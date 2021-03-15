The losses still sting, but they are not as severe.
Two seasons ago, Shoemaker snapped a decade-long playoff drought and took a significant step toward transforming the program into one of the area’s elite. The Lady Grey Wolves, however, were unable to build on the success.
Still in its infancy, the coronavirus pandemic erased the remainder of the season early during last year’s District 12-6A schedule, leaving Shoemaker to wonder what could have been.
Now, the Lady Grey Wolves are attempting to continue their interrupted climb to becoming perennial contenders, but their trek hit a roadblock Tuesday.
Shoemaker produced just one hit and committed five errors en route to suffering a 9-0 home loss to Bryan, and while the outcome was disappointing, Lady Grey Wolves head coach Steve Mattox understands the situation could be worse.
“One thing we’ve learned through all of this is to stay up-beat,” he said. “We are just so thankful to be out here and competing. Wins are nice, but last year changed our outlook.
“We just work on always staying positive and having a blast every time we get to play. This is fun, and it could be taken away from us at any moment.”
It did not take long for the Lady Vikings to take command.
Bryan capitalized on a trio of Shoemaker errors in the opening inning by scoring three runs. The Lady Grey Wolves responded with a leadoff single from senior pitcher Madalyne Martinez in the bottom of the inning, but the rally was quickly squelched.
Shoemaker did not get another player on base until the sixth inning, when left fielder Olivia Barnes reached first base on a walk, and by then, the Lady Vikings scored all nine of their runs.
“You never want to start in a hole,” Mattox said, “but I was still confident after the first inning. I know we can hit the ball well, so I wasn’t too worried until it was clear we weren’t hitting the ball well.
“But you have to give credit to Bryan’s pitcher. She was hitting her spots.”
Lady Vikings senior Jessica Adams finished with 13 strikeouts, recording at least two in five of the seven innings, including striking out the side in the second inning.
Bryan (3-0) added to its early advantage by posting a run in the second inning before Jacque Adams’ two-run home run highlighted a three-run fourth inning. Then, Jessica Adams connected on a two-RBI home run in the sixth inning to complete the scoring.
“It was huge for us to put some pressure on them by getting those early runs,” Lady Vikings head coach Enrique Luna said. “That just allowed us to settle down a little bit and play our game.
“We just knew if we put the ball in play, then it would give us the opportunity to run the bases like we can.”
The Lady Vikings will attempt to improve their undefeated record to 5-0 today when they host Killeen (0-3) in a doubleheader, completing the season series in one day.
Shoemaker also returns to the field today.
The Lady Grey Wolves, who fell to 1-2 in district, travel to face Harker Heights, where Martinez looks to exceed her 11-strikeout showing against Bryan. First pitch is set for 2 p.m.
The Lady Knights (2-1) are coming off their first district loss, suffering a 15-5 run-rule defeat at Belton on Monday, and while he expects a challenge, for Mattox, the key to victory is simple.
“We are going to have to be ready to compete,” he said, “because Harker Heights can hit the ball.
“We have to be able to match them and keep them from producing runs with their long balls. We have to keep the errors down and play fundamentally sound softball.”
MONDAY'S SCORES
- Belton 15, Harker Heights 5, 5 innings
- Bryan 9, Shoemaker 0
- Copperas Cove 20, Killeen 1, 4 innings
- Ellison 6, Temple 3
12-6A STANDINGS
Bryan 3-0
Copperas Cove 3-0
Ellison 2-1
Harker Heights 2-1
Belton 1-2
Shoemaker 1-2
Killeen 0-3
Temple 0-3
TUESDAY'S GAMES
- Killeen at Bryan, noon (Game 1)
- Belton at Temple, 2 p.m.
- Copperas Cove at Ellison, 2 p.m.
- Killeen at Bryan, 2 p.m. (Game 2)
- Shoemaker at Harker Heights, 2 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.