FRIDAY
CLASS 6A
Abilene 26, Abilene Cooper 7
Aldine 17, Houston Northbrook 0
Aldine Davis 59, Cypress Lakes 28
Alvin 41, Cleveland 17
Austin Vandegrift 41, Cedar Park 17
Austin Westlake 47, Converse Judson 0
Belton 27, Brenham 20
Brownsville Hanna 33, Mission Sharyland 22
Cedar Hill 33, Arlington Martin 2
Cedar Park Vista Ridge 28, Georgetown 17
Channelview 33, Aldine MacArthur 13
Clear Brook 35, Baytown Lee 32
Conroe Oak Ridge 41, Houston Stratford 34
Coppell 44, South Grand Prairie 34
Cypress Fairbanks 49, Cypress Park 16
Cypress Falls 39, Alief Hastings 14
Cypress Ranch 17, Katy Paetow 0
Dallas Jesuit 60, Rockwall 59
Dallas White 30, Waco 12
Deer Park 48, League City Clear Creek 14
Donna North 35, La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 12
Edinburg North 27, Brownsville Rivera 15
EP Franklin 50, EP Andress 8
Fort Bend Austin 31, Houston Westbury 23
FW Paschal 42, Irving Nimitz 34
Galena Park North Shore 53, Spring 0
Garland 24, N. Richland Hills Birdville 23
Harlingen 39, Mercedes 14
Houston King 45, Allen 28
Houston Lamar 45, The Woodlands 21
Houston Langham Creek 24, Jersey Village 20
Humble 43, Klein Forest 16
Humble Atascocita 42, Katy 34
Humble Summer Creek 32, Clear Falls 14
Justin Northwest 31, McKinney North 28
Keller 46, Plano West 0
Keller Timber Creek 21, Prosper Rock Hill 14
Killeen Shoemaker 41, Killeen Chaparral 13
La Porte 35, Alief Elsik 7
Lake Travis 20, Cibolo Steele 10
Laredo Nixon 27, CC King 14
Laredo United South 43, CC Flour Bluff 26
Leander Rouse 42, Austin Anderson 21
Lewisville Flower Mound 41, Richardson Lake Highlands 21
Longview 48, Marshall 7
Mansfield 39, Mansfield Summit 37
McAllen 30, Mission 27
McAllen Memorial 38, Mission Memorial 35
McAllen Rowe 35, La Joya 7
McKinney 35, Richardson Berkner 14
Mesquite 29, North Mesquite 9
Mesquite Horn 38, Arlington Bowie 13
Midland 48, Lubbock Coronado 13
New Braunfels Canyon 35, Victoria East 11
North Crowley 69, Arlington 14
Northwest Eaton 48, Little Elm 13
Odessa Permian 27, Waco Midway 21
Pasadena Dobie 27, Grand Oaks 10
Pasadena Rayburn 34, Houston Milby 0
Plano East 42, Garland Naaman Forest 19
Prosper 49, Garland Sachse 13
PSJA North 54, Los Fresnos 17
Richardson 51, Dallas Adams 0
Richardson Pearce 55, Weatherford 37
Rockwall-Heath 31, Euless Trinity 24
Round Rock Cedar Ridge 24, Austin Bowie 17
Round Rock McNeil 44, Pflugerville 27
SA Johnson 47, SA Northside O’Connor 21
SA Madison 49, San Marcos 28
SA Northside Brennan 28, SA Northside Brandeis 10
SA Northside Jay 29, Castroville Medina Valley 7
SA Northside Warren 18, Del Rio 13
SA Reagan 35, Round Rock 28
San Angelo Central 35, EP Montwood 33
Schertz Clemens 31, Del Valle 7
Smithson Valley 27, Killeen Harker Heights 10
South Garland 14, Irving 10
Southlake Carroll 57, Lewisville Marcus 15
Spring Dekaney 33, Houston Strake Jesuit 21
Waxahachie 14, Arlington Lamar 6
Weslaco East 32, PSJA 29
Wolfforth Frenship 35, Lubbock-Cooper 34, OT
Wylie 21, Lewisville Hebron 16
CLASS 5A
Aledo 48, Denton Guyer 45
Amarillo 28, Cleveland, N.M. 27
Amarillo Palo Duro 20, Amarillo Caprock 14
Austin McCallum 24, Kyle Lehman 15
Azle 14, Grapevine 13
Barbers Hill 56, Montgomery 6
Boerne-Champion 27, Eagle Pass 26
Brownsville Lopez 30, Edinburg Economedes 29
Burleson Centennial 14, Frisco 13
Canutillo 21, EP Coronado 19
Canyon Randall 50, Clovis, N.M. 23
Carrollton Smith 56, Carrollton Creekview 14
CC Calallen 42, Mexico City, Mexico 14
CC Miller 35, El Campo 7
CC Tuloso-Midway 36, CC Ray 9
Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High 34, Alice 14
Dallas Conrad 28, Dallas Adamson 26
Dallas Highland Park 21, Lewisville 18
Dallas South Oak Cliff 42, Lancaster 21
Donna 70, Pharr Valley View 21
Dripping Springs 35, SA Wagner 14
Edcouch-Elsa 41, Raymondville 20
El Paso Eastlake 35, Rio Rancho, N.M. 7
Elgin 47, Austin Akins 0
EP Bel Air 61, EP Socorro 7
EP Bowie 28, Clint Horizon 16
EP Chapin 34, EP El Dorado 17
EP Eastwood 55, Las Cruces, N.M. 28
EP Hanks 37, El Paso 20
EP Irvin 10, EP Jefferson 3
EP Parkland 42, EP Austin 10
EP Riverside 52, EP Burges 45
Forney 62, Frisco Memorial 0
Fort Bend Marshall 56, Crosby 7
Friendswood 49, Fort Bend Willowridge 6
Frisco Heritage 50, Frisco Independence 3
Frisco Lone Star 42, Burleson 7
Frisco Reedy 34, Denison 7
FW North Side 27, Saginaw 21
FW Polytechnic 50, Dallas Samuell 12
Galveston Ball 17, Texas City 10
Georgetown East View 47, Copperas Cove 10
Granbury 59, Lake Worth 14
Hallsville 35, Henderson 28
Houston Madison 63, Yates 24
Huntsville 61, Bryan 27
Kerrville Tivy 28, Davenport 10
Leander Glenn 52, Victoria West 17
Lockhart 38, Pflugerville Connally 21
Longview Pine Tree 42, Lindale 22
Lubbock Monterey 34, Abilene Wylie 21
Lucas Lovejoy 42, Argyle 14
Lufkin 41, Nacogdoches 28
Magnolia 24, Tomball 23
Magnolia West 49, Fort Bend Bush 6
Manor 47, SA Cornerstone 42
Manvel 49, Beaumont West Brook 12
Mount Pleasant 35, Sulphur Springs 22
New Caney 31, New Caney Porter 14
Plainview 35, Pampa 7
Plainview, Okla. 48, Pilot Point 7
Port Arthur Memorial 54, Nederland 26
Port Lavaca Calhoun 42, CC West Oso 0
Port Neches-Groves 45, Beaumont United 14
Red Oak 28, Arlington Seguin 0
Roma 40, La Joya Palmview 21
Rosenberg Lamar 15, Rosenberg Terry 7
Royse City 49, Lewisville The Colony 35
SA Alamo Heights 81, SA Brackenridge 0
SA Harlandale 50, SA Edison 0
SA Southside 31, Bastrop Cedar Creek 24
SA Southwest 35, Floresville 21
Santa Fe 27, Vidor 24
Seagoville 38, North Dallas 20
Sharyland Pioneer 48, Rio Grande City 27
Sherman 36, Princeton 28
Somerset 21, SA Central Catholic 16
Terrell 41, Sunnyvale 24
Texarkana Texas 41, Colleyville Heritage 38
Tyler 28, Tyler Legacy 14
Uvalde 17, Eagle Pass Winn 14
WF Rider 38, Decatur 14
Whitehouse 51, Jacksonville 19
Willis 45, Temple 17
CLASS 4A
Alvarado 47, Kennedale 7
Anna 42, Aubrey 0
Athens 49, Waxahachie Life 28
Bandera 28, Cotulla 14
Beeville Jones 41, Orange Grove 33
Bellville 38, Stafford 0
Boerne 47, Pleasanton 7
Borger 42, Amarillo River Road 0
Bridge City 20, Buna 12
Brookshire Royal 40, Houston Furr 7
Brownsboro 34, Fairfield 27
Brownwood 56, Marble Falls 7
Bullard 38, Caddo Mills 28
Burnet 47, Llano 12
Canyon 42, Perryton 34
Carthage 42, Pittsburg 7
Celina 77, Dallas Bishop Lynch 41
Center 66, Longview Spring Hill 20
Cleveland Tarkington 30, Shepherd 14
Clint 28, EP Ysleta 24
Crandall 22, Kaufman 15
Cuero 35, Geronimo Navarro 7
Dalhart 27, Sundown 22
Devine 45, Crystal City 0
Fabens 45, Tornillo 0
Farmersville 49, Dallas Molina 14
Fischer Canyon Lake 52, Fredericksburg 34
Fort Stockton 27, Alpine 7
FW Dunbar 30, Ponder 29
Giddings 49, Jarrell 42
Glen Rose 21, Gatesville 20
Graham 36, Springtown 15
Hamshire-Fannett 30, East Chambers 14
Hereford 45, Wichita Falls 40
Hondo 34, Carrizo Springs 6
Houston Scarborough 18, Sharpstown 6
Ingleside 58, Aransas Pass 6
Jasper 46, Palestine 24
Kilgore 24, Gilmer 23
Krum 19, Burkburnett 16
La Feria 35, PSJA Southwest 14
La Marque 55, Houston Wheatley 19
La Vernia 49, Gonzales 7
Lampasas 49, Austin Northeast 0
Liberty Hill 82, Hutto 80
Lorena 27, West 13
Lubbock Estacado 42, Dumas 9
Madisonville 26, Navasota 16
Melissa 63, China Spring 33
Midlothian Heritage 63, Cleburne 7
Mineral Wells 36, FW Western Hills 0
Monahans 49, Andrews 27
Needville 33, Livingston 28
Paris 30, Texarkana Liberty-Eylau 0
Paris North Lamar 30, Nevada Community 28
Pecos 49, San Elizario 0
Quinlan Ford 44, Godley 39
Robinson 28, Caldwell 0
Rusk 52, Crockett 9
Salado 48, Bryan Rudder 47
Sanger 33, Ferris 27, OT
Sealy 41, Smithville 6
Seminole 35, Shallowater 30
Silsbee 41, Huffman Hargrave 14
Sinton 52, Rockport-Fulton 21
Snyder 30, Levelland 0
Stephenville 14, Everman 7
Sweeny 37, Van Vleck 21
Sweetwater 62, San Angelo Lake View 35
Taylor 38, Rockdale 6
Taylor 81, Concordia 54
Texarkana Pleasant Grove 27, C.E. Byrd, La. 10
Tyler Chapel Hill 50, Van 28
Vernon 21, Gainesville 20
Waco Connally 48, Waco La Vega 40
West Columbia 12, Freeport Brazosport 8
West Orange-Stark 33, Little Cypress-Mauriceville 6
Wimberley 44, SA Pieper 6
Zapata 45, Laredo Martin 14
CLASS 3A
Abernathy 46, Slaton 15
Anahuac 37, Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson 0
Anderson-Shiro 50, Danbury 0
Anthony 62, Hot Springs, N.M. 7
Atlanta 68, Redwater 38
Bells 38, Whitesboro 27
Blooming Grove 25, Kemp 14
Boling 50, Hempstead 9
Bowie 23, Bridgeport 9
Brock 28, WF Hirschi 14
Brownfield 40, Tulia 14
Canadian 55, Bushland 35
Childress 24, Breckenridge 21
Clifton 33, Rio Vista 0
Clyde 34, Eastland 21
Coldspring-Oakhurst 22, Splendora 14
Coleman 70, Ballinger 0
Columbus 63, La Grange 28
Comanche 70, Bangs 0
Commerce 63, Leonard 35
De Kalb 54, Elysian Fields 0
Diboll 28, Kirbyville 14
Dilley 23, Boerne Geneva 7
Edgewood 45, Emory Rains 8
Edna 28, Bay City 21
El Maton Tidehaven 58, Odem 0
Elkhart 22, Corrigan-Camden 6
Franklin 70, Mexia 6
Ganado 61, Palacios 0
Goliad 56, Poteet 7
Groesbeck 35, McGregor 7
Hallettsville 43, Flatonia 0
Hardin 14, Evadale 13
Hebbronville 28, Falfurrias 22
Hemphill 50, Shelbyville 45
Henrietta 45, Millsap 39
Hitchcock 52, East Bernard 7
Hooks 26, Cooper 19
Howe 24, Tom Bean 12
Idalou 42, New Deal 3
Ingram Moore 28, Comfort 21
Jacksboro 48, Boyd 45
Jourdanton 48, George West 10
Kermit 38, Crane 36
Little River Academy 27, Lago Vista 24
Littlefield 32, Denver City 30
Lone Oak 48, Winona 27
Luling 32, Victoria St. Joseph 27
Lyford 28, La Villa 12
Lytle 14, SA Kennedy 7, 6OT
Malakoff 51, Grandview 21
Marion 28, Natalia 6
Maypearl 62, Eustace 7
Merkel 34, Stanton 7
Mineola 28, Hughes Springs 6
Mount Vernon 42, Gladewater 26
Muleshoe 48, Lamesa 6
New Boston 42, Queen City 20
New Diana 56, Maud 0
New London West Rusk 51, Gladewater Sabine 31
Newton 44, Woodville 39
Nocona 55, Quanah 6
Palestine Westwood 65, Buffalo 14
Palmer 31, Grand Saline 14
Paradise 33, Muenster 0
Pattonville Prairiland 34, Ore City 19
Poth 33, Falls City 0
Pottsboro 34, Callisburg 28
Quitman 21, Big Sandy 14
Rogers 44, Schulenburg 23
SA Cole 29, Pearsall 28
Santa Gertrudis Academy 27, Banquete 13
Scurry-Rosser 45, Bonham 6
Skidmore-Tynan 28, Ben Bolt 6
Sonora 44, Coahoma 30
Spearman 48, Sanford-Fritch 9
Stockdale 49, Karnes City 0
Teague 27, New Waverly 0
Tolar 48, Early 14
Troup 52, Price Carlisle 15
Troy 22, Lexington 21
Tuscola Jim Ned 40, Holliday 22
Universal City Randolph 61, SA Christian 7
Van Alstyne 36, Frisco Lebanon Trail 29
Vanderbilt Industrial 41, Shiner 34
Wall 27, Cisco 10
Warren 28, Hull-Daisetta 0
Waskom 46, Omaha Pewitt 26
Whitney 21, Hillsboro 20
Winnsboro 52, Canton 14
Yoakum 41, Cameron Yoe 20
CLASS 2A
Albany 55, Dublin 7
Alvord 17, Valley View 14
Amarillo Highland Park 69, Boys Ranch 41
Archer City 21, Anson 13
Axtell 59, Bartlett 0
Baird 54, Moran 6
Bronte 52, Rule 0
Bruceville-Eddy 15, Florence 14
Burton 28, Hearne 24
Celeste 38, Whitewright 0
Centerville 43, Crawford 20
Chilton 20, Italy 14, OT
Christoval 14, San Angelo Grape Creek 8
Collinsville 51, Blue Ridge 14
Dawson 22, Jewett Leon 16
De Leon 42, Cross Plains 7
Deweyville 44, Cushing 38
Eldorado 40, Winters 12
Electra 61, Memphis 20
Farwell 34, Vega 0
Floydada 35, Lockney 21
Forsan 24, Post 6
Freer 18, Agua Dulce 14
Frost 55, Sabine Pass 0
Garrison 48, Arp 20
Goldthwaite 28, Santo 19
Gorman 72, Evant 26
Granger 38, Thorndale 7
Groveton 55, Trinity 8
Gruver 39, Texhoma, Okla. 20
Hale Center 42, Plains 34
Hamilton 55, Bosqueville 0
Harper 26, Sabinal 6
Hawley 14, Lubbock Roosevelt 6
Hico 33, Moody 0
Holland 43, Valley Mills 14
Iola 27, Normangee 6
Iraan 41, Center Point 18
Itasca 48, Hubbard 0
Junction 34, San Saba 22
Kerens 27, Bremond 26
La Pryor 34, Pettus 6
Louise 27, Bloomington 18
Lovelady 38, Grapeland 28
Malakoff Cross Roads 42, Meridian 12
Mart 48, Marlin 8
Mason 41, Brady 7
Mount Enterprise 64, Saratoga West Hardin 14
Olney 15, Petrolia 13
Olton 43, Dimmitt 0
Overton 48, Tyler All Saints 3
Panhandle 53, Friona 20
Peaster 38, FW Castleberry 7
Pineland West Sabine 36, Alto 8
Ralls 36, Smyer 6
Refugio 55, CC London 10
Riesel 54, Rice 0
Riviera Kaufer 14, Progreso 13
Seymour 47, Lindsay 7
Shamrock 28, Stinnett West Texas 14
Springlake-Earth 46, Turkey Valley 21
Stamford 47, Haskell 13
Stratford 23, Sunray 20
Sudan 18, Tahoka 14
Tenaha 35, San Augustine 14
Thrall 56, Johnson City 42
Three Rivers 14, Nixon-Smiley 8
Timpson 48, Jefferson 29
Tioga 41, Sadler S&S Consolidated 20
Trenton 38, Chico 0
Van Horn 46, Balmorhea 44
Wallis Brazos 30, Kountze 13
Weimar 37, Yorktown 0
Wink 48, Ozona 36
Wolfe City 19, Paris Chisum 18
Woodsboro 32, Charlotte 15
Wortham 36, Rosebud-Lott 14
CLASS 1A
Abbott 54, FW Covenant Classical 44
Ackerly Sands 53, Robert Lee 44
Amherst 49, Groom 0
Aquilla 94, Milford 66
Benjamin 74, McLean 12
Blackwell 46, Eden 25
Bluff Dale 61, Perrin-Whitt 14
Borden County 62, Meadow 0
Bowie Gold-Burg 45, Lingleville 0
Brackett 48, Kenedy 14
Bryson 55, Blanket 28
Bynum 50, Avalon 0
Cherokee 79, Menard 34
Coolidge 59, Fort Worth THESA 12
Cranfills Gap 43, Mount Calm 20
Crowell 72, Loraine 32
Hamlin 19, Water Valley 14
Harrold 39, Rotan 26
Ira 66, Haskell Paint Creek 12
Iredell 54, Covington 35
Jayton 55, Lamesa Klondike 34
Knox City 52, Matador Motley County 6
Kopperl 28, Brookesmith 27
Ladonia Fannindel 34, Garland Christian 13
Lometa 72, Blum 65
Lorenzo 57, Guthrie 32
May 50, Austin SPC 30
Medina 66, New Braunfels Thunder 19
Morgan 76, Hill Homeschool 58
Morton 43, Crosbyton 14
Nazareth 57, Hart 8
New Home 47, C-City 7
Newcastle 54, Woodson 0
Oglesby 46, Walnut Springs 0
Petersburg 51, Wellman-Union 6
Rankin 59, Imperial Buena Vista 20
Roscoe Highland 52, Throckmorton 6
Saint Jo 66, Westlake Academy 36
Sanderson 63, Fort Hancock 13
Santa Anna 50, Priddy 26
Sidney 45, Rising Star 34
Southland 44, Aspermont 16
Sterling City 36, Miles 32
Strawn 85, Dallas Lutheran 40
Trent 58, Lohn 20
Veribest 34, Zephyr 16
Vernon Northside 51, Chillicothe 14
White Deer 31, Anton 22
Whitharral 50, Kress 0
PRIVATE SCHOOLS
Abilene Christian 68, Hermleigh 44
Argyle Liberty Christian 31, Dallas Episcopal 0
Austin Hill Country 108, San Marcos Baptist Academy 70
Austin Regents 42, Midland Christian 23
Austin Veritas 34, Oakwood 22
Bay Area Christian 28, Katy Pope John 21
Beaumont Kelly 12, Houston St. Pius X 10
Bellaire Episcopal 27, Dallas Parish Episcopal 20
Brownsville St. Joseph 71, Santa Rosa 45
Bryan Allen Academy 60, Bulverde Bracken 14
Bryan Brazos Christian 39, Snook 6
Bullard Brook Hill 61, Dallas Life Oak Cliff 12
Conroe Covenant 62, Cristo Rey Jesuit 0
Dallas Covenant 23, Colleyville Covenant 20
Dallas First Baptist 78, McKinney Christian 41
Dallas Greenhill 49, Flower Mound Coram Deo 20
Dallas St. Mark 36, Irving Cistercian 3
Fredericksburg Heritage 51, SA Castle Hills 42
FW All Saints 35, Addison Trinity 3
FW Country Day 49, Austin St. Andrew’s 2
FW Nazarene 76, Keene Smith 28
FW Temple Christian 53, HSAA 14
Grapevine Faith 63, The Woodlands Christian 37
Harlingen Marine Military 69, Katy Harmony 0
Houston Kinkaid 62, Tomball Homeschool 7
Houston Lutheran South 29, Austin St. Michael 7
Houston Second Baptist 46, High Island 31
Houston St. John’s 42, Houston Christian 28
Houston St. Thomas 35, Lumberton 20
Houston Westbury Christian 80, CC Coastal Christian 24
Lubbock Christ The King 52, Cotton Center 6
Lubbock Christian 17, Wellington 16
Lucas Christian 46, Prestonwood North 38
Marble Falls Faith 48, Waco Texas Wind 40
Muenster Sacred Heart 19, Era 0
Plano Prestonwood 21, Houston Second Baptist 17
Rockwall Heritage 68, Irving The Highlands 27
Round Rock Christian 48, Kerrville Our Lady of the Hills 0
SA Antonian 37, Blanco 23
SA Winston 45, Prairie Lea 25
Sherman Texoma 34, Rockwall Providence Academy 32
Shiner St. Paul 47, SA Texas Military 20
Temple Central Texas 53, Dallas Shelton 14
Tomball Concordia 24, Liberty 23
Tyler Grace Community 62, Wills Point 7
Waco Vanguard 68, Temple Holy Trinity 22
OTHER
Alvin Shadow Creek 20, League City Clear Springs 7
Atlas Rattlers 36, FW Nolan 28
Austin Brentwood 50, Somerville 22
Austin Royals 75, Smoking for Jesus Ministry 30
Austin St. Dominic Savio 31, Austin Hyde Park 20
Big Sandy Harmony (Gilmer) 73, White Oak 25
CC Incarnate Word 63, New Braunfels Baptist 0
CenTex Homeschool 70, Eagle Christian 6
Cypress Community Christian 24, John Cooper 10
EP Pebble Hills 33, EP Del Valle 6
Fort Worth Christian 47, Dallas Bishop Dunne 13
Frederick, Okla. 29, WF City View 22
Frisco Emerson 41, Dallas Wilson 21
Frisco Panther Creek 42, FW Arlington Heights 14
Gholson 46, Trinidad 0
Holy Cross , La. 45, SA Holy Cross 0
Hooker, Okla. 36, Wheeler 16
Iowa Colony 65, KIPP Sunnyside 0
Irving Faustina Academy def. McKinney Cornerstone Christian Academy, forfeit
Katy Jordan 51, Humble Kingwood Park 9
Keller Harvest Christian 38, Harvest Christian Academy- Lantana 23
Lake Belton 51, Buda Johnson 44
LASA 42, Manor New Tech 13
Legacy School of Sport Sciences 48, Orangefield 10
Lubbock Kingdom Prep 56, Roby 20
Lubbock Trinity 56, Clarendon 0
MC Prep 41, Dallas Inspired Vision 6
McDade 46, Cedar Park Summit 0
Midland Legacy 63, Amarillo Tascosa 34
Ouachita Christian , La. 17, Dallas Christian 14
Plano Coram Deo 38, Waco Live Oak Classical 6
Plano John Paul II 17, FW Lake Country 14
Randle 31, Fort Bend Christian 0
Red Oak Ovilla 71, Greenville Christian 26
Rio Grande City La Grulla 45, Hidalgo 21
San Angelo Texas Leadership 27, Odessa Compass 24
San Antonio Harlan 37, Laredo Alexander 14
San Antonio Prep 0, Lee 0
San Antonio YMLA 34, Robstown 33
St. Francis Episcopal Day 27, Galveston O’Connell 6
Stephenville FAITH 50, Three Way 0
Victoria Home School 63, Baytown Christian 46
Weatherford Christian 20, Longview Heritage 7
West Campus 48, SA St. Anthony’s 0
West Plains 59, Midland Greenwood 14
Wichita Falls Wichita Christian 46, Forestburg 22
Willow Park Trinity Christian 39, Waco Reicher 0
Wisdom 16, Houston MSTC 10
Woodlands Legacy Prep 40, Tomball Rosehill 19
THURSDAY
CLASS 6A
Aldine Nimitz 53, Cypress Ridge 0
Alief Taylor 41, Houston Westside 7
Baytown Sterling 28, Clute Brazoswood 23
Byron Nelson 62, McKinney Boyd 3
Conroe 28, Aldine Eisenhower 0
Cypress Woods 50, Fort Bend Dulles 7
Edinburg Vela 45, Edinburg 24
Fort Bend Travis 42, Richmond Foster 20
Garland Lakeview Centennial 24, Dallas Skyline 22
Hurst Bell 16, Irving MacArthur 3
Killeen 48, Round Rock Stony Point 40
Klein 45, Katy Seven Lakes 7
Klein Cain 48, The Woodlands College Park 27
Klein Oak 35, Katy Cinco Ranch 6
Laredo Johnson 21, Laredo Cigarroa 0
Laredo United 34, SA Northside Marshall 7
Odessa 22, EP Americas 20
Pasadena 32, Houston Spring Woods 9
Pasadena Memorial 71, Fort Bend Kempner 6
Pasadena South Houston 34, Houston Sterling 14
Pflugerville Hendrickson 26, Killeen Ellison 21
Plano 33, Keller Central 7
Richmond George Ranch 41, Katy Taylor 15
Round Rock Westwood 49, Austin 14
SA Northside Holmes 49, SA MacArthur 42
San Benito 58, Brownsville Pace 0
Tomball Memorial 62, Cypress Creek 6
Weslaco 24, Harlingen South 6
CLASS 5A
Angleton 28, Houston Clear Lake 3
Bastrop 41, Leander 40
Carrollton Turner 76, FW Diamond Hill-Jarvis 19
CC Moody 20, Bishop 0
Corsicana 34, North Garland 16
Crowley 29, Mansfield Legacy 3
Denton 38, FW Chisholm Trail 35
Denton Braswell 55, Keller Fossil Ridge 21
Frisco Wakeland 34, FW Brewer 27
Greenville 35, Frisco Liberty 2
Gregory-Portland 36, CC Carroll 6
Humble Kingwood Park 35, Katy Morton Ranch 27
Lake Dallas 41, Frisco Centennial 3
Mansfield Timberview 55, Arlington Sam Houston 14
Midlothian 32, Ennis 17
Montgomery Lake Creek 57, Fort Bend Elkins 6
North Forney 42, Garland Rowlett 14
Pflugerville Weiss 44, Austin LBJ 19
PSJA Memorial 53, Brownsville Porter 20
SA McCollum 54, SA Highlands 26
Saginaw Boswell 66, Mansfield Lake Ridge 41
Texas City 17, Galveston Ball 10
West Mesquite 17, Mesquite Poteet 14
Wylie East 49, Grand Prairie 0
CLASS 4A
Big Spring 32, Lubbock 21
Dallas Hillcrest 22, Carrollton Ranchview 19
Houston North Forest 51, Houston Chavez 6
Houston Washington 40, Houston Austin 0
Port Isabel 48, Rio Hondo 20
Venus 33, FW South Hills 18
CLASS 3A
Alba-Golden 52, Linden-Kildare 0
Big Lake Reagan County 57, McCamey 27
Corsicana Mildred 35, Cayuga 12
Daingerfield 34, Tatum 17
Frankston 49, Huntington 20
Gunter 64, Walnut Grove 24
Mathis 36, Taft 14
San Diego 28, Kingsville King 7
CLASS 2A
Beckville 60, Joaquin 28
Booker 34, Claude 8
Bovina 24, Seagraves 18
Gladewater Union Grove 45, Cumby 14
Harleton 43, Bogata Rivercrest 38
CLASS 1A
Apple Springs 61, Fruitvale 12
Gilmer Union Hill 62, Burkeville 13
Gustine 48, Buckholts 0
Happy 46, Follett 42
Loop 105, Midland Holy Cross 60
Mertzon Irion County 46, Spur 0
Miami 54, Lefors 0
O’Donnell 62, Lenorah Grady 44
Ranger 54, Paint Rock 6
Rochelle 72, Barksdale Nueces Canyon 23
Silverton 64, Paducah 46
Westbrook 60, Jonesboro 14
Whiteface 65, Grandfalls-Royalty 6
Wilson 42, Afton Patton Springs 12
PRIVATE SCHOOLS
Austin NYOS 47, Williamson County Home School 36
Hallettsville Sacred Heart 38, Bruni 0
SA Sunnybrook 50, SA Lutheran 0
OTHER
Alpha Omega 62, Divine Savior Academy 14
Azle Christian School 70, Wildorado 46
Bulverde Gloria Deo 48, Austin TSD 0
Eunice, N.M. 48, Ropesville Ropes 6
FW Benbrook 34, Iowa Park 28, OT
Grayson Christian 52, Arlington St. Paul 35
Houston Northside def. Houston KIPP Northeast, forfeit
Joshua Johnson County 72, Waco Christian 23
Longview East Texas Christian 46, Chester 0
Lubbock Home School Titans 55, Amarillo San Jacinto 20
N. Richland Hills Richland 28, Haltom 24
SA Sotomayor 45, SA South San Antonio 0
