TEMPLE — Icy weather this week tossed a wrench into Temple’s conventional preparation for its game against Shoemaker that was supposed to be played Friday night.
In addition to not practicing since Wednesday, the Tem-Cats’ senior celebration also was put on hold because of the cold. But, as it’s said, good things come to those who wait. And there were plenty of good things Saturday afternoon inside Wildcat Gym.
After Nyteria Colbert and Aniah Hall were recognized for reaching the 1,000-point plateau for their careers and joined their fellow 12th-grade teammates — Aaliyah Thomas, Khia Kirkwood, Krista Gwyn, Keaundria Burleson, and Jasmine Calvery — for a proper senior day experience, the Tem-Cats took care of business against Killeen Shoemaker, 47-26, for another important District 12-6A victory in the penultimate contest of the regular season.
“It was fun and that (win) felt nice. We needed that,” Gwyn said. “We started from the tip like coach asked us to. We had a little dip but we corrected it. We had to keep pushing.”
The push for a playoff spot will continue for Temple (20-13, 8-5) to the final night of league action when they travel to play Harker Heights on Tuesday. The Tem-Cats, who’ve won two straight since a loss to Belton, are tied for third with the Lady Tigers, and both squads are one game ahead of Killeen.
The Lady Kangaroos kept their postseason hopes alive Saturday with a 43-40 nod over Heights, which already has a spot locked up along with first-place Killeen Ellison.
“To be in this position where we can get in, it’s exciting, but at the end of the day, you have to go perform,” said Temple coach RaShonta LeBlanc, who’s aiming to get Temple into the playoffs for the third time in her four seasons in charge.
“We are at that point where you are going to play, or you’re not going to play. There aren’t too many more adjustments we can make. You get your shot, knock it down. Got to hit layups, free throws, carry out the defensive plan,” LeBlanc added. “We know Heights is a very good team, so now we have to come out and make sure we’re ready to play. We’ll be ready, but it’s about execution.”
Temple topped the Lady Knights 39-37 at home in the first matchup Jan. 14. The Lady Roos host Ellison and Belton is at Bryan on Tuesday.
As for Saturday, Colbert posted 16 points and Hall 13. The duo combined for 21 of those 29 points in the second half when the Tem-Cats were 11-of-18 from the field and 8-of-9 at the free throw line while outscoring the Lady Grey Wolves 30-16.
Thomas added nine points, Hall pulled down 15 rebounds, Colbert dished five assists and Burleson had three steals over the course of 32 minutes during which Temple never trailed.
Sophia Edwin had eight points, Kenyjah Richards six and Jamesha Reece four for Shoemaker, which was 7-of-30 from the floor overall and 9-of-22 at the line.
“(Moving the game was) a big adjustment because you go two days without practicing and you have to come in on the morning of (the game) to try to get in a rhythm. But, they came out and they performed,” LeBlanc said. “(Shoemaker’s) a great team, young team, and that coach does a great job over there. So, it was just good for us to get the win, especially because it was the seniors’ last game in this gym.”
Temple, which lost at Shoemaker (3-10) by one on Jan. 11, led 8-0 after the first quarter and took its first double-digit advantage, 12-2, after a jumper from Thomas with 5:50 to go in the second period. The Lady Wolves got within 16-10 before a free throw from Colbert with 3 seconds left in the half gave the Tem-Cats a seven-point halftime cushion.
It was a 28-18 buffer for the hosts entering the fourth, which started with Temple scoring 13 in a row, including five points from Colbert and eight from Hall for a 41-18 lead. The Tem-Cats created the largest gap of 25 when Hall made it 45-20 with 1:32 remaining.
“It all started with our last practice on Wednesday. We were just thinking about playing and seeing ourselves in the game, and watching film and staying prepared,” Thomas said. “Last game (against Shoemaker), we did not play defense well. This game, we played defense way better and our communication was perfect.”
12-6A GIRLS BASKETBALL
y-Ellison 11-2
x-Harker Heights 9-4
Belton 8-5
Temple 8-5
Killeen 7-6
Copperas Cove 3-9
Shoemaker 3-10
Bryan 2-10
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched district title
SATURDAY'S GAMES
- Ellison 51, Belton 36
- Killeen 43, Harker Heights 40
- Temple 47, Shoemaker 26
MONDAY'S GAME
- Copperas Cove at Bryan, 5 p.m.
