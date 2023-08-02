Merdith Shaw-Moore understands the situation she is in.
Hundreds of football and volleyball teams from all over the state officially began new campaigns Monday morning, when University Interscholastic League rules permitted programs the right to start practicing for the upcoming season.
On the gridiron, players begin with five days of noncontact conditioning before receiving five more days to prepare for the first of two scrimmages. Then, a little more than three weeks after opening practice, the regular-season schedule kicks off.
Volleyball teams, however, are not afforded such luxuries.
Within an eight-day period, a majority of volleyball coaches will typically conduct tryouts, make cuts, begin varsity practices, take part in scrimmages against outside competition and play their season opener.
In comparison to their counterparts, the time frame is frantic, but Shoemaker’s head coach is comfortable in the chaos.
“It is like riding a rocket,” Shaw-Moore said. “All you can really do is hold on and ride, because once it takes off, it takes off. It all just comes down to giving these kids motivation.
“My job is to help them understand how quickly we have to hit the ground running. That’s why we’ve been preparing for this all summer. We have to be able to transition into these moments, and when the girls utilize their summer correctly, then it makes for an easier start to the season.”
The Lady Grey Wolves’ timeline is even more condensed as they begin their season with a road match at Austin McCallum on Monday — exactly one week after their first practice.
The following evening, the Lady Knights travel to Belton, where first-year head coach Haleigh Evans will make her debut overseeing the Lady Tigers.
Although she does not have the same experience as Shaw-Moore, Evans already understands there is no decelerating the season’s rapid sequence of events.
“Honestly,” she said, “you just have to work with what you’ve got. If there are pieces that you feel you are missing, then you just mix things up as you go. We have what we have, and we don’t have a choice but to hit the ground running.
“We just have to do what we have to do, and we will learn and grow as we go on.”
While teams might be rushed into the season, time remains before beginning the most critical portion of the schedule.
A majority of Killeen ISD programs — Shoemaker, Killeen, Ellison and Chaparral — are situated with Belton, Lake Belton, Waco and Waco University to comprise District 22-5A, and the squads have until Sept. 8 before beginning competition for playoff berths.
Last year, the Lady Bobcats reached the playoffs under head coach Sarah Neal in their inaugural season, matching the accomplishment of Lady Eagles’ first-year head coach Shirelle Givens, who took over the role from Sarah Stolley.
While the pair of debuting head coaches were able to immediately produce a playoff appearance, Shaw-Moore was forced to wait.
Propelled by then-senior outside hitter A’Niyah Harrison, who capped off her career by being named all-district most valuable player, the Lady Grey Wolves earned their first playoff berth in school history last year after finishing third in the final standings with an 11-3 record.
Having finally experienced the postseason, Shaw-Moore admits little can contain her enthusiasm for another opportunity.
“I am still flying high from last year,” she said. “Then, getting to coach in the Fellowship of Christian Athletes Victory Bowl gave me a little more confidence and motivation to just enjoy what I’m doing, seize the moment and give these kids memories to carry with them once they leave high school.
“I just really don’t think I’ve even hit the ground yet since last year.”
