AUSTIN — Khamari Terrell never got his chance. Neither did Michaela Mouton.
Looking to culminate their standout seasons on the sport’s grandest stage, the pair of Killeen ISD sprinters were denied the opportunity to compete at the University Interscholastic League Class 6A State Track & Field Championships after injuries struck them from the field.
Mouton, a Killeen junior, was forced to withdraw from the girls 400-meter run earlier in the week due to a hamstring injury, but Terrell’s departure was far more dramatic.
Set to potentially capture a gold medal in the boys 200 on Saturday at 7:30 p.m., the Shoemaker senior, who was the field favorite, could not make the race after injuring his hamstring while running the final leg of the 800 relay.
After helping the Grey Wolves earn the bronze medal last season with a time of 1 minute, 24.40 seconds, they entered this year’s meet with the third fastest seed time but could not improve on their previous showing after Terrell was hobbled.
The quartet of Ethan Trice, Jaylin Caldwell, Jerrod Hicks and Terrell placed fourth with a time of 1:24.84, while Klein Forest (1:23.37), Duncanville (1:23.90) and Lewisville (1:24.60) claimed the top three places.
Soon after, Terrell had to be removed from the 200 due to his injury, ruining his attempt at a state record.
In a text, Shoemaker athletic coordinator Toby Foreman described the moment as the “most painful scratch that I’ve ever had to make.”
Terrell entered with the fastest time after completing the Region II race in 20.50 — 0.35 faster than his nearest competitor.
With Terrell eliminated, however, Klein Forest sophomore Jelani Watkins capitalized on the opportunity, winning the event in 20.78. Alvin Shadow Creek senior Tyriq Brunn (21.00) and Converse Judson junior Anthony Evans (21.10) also earned medals, placing second and third, respectively.
The state and Class 6A record in the 200 was set by Dallas Roosevelt’s Roy Martin, who posted a time of 20.24 in 1985. He also set the nation record of 20.13 during the same year.
Along with his personal-record regional showing, Terrell won the District 12-6A championship in 21.56 before repeating the feat by winning the area title with a time of 21.33.
The Grey Wolves have not won a state title since 2013, when Dwayne Williams, Taron Lloyd, Quasan Hill and Johnny Jefferson combined to place first in the Class 5A 800 relay. The quartet’s time was 1:24.21.
Lady Grey Wolves standout Cion Hicks is the only other Shoemaker athlete with a state title, winning both the shot put and discus in 2013.
Mouton was going to try to bring the Lady Kangaroos their first state title since 2007, when Killeen was a Class 4A program and Tiffany Townsend delivered a pair of first-place performances. She won the 100 (11.21) and 200 (22.84) at the meet.
Prior to her injury, Mouton won the District 12-6A and area championships with times of 56.91 and 56.33, respectively, before placing second at regionals with a personal record of 56.06. If Mouton could have competed, she would have entered the event with the field’s eighth fastest seed time.
Mouton was replaced at state by Klein senior Sian Weller, who placed eighth with a time of 56.04.
Prosper junior Lauren Lewis easily won the state title by almost half a second after finishing in 52.54. Katy Seven Lakes senior Haley Tate (53.03) and Fort Bend Bush senior Rachel Joseph (53.42) followed in the final standings.
