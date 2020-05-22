A four-year starter on the Shoemaker Grey Wolves volleyball team is heading to Temple College to continue her athletic and academic career.
Emi’jah Spencer signed her letter of intent to attend Temple College on Thursday.
“I feel really good about it. There are new things to look forward to and it’s really close to home and I’ve been there a couple times to watch them play,” Spencer said.
She said the fact that the school is so close to home played a big role in her decision.
For Spencer, volleyball is more than just the game she plays.
“I feel like volleyball is more than a sport, it teaches you to work with people, how to communicate and it makes you a better person,” she said.
Merdith Shaw-Moore is the head coach of Shoemaker volleyball and she had a lot to say about Spencer.
“She is very competitive, she works hard at everything she does. If you give her a new task she is going to keep working at it until she perfects it. She excels in athletics and academics. Just a great kid,” Shaw-Moore said.
She said that it was really cool to see a true success story with her own eyes.
“I’m definitely gonna miss her presence, her hard work and her leadership. She was the captain of the team for the last two years,” Shaw-Moore said.
