BELTON — The Belton Tigers didn’t necessarily need to win Friday night to clinch a playoff berth. That opportunity is still very much alive heading into Belton’s regular-season finale next week. However, posting a win against one of the top teams in District 12-6A would have been a nice feather in the Tigers’ hat after a season filled with quarantines and delays.
While Belton came out on the short end of a 27-21 loss in overtime against Shoemaker at Tiger Field, Belton forced the Grey Wolves — who just weeks earlier were vying for a district title — to pull out all the stops in order to secure their own spot in the postseason.
“The kids played their tails off,” first-year Belton head coach Brett Sniffin said. “They played hard and went after it. We made some mistakes, but I’m proud of them.”
Shoemaker quarterback Ty Bell connected with De’Andre Exford on the Grey Wolves’ first play and Exford did the rest with a 25-yard catch and run for the touchdown and victory.
“This just motivates us to get back to work next week so we can make the playoffs,” said defensive back Trent West, who had an interception to give him three on the season and helped Belton limit Shoemaker to 116 yards less and 16 points fewer than its season averages entering Friday. “The defensive effort was outstanding. I don’t think we could have played better.”
After Friday’s results, Temple, Shoemaker and Bryan all clinched postseason berths. Belton hosts Harker Heights — which defeated Copperas Cove to improve to 4-2 in 12-6A play — next Thursday in a win-and-in contest.
“Whoever wants it more, that’s who is going to be standing tall next week,” West said. “We know how we can perform. Now we just have to get prepared and secure our spot in the playoffs.”
Friday night was a back-and-forth affair in which neither Belton nor Shoemaker established more than a seven-point lead. The Grey Wolves had an opportunity to take an early lead in the second half after converting on fourth-and-goal from the 2-yard line with a pass from Bell to Vontez Martin. However, after deliberation by the officiating crew, the play was ruled an incomplete pass and Belton took over.
Shoemaker later capitalized and took the lead with a 1-yard run by Bell that made it 21-14 with 3 seconds remaining in the third quarter. Belton answered with its first drive of the fourth by going 70 yards in 12 plays in less than 4 minutes, and Jimenez’s 3-yard run was enough to pull the Tigers even.
Shoemaker attempted a fake punt on fourth-and-17 from its 44 but Belton foiled the try and got the ball with 4:34 remaining. Belton picked up 2 yards over the next two plays before Monaray Baldwin intercepted Jimenez’s pass and returned it 75 yards for a score, which was negated by a Shoemaker penalty, keeping the game tied.
An 18-yard touchdown pass on fourth down by Jimenez to Bryan Henry in the first quarter and a 10-yard run by Maurice Reed in the second frame accounted for Belton’s first-half scores. Jimenez finished 17-of-28 for 174 yards passing and a touchdown. Reed tallied 140 yards and a touchdown on 24 carries. Henry added three catches for 65 yards.
Shoemaker opened the scoring with a 5-yard run by Exford midway through the first quarter and tied the game at 14 before halftime with a 1-yard run from Devin Brown.
SHOEMAKER 27, BELTON 21, OT
Shoemaker 7 7 0 7 6 — 27
Belton 7 7 0 7 0 — 21
Sho — De’Andre Exford 5 run (Kaleel Pomerlee kick)
Bel — Bryan Henry 18 pass from Ruben Jimenez (Zach White kick)
Sho — Devin Brown 1 run (Pomerlee kick)
Sho — Ty Bell 1 run (Pomerlee kick)
Bel — Jimenez 3 run (White kick)
Sho — Exford 25 pass from Bell
TEAM STATISTICS
Sho Bel
First downs 23 18
Rushes-yards 48-257 36-195
Passing yards 131 174
Comp.-Att.-Int. 8-19-1 17-29-2
Punts-average 1-39 2-32
Fumbles-lost 0-0 1-0
Penalties-yards 5-37 4-60
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Shoemaker, Brown 26-148, Monaray Baldwin 6-42, Bell 9-39, Exford 7-23, Omari Evans 1-5. Belton, Reed 24-140, Jimenez 9-32, Seth Morgan 2-21, Kanyn Utley 1-2.
PASSING — Shoemaker, Bell 8-19-1-131. Belton, Jimenez 17-28-2-174, Wriley Madden 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING — Shoemaker, Vontez Martin 3-59, Baldwin 4-47, Exford 1-25. Belton, Henry 3-65, Morgan 2-54, Reed 7-42, Utley 5-13.
12-6A STANDINGS
y-Temple 7-0
x-Bryan 5-2
x-Shoemaker 5-2
Harker Heights 4-2
Belton 3-3
Killeen 1-5
Ellison 1-6
Copperas Cove 0-6
y-clinched district title
x-clinched playoff spot
FRIDAY'S GAMES
- Bryan 24, Ellison 22
- Harker Heights 42, Copperas Cove 20
- Shoemaker 27, Belton 21, OT
- Temple 49, Killeen 6
