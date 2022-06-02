WEST – Antwone Gonzales was on the Red roster, but he was playing for Shoemaker.
After helping the Grey Wolves end a two-year playoff drought as a senior, the guard returned to the court Thursday for one final contest before departing to Nebraska for the start of his collegiate career at North Platte.
Competing in the inaugural Fellowship of Christian Athletes Victory Bowl all-star boys basketball game, Gonzales scored 21 points and grabbed a team-high eight rebounds to go with four assists and a pair of steals, but it was not enough as the Blue team earned a 76-59 victory.
While Gonzales did all he could to reverse the outcome, he still accomplished a goal in defeat.
“It means a lot to have one last time to play for Shoemaker,” Gonzales said. “I just wanted to put this uniform on one more time and represent the school I went to for four years.
“I think I did pretty good, personally. I wish the final score was different, but I’m happy.
Early on, however, nobody could produce for the Red team.
The Blue team recorded the game’s first 18 points before taking a 22-10 advantage into the second quarter, where Gonzales scored four of his points as the Red team rallied to within five points, 37-32, by halftime.
“We started off slow,” he said, “but we picked it up and got back into the game.
“I was always taught that basketball is a game of runs, and they went on their run early. Then, it was up to us to go on a run.”
The Red team simply could not complete the comeback, though.
Despite tying the score at 41-41 and 43-43, the Blue team never lost grasp of the lead, closing the game with a 20-7 run to secure the outcome.
Now, with his high school career officially over, Gonzales turns his full attention toward the next level, but regardless of the uniform he wears, Shoemaker will always be his team.
“I’m always going to remember getting back into the playoffs during my senior year,” Gonzales said. “We went through a two-year drought, and I had to become the leader of the team. I became a captain, and I was able to help get us back.
“That was our goal as a team.”
