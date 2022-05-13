Khamari Terrell is finally getting his opportunity.
Last season, Shoemaker’s standout sprinter competed at the University Interscholastic League Class 6A State Track & Field Championships as part of the Grey Wolves’ 800-meter relay team, helping the squad emerge with a bronze medal.
Saturday, Terrell will stand alone.
Along with helping Shoemaker’s 800 relay team return to the state meet, he has a chance to capture gold in his favorite event — the 200 — and admittedly, it will be a special moment.
“I wasn’t able to make it to state in the event I wanted to last year,” Terrell said, “so I feel like I have something to prove. ... Winning would mean a whole lot to me, because my focus this entire track season has been to make a name for myself. I want people to remember me.
“I’ve already broken a lot of records at Shoemaker, and now I want this too.”
Terrell competes for his place in the history books tonight, when he takes to the track at Austin’s Mike A. Myers Stadium for a 7:30 p.m. start.
And by earning a gold medal, Terrell would be elevated to elite status within the program by producing just the second state championship in Grey Wolves’ history. The quartet of Dwayne Williams, Taron Lloyd, Quasan Hill and Johnny Jefferson won the 800 relay in 2013.
But Terrell can become the program’s lone individual to earn a state title, and although defeating the field of elite sprinters will not be easy, he enters as the favorite.
“It is all about mental preparation now,” Terrell said. “I’m running for my time and not anybody else’s.
“I have to just focus on myself.”
At the Region II meet, Terrell recorded the lowest seed time in the state, finishing in 20.50. Houston Clear Lake senior Julian Humphrey (20.85) and Klein Forest sophomore Jelani Watkins (20.89) were the only qualifiers to deliver a time below 21.00.
“The other runners are going to have to go based off of me,” Terrell said. “I don’t have to adjust to catch somebody who is faster than me, and I already know what I’m going to do.
“Now, I just need to apply it on the track.”
Lady Grey Wolves standout Cion Hicks is the only other Shoemaker athlete with a state title, winning the shot put and discus in 2013, but Shoemaker’s total state championships might need to be updated by the time Terrell steps into the starting blocks.
The Grey Wolves’ 800 relay team of Ethan Trice, Jaylin Caldwell, Jerrod Hicks and Terrell will race at 6:25 p.m. The squad enters with the field’s third fastest seed time of 1:25.56, trailing Klein Forest (1:23.92) and Duncanville (1:24.53).
Once the run is over, however, regardless of the outcome Terrell must quickly shift his focus toward individual glory.
Prior to his personal-record outing at regionals, Terrell cruised to district and area championships.
Terrell won the District 12-6A title with a time of 21.56 — 0.14 faster than his closest competitor — before shaving 0.23 off his time to win the area gold medal in 21.33. The performance was almost half a second faster than second place.
Now, he is even faster, and should everything play out as seed times indicate, Terrell will be departing for Oregon, where he is committed to play football for the Ducks, with an elusive state title.
No matter what happens tonight, though, Terrell takes plenty of great memories with him.
“I’m always going to remember my coaches and how much they have helped me,” he said. “I’ve really grown, and I’ve really improved because of them.”
SATURDAY'S AREA 6A STATE MEET QUALIFIERS
- Keonna Otis, Harker Heights, girls shot put, 9 a.m.
- Ayanna Jones, Belton, girls long jump, 10:45 a.m.
- Keonna Otis, Harker Heights, girls discus, 1 p.m.
- Ayanna Jones, Belton, girls triple jump, 2:45 p.m.
- Aaron Crittenden, Ellison, boys 800, 5:20 p.m.
- Tr’Darius Taylor, Temple, boys 100, 6:05 p.m.
- Shoemaker, boys 4x200 relay, 6:25 p.m.
- Michaela Mouton, Killeen, girls 400, 6:45 p.m.
- Khamari Terrell, Shoemaker, boys 200, 7:30 p.m.
6A BOYS 200 LANE ASSIGNMENTS
- Lane 1: Tevijon Williams, Smithson Valley, 21.60 seconds
- Lane 2: Omarion Ferguson, Pearland Dawson, 21.19
- Lane 3: Jelani Watkins, Klein Forest, 20.89
- Lane 4: Khamari Terrell, Shoemaker, 20.50
- Lane 5: Julian Humphrey, Houston Clear Lake, 20.85
- Lane 6: Anthony Evans, Converse Judson, 21.43
- Lane 7: Tesegaya Fazarro, Allen, 21.39
- Lane 8: Nathan Williams, Richardson Berkner, 21.53
- Lane 9: Tyriq Brunn, Alvin Shadow Creek, 21.17
