The tension was palpable inside Shoemaker High’s gymnasium Friday evening as the Shoemaker Lady Grey Wolves and the Ellison Lady Eagles scrapped and clawed through a back-and-forth affair.
As Ellison’s Jeriyah Baines put up a 3-point shot from the top of the key with around 9 seconds left in overtime, fans in the gym collectively held their breath, knowing the result would be elation for one side and deflation for the other.
The ball clanked off the front of the rim and squirted away.
A couple of Lady Eagles were unable to secure it, one momentarily getting her hands on it before losing control of it out of bounds, all but solidifying the 67-66 overtime win for Shoemaker.
Elation: Shoemaker. Deflation: Ellison.
“My fingers were just crossed, and it was a relief to see that they didn’t make it,” said Kellen Hearn head coach for Shoemaker.
The loss knocked Ellison (4-1 22-5A) out of a first-place tie with Killeen, which won 49-36 at Lake Belton. Shoemaker (4-1) moved into a second-place tie with the Lady Eagles.
With just over 2 seconds left, the Lady Eagles were unable to foul, allowing Shoemaker to dribble out the clock. As the buzzer sounded, Shoemaker fans went into a deafening frenzy.
“Our fans, our parents, our administrative team (and) the student body’s been great this year,” Hearn said about the raucous environment. “We have a really good team, they compete hard and just to have the support of them coming out — home and away games — it’s fun to play.”
The 32 allotted minutes were not enough to decide the back-and-forth game that featured big runs by both teams and an eerily similar missed three-pointer by Ellison’s Tiana St. Cyr at the end of the fourth quarter that assured the overtime period with the teams tied at 60.
“We had a good look,” Ellison coach Sherry McKinnon said of both 3-pointers.
Shoemaker went on an 8-0 run late in the fourth quarter to ultimately tie the game. Shoemaker’s Kenyjah Richards buried two 3-pointers in the stretch.
“We’ve talked about it in practice that she’s going to have the opportunities to make the plays,” Hearn said of the sophomore. “She’s done it all season.
“I told her that big-time players make big-time plays and she came through and crushed it in the clutch moments. “
Richards scored all 14 of her points in the fourth quarter and overtime. Her free-throw shot toward the end of overtime was the final point of the game.
In the end, the difference for McKinnon was not so much the momentum as it was defensive mistakes and turnovers.
“We didn’t play very good defense, not at all — not Lady Eagle-type defense that I want us to play,” McKinnon said. “We gave up some easy baskets. They had a great plan, and they smothered us.”
McKinnon said her team committed too many unforced and forced turnovers.
Lexi Westmoreland, Iyanna Billups, Sophia Edwin, Richards and Madyson Mitchell combined for 18 steals throughout the game for Shoemaker.
“This is a game of momentum and there’s different shifts at different times,” McKinnon said.
Ellison went on long runs of its own, including an 8-0 run to start the third quarter and a 9-0 run toward the end of it.
In the end, the Shoemaker takeaways helped the Lady Grey Wolves grab the final momentum swing.
“It was funny, I was watching the Doc Rivers Netflix documentary the other night, and he talked about his heavyweight fights, he talked about getting into that ring and who can sustain the most blows and get back up and just continue to fight, and at the end of it, who was gonna stand, and we did that tonight,” Hearn said.
Shoemaker travels to Waco to play the University Lady Trojans on Tuesday, while Ellison faces another big game at district-leading Killeen High.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.