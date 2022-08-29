Football games last exactly 48 minutes, and Toby Foreman is thankful Friday’s season opener was not a second longer.
Due to a rash of minor injuries and unexpected illnesses, Shoemaker hosted San Angelo Central without 10 of its players, leaving only 37 to take the field against a team responsible for winning four of the previous six games in the series.
Despite the adversity, the Grey Wolves led 24-10 at halftime, but then, exhaustion began to take control.
The Bobcats rallied to tie the score 24-24 with 6 minutes, 4 seconds remaining in regulation, but Shoemaker responded with a nine-play, 70-yard go-ahead scoring drive before its defense secured the 31-24 victory.
While the Grey Wolves’ head coach was pleased with the performance, Foreman also admits he was simply glad once it was over.
“It started to show that I only had 37 guys dressed out,” he said. “Lets just put it like this, I did not want to go into overtime with them. When we held them off at the end, I was extremely happy, because we had to put together a game-winning drive with a sophomore quarterback.
“I only had one senior on the offensive side play in the game, so we are young, and for them to go down and score late against those guys says a lot about what our future looks like.”
Malachi Jerome engineered the effort, capping off an impressive varsity debut by finding junior Johnathan Lahmann for a 30-yard touchdown to punctuate the contest’s scoring.
Jerome completed 10 of 15 passes for 182 yards with two touchdowns — both to Lahmann, who had three receptions for a team-high 97 yards — and an interception to go along with 103 rushing yards on 11 carries.
The showing was complemented by junior running back Jerrod Hicks’ 21-carry, 145-yard, two-touchdown outburst.
Furthermore, junior X’Zavion Smith rushed for 74 yards as the Grey Wolves totaled 322 rushing yards behind an offensive line that had no previous experience together as a unit. In fact, only six linemen were available.
“Everything worked out for us,” Foreman said. “We made a lot of mistakes, but I’m pleased with the effort.
“We won the game, and that is what matters.”
Now, Shoemaker has one more opportunity to jell before the marathon District 4-5A, Division I schedule begins.
The Grey Wolves travel across town to help Chaparral usher in its inaugural season Friday before playing their district opener at Midlothian on Sept. 9.
Chaparral suffered a 42-6 defeat last week to begin the season, but Foreman believes the program’s growing pains will not last long as Bobcats head coach Alan Haire installs his slot-T offensive philosophy.
“His offenses are a well-oiled machine,” Foreman said, “and they are going to get there. They aren’t there yet, but I’m just glad to be playing them in Week 2, because by the time they get to the end of the season, they are going to be trouble.
“That is a tough offense to stop, and it takes a lot of our time in practice to prepare for it, because it is not easy to imitate.”
Although Shoemaker still has a lot of work to do before returning to the playoffs, Foreman is pleased with almost everything he saw during the season opener from his mixture of raw talent on offense and veteran playmakers on defense.
Now, the Grey Wolves must continue to mature as a whole.
“We want to see improvement and growth from Week 1 to Week 2,” Foreman said, “because I’ve always been told that is when you should improve the most. That is what the expectations are.
“We corrected mistakes during our film session, and we’ll keep correcting them all week long. Then, we will go out and execute the best we can on Friday and, hopefully, improve on what we didn’t do well last week.”
