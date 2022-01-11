TEMPLE — Temple head coach Joey Martin lifted his right hand and moved his index finger and thumb about as close as possible without having them touch.
“We are right there. We’re right there. We just haven’t been over the hump,” Martin said.
It was a 12-point deficit for Temple (13-13, 1-3) heading into the fourth, 52-40, but just a four-point margin after Jaydon Hall’s steal and layup with 52 seconds to go made it 58-54. However, layups from Jezrael DeJesus and D’Rayvion Starling down the stretch sealed the road victory for Shoemaker (17-8, 3-1).
“I thought in the first half, the guys came out ready with energy. We got up and down and created some advantages,” said Shoemaker head coach Karron Taylor, who graduated from Temple in 1995. “Then it came down to execution, which is one of the things we have to improve on — guys have to be in certain spots and things like that. But, defense was the key.”
The Grey Wolves’ Jaymes Brown-Peterson had a game-high 19 points, including a 3-for-3 shooting performance from 3-point range in the second quarter. DeJesus added 15 points and Antwone Gonzales 14.
Temple went 10-of-22 in the first half and 10-of-26 in the second. Jaylon Hall led the way with 13 points before fouling out with about a minute remaining in the contest. Quinton Anderson posted 11 points, Luke Law eight and Jaydon Hall seven. Tomas Torres and Amaree Sewell each had six points.
“That first half, those turnovers really put us back. And then you spend so much energy to get back in it, you don’t have enough to finish. But, we have to convert on layups. We had opportunities for layups and we missed them. A couple set plays gave us a free shot and we were too late, got the shot blocked. Just lay the ball up. So, that hurt,” Martin said.
Jaylon Hall’s three-point play gave Temple a 15-13 advantage with 2 minutes to go in an up-tempo opening quarter. The Wildcats never led again.
“Kids played really, really hard, but trying to simulate (Shoemaker’s) speed, their athleticism, we don’t see that very often until we play it. That’s Shoemaker, that’s Ellison, that’s Harker Heights. Nobody else in district has that speed and athleticism,” Martin said. “So, trying to simulate that in practice is really hard to do.”
Temple returns to action Friday on the road against first-place Harker Heights. The Grey Wolves are at Copperas Cove.
12-6A BOYS BASKETBALL
Harker Heights 4-0
Belton 3-1
Bryan 3-1
Shoemaker 3-1
Copperas Cove 1-3
Ellison 1-3
Temple 1-3
Killeen 0-4
TUESDAY'S GAMES
- Belton 64, Ellison 50
- Bryan 66, Copperas Cove 59
- No. 14 Harker Heights 82, Killeen 60
- Shoemaker 62, Temple 54
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.