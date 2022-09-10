Bryant Wesco caught eight passes for 143 yards, including an 80-yard catch and run early in the fourth quarter, and the Midlothian Panthers beat Shoemaker 32-27 on Friday in the District 4-5A-D1 opener at Buckley Stadium.
Midlothian (3-0) trailed 14-10 at halftime after Shoemaker’s Jamarius Stewart ran for 118 yards and two scores. Stewart was held to 21 yards in the second half. He scored all four of the Grey Wolves’ touchdowns, including a 7-yard TD reception.
The momentum flipped early in the second half when Shoemaker (2-1) snapped the ball out of its own end zone on fourth down from its own 22 on its opening drive.
Midlothian’s Austin Henderson-Lowe returned the ensuing kickoff 31 yards to the Shoemaker 40 and the Panthers took the lead for good, 18-14, on Jordon Richburg’s 5-yard TD run. It was his second TD run of the night.
The Wolves had a chance to drive for the winning score after getting a turnover on downs at their own 15 with 55 seconds remaining, but Shoemaker could only get as far as their own 41 on five plays and a spiked ball before time ran out.
Midlothian scored the first 10 points of the game before Stewart jump-started the Shoemaker offense with a 40-yard run that set up his first touchdown, a 2-yard plunge.
With 36 seconds left in the opening period, Stewart scampered 43 yards to give Shoemaker a 14-10 lead the Wolves held until the bad punt snap that sailed over Jerrod Hicks’ head.
It wasn't the first bad snap Shoemaker's punter had to chase. After the Wolves went three-and-out on their first series, Hicks was able to corral a high snap that ended up behind him. Miraculously, he managed to dodge oncoming rushers and get off a 25-yard punt that wasn't returned.
Stewart finished with 164 yards from scrimmage.
Midlothian needed just two plays to reach the end zone after taking the opening kickoff. Michael Garber ran 40 yards on the first play, then Chad Ragle (11-16-0-165) hooked up with Wesco down the sideline for a 19-yard touchdown pass.
The Panthers parlayed their second drive into a 36-yard field goal by Tyson Williams for a 10-0 lead.
A week after completing all eight of his passes for 182 yards and five touchdowns in a 52-0 win vs. Chaparral, Shoemaker quarterback Malachi Jerome was 16-of-28 for 148 yards.
Midlothian improved to 3-0 against the Wolves. The teams played nondistrict games in 2018 and 2019.
Shoemaker travels to Belton’s Tiger field to take on unbeaten Lake Belton next Friday. Midlothian hosts Waco on Thursday.
MIDLOTHIAN 32, SHOEMAKER 27
Midlothian 10 0 8 14—32
Shoemaker 14 0 0 13—27
First quarter
Mid — Bryant Wesco 25 pass from Chad Ragle (Tyson Williams kick), 11:35.
Mid — Williams 36 FG, 5:21.
Sho — Jamarius Stewart 2 run (Antonio Butler kick), 3:03.
Sho — Stewart 43 run (Butler kick), 0:36.
Third quarter
Mid — Safety, punt snap sails through end zone, 10:26.
Mid — Richburg 5 run (run failed), 6:32.
Fourth quarter
Mid — Jordon Richburg 1 run (Williams kick).
Sho — Stewart 11 run (pass failed), 8:36.
Mid — Wesco 80 pass from Ragle (Williams kick), 8:19.
Sho — Stewart 7 pass from Malachi Jerome (Butler kick), 4:46.
TEAM STATISTICS
Mid Sho
First downs 16 14
Rushes-yards 42-245 34-159
Passing yards 165 148
Comp.-Att.-Int. 11-17-0 16-28-0
Punts-average 2-31 1-25
Fumbles-lost 1-0 3-0
Penalties-yards 6-62 8-59
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Midlothian, Richburg 11-116, Michael Garber 9-56, Ragle 11-36, De’ago Benson 8-32, Cam Hill 2-9, Drew Wendel 1-(minus 4). Shoemaker, Stewart 13-139, Hicks 10-34, Jerome 8-8. X’Zavion Smith 2-0, Team 1-(minus 22).
PASSING — Midlothian, Ragle 11-16-0-165, Wendel 0-1-0-0 . Shoemaker, Jerome 16-28-0-159.
RECEIVING — Midlothian, Wesco 8-143, Benson 2-9, Mancuso 1-13. Shoemaker, Javante Carson 4-40, Stewart 3-25, Maurice Starr 3-19, Johnathan Lahmann 2-30, Hicks 2-13, Isaiah Butler-Tanner 1-16, Haiden Bryan 1-5.
MISSED FIELD GOALS — None.
FRIDAY'S AREA FOOTBALL SCORES
- Belton 41, Huntsville 28
- College Station 45, Temple 35
- Gatesville 27, McGregor 20
- Harker Heights 27, RR Cedar Ridge 20
- Lampasas 48, Georgetown East View 39
- Malakoff 29, Salado 27, 2 OT
- Manor 42, Copperas Cove 15
- Marble Falls 22, Chaparral 15
District 4-5A-D1
- Killeen 23, Cleburne 7
- Lake Belton 48, Red Oak 47, OT
- Midlothian 32, Shoemaker 27
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.