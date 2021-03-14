The Shoemaker boys track team continues to turn heads with its early season performances.
That continued Friday, when the Grey Wolves ran away from a strong field en route to another victory. Led by a sweep of the relays and wins in five other events, Shoemaker dominated a strong field to score 170.75 points. Belton (97) finished a distant second.
The Killeen girls also continued to impress, winning their third straight meet to start the season.
Omari Evans played a huge role in the Wolves’ success, winning the long jump and 200-meter dash and also participating in the 4x100 and 4x200 relays.
Evans went 24 feet, 2¼ inches in the long jump to set a school record. It also ranks as the top jump in Texas this season, according to MileSplit.com. Killeen’s Jayden Hill was second at 22-10½.
Evans also won the 200 handily, finishing in 22.32 seconds to beat Temple’s Carlton Mack (22.88).
Evans helped the Grey Wolves set another school mark in the 4x100 at 40.62 seconds. He ran with Monaray Baldwin, Troy Stinson and Khamari Terrell. They won by 1.68 seconds. It, too, ranks No. 1 in the state.
Terrell set a personal record with his 46.77 win in the 400. He won that race by nearly 4 seconds. Terrell now has the top 200 and 400 times in the state.
Baldwin ran a wind-aided 10.41 to win the 100, a time that also ranks among the state’s best.
Stinson, Deshawn McCubbins, Darmell Hollins and Evans gave Shoemaker another win in the 4x200. Their 1:29.56 time was just under a second faster than runner-up Temple.
O’Shaun Brown, Terrell, Quintin Johnson and Stinson won the 4x400.
Shoemaker’s Michael Alexander cleared 6-2 to win the high jump.
Belton won three events,
highlighted by Brady Shadrick’s impressive 15-foot pole vault. He won a duel with teammate Trent Whitworth, who finished second at 14-6.
Another Belton duel occurred in the shot put, where Jackson Engelke won with a 50-5 throw. Teammate Thomas Bowman was second at 49-3. They were 5 feet ahead of the rest of the field.
Zachary Dennison produced the other win for the Tigers, winning the 3,200 in a close race over Del Valle’s Daniel Sustaita. Dennison’s time was 10:11.68. Sustaita clocked a 10:12.52.
Salado’s Logan Rickey joined Evans as the only other athlete to win two individual events. Rickey cruised to a win in the 800 (2:01.82) and beat Sustaita in the 1,600.
Killeen, which finished fifth in the team standings with 66.5 points, had two victories.
Tyquan Scoby topped the triple jump field by more than 3 feet. His 44-9¼ winner was well ahead of Shadrick’s 41-7.
The Roos’ Marshall Morris (137-5) beat Engelke (133-11) for the discus title.
Copperas Cove’s Justin Raines won the 110 hurdles. His time of 14.76 beat the 14.87 of Shoemaker’s Cody Comacho.
Harker Heights’ Nakoah Sybrant-Franklin won the 300 hurdles in 38.77. Comacho was second with a personal-best 39.62.
LADY ROOS TOP HEIGHTS
Killeen and Harker Heights had quite a battle in the girls meet. Both won six events, but the Lady Roos won the trophy.
Michaela Mouton and Anika Thomas each won two events for the Lady Roos.
Mouton won the 800 and 400. Thomas won the 100 and 200.
Mouton’s time in the 800 was 2:29.54. Ellison’s Kera Harvey (2:30.46) was second.
In the 400, Mouton won with a time of 1:00.61, nearly a second ahead of a bunched-up field that included runner-up Jalyn Ayala of Copperas Cove.
Thomas (12.11) topped Temple’s Saniyah Richardson (12.32) in the 100. Thomas (25.15) won the 200 over Belton’s Ayanna Jones (26.69).
Mouton and Thomas also ran on the Lady Roos’ winning 4x400 relay team with Imari Sims and Abigail Mouton. They finished in 4:08.6 to beat Copperas Cove (4:09.15).
Diamond Brunn gave Killeen a boys and girls sweep of the triple jump with her 36-4 winner. She won by a foot.
Analice Pursley was a double winner for Heights, capturing the pole vault and 300 hurdles.
Pursley went 9-6 in the vault to beat teammate Alyana Santos (9-0). Pursley gave Heights a boys and girls sweep of the 300 hurdles. She clocked a 49.28 and finished more than a second ahead of Temple’s Leann Holmes.
Jadah O’Quain won the 100 hurdles by a big margin with her time of 15.74. Second place went to Holmes (16.63).
O’Quain also ran on the Lady Knights’ winning 4x100 relay with Melody Carter, Jyla Evans and Aniyah Johnson. Their time was 50.54 in a tight race. Shoemaker (50.66) was second, and Killeen (50.78) was third.
Heights’ Kailyn Denney dominated in the 3,200 with a time of 12:34.52. She won by more than 24 seconds.
Ella Perry also had an easy time for Heights in the 800. In her first varsity race, she won by more than 8 seconds with a time of 5:42.42.
Belton’s Jones beat Brunn for the long jump title. Jones jumped 17-4 to beat Brunn by 4 inches.
Campbell Burnett was Belton’s other winner, taking the shot put with a top throw of 39-11½. Shoemaker’s Novotny Smith (38-1½) finished second.
Copperas Cove took the top two spots in the high jump. Jasmine Davis cleared 5-2 for the win. Makayla Davis won a tiebreaker to finish second at 5-0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.