esquerra, a 6-foot-3, 185-pound rising senior safety ranked among the top 100 senior prospects in Texas by a couple of recruiting services, chose the Red Raiders over TCU, Oklahoma State, Oregon State and Nebraska.
Esquerra plans to make the pledge official during the December signing period.
