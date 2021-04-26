Shoemaker scored a run in the top of the eighth inning and Madalyne Martinez won a pitchers' duel against Ellison's Lole Reyes as the Lady Grey Wolves edged the Lady Eagles 2-1 in their regular-season finale Monday at Ellison.
Martinez struck out 14 batters and allowed four hits. Reyes allowed just three hits and fanned 13.
Ellison (4-10 12-6A) grabbed a 1-0 lead in the fourth, but Shoemaker quickly tied it in the fifth.
Jaden Crenshaw had a hit and walk for Shoemaker. Thatiana Gonzalez and Martinez had the other SHS hits.
Taylor Brodine drove in Ellison's run.
The Lady Wolves, who dropped three 1-0 games and had a 2-0 loss in extra innings in District 12-6A play, finished one game out of the playoffs at 6-8.
BELTON 14, KILLEEN 4, 5 inn.: At Belton, Paige Nunes belted a three-run homer in the first inning and the playoff-bound Lady Tigers scored nine runs in the second.
Kendall Gross hit a two-run homer for the Lady Roos (0-14 12-6A).
Belton, the No. 3 seed in District 12-6A (10-4), will begin a best-of-three playoff series against Mansfield on Thursday in Belton. Mansfield will host Game 2 on Friday, and Game 3, if necessary, will be Saturday at the Waco ISD Complex.
BASEBALL
BRYAN 4, ELLISON 3: At Bryan, the Vikings scored four times in the first inning and survived an Ellison rally in the sixth inning.
The Eagles scored all of their runs in the sixth.
Frankie Santiago had two hits, a walk and an RBI for Ellison. Joseph Marin also had two hits.
Mason Ruiz pitched a complete game for Bryan (6-7 12-6A) and went 2-for-3 at the plate. Ruiz allowed two earned runs on five hits and two walks. He struck out seven.
Ellison's loss, combined with Temple's 10-0 win at Killeen, left the Eagles (7-6 12-6A), Temple (7-6) and Copperas Cove (8-5) vying for the last two playoff spots in Tuesday's season finales.
12-6A BASEBALL STANDINGS
y-Belton 12-1
x-Harker Heights 9-4
Copperas Cove 8-5
Ellison 7-6
Temple 7-6
Bryan 6-7
Killeen 2-11
Shoemaker 1-12
MONDAY'S GAMES
- Bryan 4, Ellison 3
- Temple 10, Killeen 0, 5 innings
12-6A SOFTBALL STANDINGS
y-Bryan 14-0
x-Copperas Cove 12-2
x-Belton 10-4
x-Harker Heights 7-7
Shoemaker 6-8
Ellison 4-10
Temple 3-11
Killeen 0-14
MONDAY'S GAMES
- Belton 14, Killeen 4, 5 innings
- Shoemaker 2, Ellison 1, 8 innings
End of Regular Season
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.