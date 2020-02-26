TEMPLE — For Le-Net Franklin getting a victory in her home coaching debut was nice, but what was far better was getting the Temple Tem-Cats picking up their first District 12-6A win.
Hayli Hesse fired a four-hit shutout with 10 strikeouts to pace the Tem-Cats to a 3-0 win Tuesday night over Shoemaker at the Tem-Cat Softball Field.
Temple improves to 1-1 in district play and Shoemaker opens league action at 0-1.
“It was big for the girls to come in here and take care of business after a long weekend of games,” said Franklin in her first year at the Tem-Cats’ helm. “It’s good we could get this win and build off of that.”
After two innings of little offensive activity, the Tem-Cats broke through with a two-run third. A one-out bunt single by Elise Munoz was the first hit of the game followed by another infield hit from Alena Salazar. Chloe Prentiss drew a walk to load the bases.
Lily Wiser delivered a squeeze-bunt single to score Munoz and Madison Wacker lofted a sacrifice to center to bring in Salazar for the 2-0 advantage.
“I knew we were struggling hitting and I just had to get one down to get us going,” Munoz said.
The Tem-Cats added some insurance in the sixth sparked by a lead-off double by Paysee Crow. The left-hand hitting Crow drove a 3-2 pitch down the left-field line for the two-bagger. Crow moved to third on a wild pitch and scored on a Cameryn Stewart groundout.
“We had to play small ball to generate offense,” Franklin said. “Elise’s bunting ultimately got us going.”
Temple scratched out four hits against a game performance from Shoemaker pitcher Maddy Martinez who fanned 11 Tem-Cats and walking two.
But it was Hesse who got enough run support as well as defensive support to come out on top. In 78 pitches, Hesse threw just 11 outside of the strike zone.
“What we’ve been working on is keeping the ball off the white (part of the plate),” Hesse said. “I am glad we got that extra run.”
Shoemaker did put runners in scoring position on a pair of occasions to no avail. In the sixth, Madelyn Morva crushed a two-out double and Martinez followed with a base hit to left where Munoz threw a strike to the catcher Crow to tag Morva and preserve the shutout.
“I knew if I got the ball I was going home with it,” Munoz said.
Hesse closed out the seventh, allowing one more hit before finishing with complete game.
Temple will be in the Waco University tournament beginning Saturday.
TUESDAY'S 12-6A SOFTBALL
- Belton 11, Harker Heights 1, 5 innings
- Copperas Cove 19, Killeen 5, 5 innings
- Temple 3, Shoemaker 0
- Waco Midway 28, Ellison 0, 4 innings
- BYE: Waco
12-6A SOFTBALL STANDINGS
Belton (2-0)
Waco Midway (2-0)
Waco (1-0)
Copperas Cove (1-1)
Harker Heights (1-1)
Temple (1-1)
Shoemaker (0-1)
Ellison (0-2)
Killeen (0-2)
