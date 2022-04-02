With a sweep of all three relays, the Shoemaker boys track team beat the host Wildcats on Friday for the Temple Relays championship.
The Grey Wolves tallied 110.83 points. Temple finished second with 100.5.
The meet also featured other District 12-6A foes Ellison (fifth, 78 pts), Bryan (seventh, 44) and Copperas Cove (ninth, 20).
Perhaps the most exciting competition occurred in the 4x100-meter relay, where three teams posted sub-42-second times. Shoemaker led the way at 41.19, followed by Manor (41.47) and Ellison (41.77).
The Wolves handily won the other two relays. They beat Temple by more than 3 seconds in the 4x200 with a time of 1:29.87.
Shoemaker was more than 2 1/2 seconds faster in the 4x400, clocking a 3:22.92 to beat Ellison.
Shoemaker's other win came from Troy Stinson in the 400. His time was 51.04. Ellison's Jalen Bell was next at 51.27.
Ellison's Aaron Crittenden cruised to a win in the 1,600. His time of 4:24.9 was nearly 6 seconds ahead of Waco Midway's Reeve Tarter.
Crittenden was second in the 800 to longtime rival Tyson Tamez of Temple. Both posted standout times. Tamez's 1:53.36 was a half-second faster.
Shoemaker's Michael Alexander tied for the best high jump at 6 feet, 4 inches, but Burleson's Reid Strebeck needed fewer attempts and took first place.
The Wolves also got runner-up finishes from Jaylen Caldwell in the long jump and Zavian Tibbs in the shot put.
Cove got a pair of second-place finishes from Stephan Glass and Jaylen Donnell.
Glass was just nine-hundredths of a second behind Bryan's Otis Wright in the 110 hurdles. Wright's time was 15.58.
Donnell's 43-1 1/2 triple jump was just an inch and a half behind Midway's Tyler Gulley.
Temple topped the girls standings with 140 points followed by Bryan (92), Ellison (72) and Shoemaker (71). Cove (44) was seventh.
Shoemaker's Finley Hunting swept the 1,600 and 3,200, beating Ellison's D'Angeleigh Dombkowski both times.
Hunting's time in the 1,600 was 5:59.27 and she won by more than 7 seconds. She won the 3,200 by nearly 30 seconds in 13:13.11.
The Lady Wolves also got a win from Angelique Gonzalez in the high jump. Her top jump of 5-6 won by 4 inches.
Ellison's Kera Harvey was second in the 800.
Cove placed second in the 4x100 with a time of 49.82. Bryan won with 49.32.
The Lady Dawgs also got a pair of runner-up finishes from Joem Toala in the shot put and discus. Toala's 98-5 discus throw was just 5 inches behind.
Shoemaker's Aaliyah Rogers was third in the shot, and the Lady Wolves' Alahna Daniels was third in the discus.
The District 12-6A meet is April 11 and 13 at Leo Buckley Stadium.
