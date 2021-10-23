TEMPLE — First-place Temple left no room for doubt or for Shoemaker’s usually high-powered offense Friday night and sent a homecoming crowd home happy after a thorough 60-15 rout at Wildcat Stadium.
Mikal Harrison-Pilot had rushing touchdowns of 21 and 13 yards and caught a 14-yard TD pass from Reese Rumfield, who was 9-of-15 for 157 yards and three scores as the reigning league champion Wildcats (6-2, 5-0) won their sixth straight and put themselves on the doorstep of another playoff appearance with two regular-season games to go.
We came out electric," Harrison-Pilot said. "We knew we could do it but we just had to put four quarters together."
"It was gutsy," Temple head coach Scott Stewart said of the defense's performance. "I thought the coaches did a great job, I thought the kids did a great job because we’re not going to adjust our schemes a whole lot but you better adjust your angles when you’re playing people that are faster than you are. I think you saw some of that. We only let (Evans) fully out of the gate one time and if you misstep and don’t get to the point of attack before he does, it’s over before it begins."
Temple running back Samari Howard had a game-high 122 yards rushing, including a 1-yard TD, and surpassed the 1,000-yard mark for the second season in a row. He’s now at 1,102 yards. The newly crowned homecoming king stands seven points shy of eclipsing Lache Seastrunk for Temple’s career scoring record.
The Wildcats led 25-7 at halftime. They then added a defensive TD from Faylin Lee — who recovered a fumble in the end zone after a turnover that was caused by Jaylon Jackson — Devan Williams’ 7-yard TD reception, Harrison-Pilot’s 21-yard TD catch, KeAndre Smith’s 14-yard scoring grab and Jalen Robinson’s 2-yard TD run.
"(Defensive lineman) Eric (Shorter), I’m not going to lie, he let me have it because he already had a fumble recovery. I saw him and got to running faster, he let me have it and I jumped on it. Fired up," Lee said about his first-ever TD.
Williams finished with four catches for 74 yards, and Temple's offense gained 376 yards while not committing a turnover.
"We’ve been talking about that, having no turnovers, because that’s a big key," Rumfield said.
Temple’s defense and special teams set up the offense with ideal field position throughout the first half, when the Wildcats started drives at Shoemaker’s 10-yard line, 25, and 14, and scored on four of six possessions.
Tr’Darius Taylor’s 62-yard punt return after the Grey Wolves booted away their opening possession set up Danis Bajric’s 23-yard field goal 3 minutes into the first quarter.
On Shoemaker’s next series, Shorter pounced on a Grey Wolves fumble as a result of a bobbled handoff exchange at the Temple 34. The Wildcats have created 19 turnovers over their five district games.
"It was just watching film and practicing hard and watching our keys," Lee said of Temple's defensive effort in containing the Grey Wolves.
Temple cashed in the turnover six plays later when Harrison-Pilot, lined up in the wildcat formation, followed blockers to the goal line where he barreled over a final defender for a 13-yard TD run and the Wildcats’ 10-0 lead with 2:46 left in the first.
The Grey Wolves marched into Temple territory but hit a fourth-and-2 at the 34, and the Wildcats defense held Khamari Terrell to a yard to get the ball back into the offense’s hands.
That panned out well as a quick four-play, 67-yard drive — which also was aided by a defensive pass interference penalty — culminated with Howard’s 1-yard TD run on which he outraced defensive back Kobe Burgess to the left pylon. Howard tacked on a 2-point run to make it 18-0 at 9:16 of the second.
After Tomas Torres pressured Evans into intentional grounding at the Shoemaker 5 and an ensuing 16-yard punt return by Taylor, the Wildcats were back in the end zone with Harrison-Pilot’s spinning 14-yard TD grab from Rumfield for 25-0.
Temple is a game up on second-place Harker Heights while Belton and Bryan closed the week tied for third at 3-2 in district. The Wildcats are at Killeen next week before hosting Copperas Cove in the 12-6A finale.
TEMPLE 60, SHOEMAKER 15
Shoemaker 0 7 8 0 — 15
Temple 10 15 14 21 — 60
Tem — Danis Bajric 23 field goal
Tem — Samari Howard 1 run (Howard run)
Tem — Harrison-Pilot 14 pass from Reese Rumfield (Bajric kick)
Sho — Javante Carson 17 pass from Omari Evans (Antonio Butler kick)
Tem — Faylin Lee fumble recovery in end zone (Bajric kick)
Sho — Evans 25 run (Carson pass from Evans)
Tem — Devan Williams 7 pass from Rumfield (Bajric kick)
Tem — Harrison-Pilot 21 run (Bajric kick)
Tem — Jalen Robinson 2 run (Bajric kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
Sho Tem
First downs 15 21
Rushes-yards 32-112 37-219
Passing yards 129 157
Comp.-Att.-Int. 14-23-0 9-15-0
Punts-average 4-42.5 2-36
Fumbles-lost 4-4 0
Penalties-yards 8-93 6-50
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Shoemaker, Jamarius Stewart 13-55, Evans 9-29, Paul Brown 3-16, Kmare’ Balfour 3-15, Khamari Terrell 1-0, team 1-(minus 3). Temple, Howard 19-122, Robinson 9-71, Harrison-Pilot 6-44, Rumfield 2-(minus 17), Tavaris Sullivan 1-(minus 1).
PASSING — Shoemaker, Evans 13-21-0-114, Balfour 1-2-0-15. Temple, Rumfield 9-15-0-157.
RECEIVING — Shoemaker, Carson 3-43, Joseph McCray 4-23, Terrell 3-20, Balfour 1-18, Brown 1-15, Johnathan Lahmann 1-9, Stewart 1-1. Temple, Williams 4-74, Tr’Darius Taylor 2-42, Harrison-Pilot 1-14, Smith 1-14, Howard 1-13.
12-6A FOOTBALL
x-Temple 5-0
Harker Heights 4-1
Belton 3-2
Bryan 3-2
Ellison 2-3
Shoemaker 2-3
Copperas Cove 1-4
Killeen 0-5
x-clinched playoff spot
12-6A SCORES
- Belton 22, Ellison 12 (Thursday)
- Bryan 45, Copperas Cove 13
- Harker Heights 52, Killeen 17
- Temple 60, Shoemaker 15
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.