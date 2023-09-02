 

SATURDAY

Abilene Texas Leadership 14, Munday 9

 

Baytown Goose Creek 26, Houston Bellaire 9

 

Cypress Bridgeland 41, Katy Tompkins 35, OT

 

Cypress Springs 41, Houston Heights 20

 

Dallas Carter 20, Dallas Kimball 8

 

Dallas Lincoln 42, Dallas Madison 19

 

Dayton 36, Houston Waltrip 7

 

Dickinson 45, Fort Bend Ridge Point 37

 

Duncanville 44, Rockledge, Fla. 0

 

FW Trinity Valley 64, University City, Calif. 47

 

Fort Bend Hightower 14, Spring Westfield 9

 

Frisco Legacy Christian 55, Arlington Oakridge 6

 

Fulshear 57, Fort Bend Clements 21

 

Gordon 58, Garden City 12

 

Klein Collins 30, Pearland Dawson 17

 

New Braunfels 45, Seguin 22

 

Pasadena First Baptist 55, Houston Emery/Weiner School 8

 

Pearland 55, Houston Memorial 21

 

SA Burbank 21, SA Houston 13

 

SA Churchill 35, Buda Hays 7

 

SA Jefferson 22, SA Lanier 0

 

SA Northside Clark 21, SA Northside Stevens 0

 

SA Northside Taft 49, SA Veterans Memorial 17

 

SA Roosevelt 31, SA East Central 21

 

San Antonio Southwest Legacy 32, LEE 14

 

Schertz John Paul II 43, D'Hanis 38

 

Sierra Blanca 66, Fort Davis 16

 

Valera Panther Creek 59, Mullin 12

 

Waller 35, Katy Mayde Creek 0

 

Wilmer-Hutchins 33, FW Southwest 28

 

Worthing 46, Wharton 6

 

FRIDAY 

CLASS 6A

Abilene 26, Abilene Cooper 7

Aldine 17, Houston Northbrook 0

Aldine Davis 59, Cypress Lakes 28

Alvin 41, Cleveland 17

Austin Vandegrift 41, Cedar Park 17

Austin Westlake 47, Converse Judson 0

Belton 27, Brenham 20

Brownsville Hanna 33, Mission Sharyland 22

Cedar Hill 33, Arlington Martin 2

Cedar Park Vista Ridge 28, Georgetown 17

Channelview 33, Aldine MacArthur 13

Clear Brook 35, Baytown Lee 32

Conroe Oak Ridge 41, Houston Stratford 34

Coppell 44, South Grand Prairie 34

Cypress Fairbanks 49, Cypress Park 16

Cypress Falls 39, Alief Hastings 14

Cypress Ranch 17, Katy Paetow 0

Dallas Jesuit 60, Rockwall 59

Dallas White 30, Waco 12

Deer Park 48, League City Clear Creek 14

Donna North 35, La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 12

Edinburg North 27, Brownsville Rivera 15

EP Franklin 50, EP Andress 8

Fort Bend Austin 31, Houston Westbury 23

FW Paschal 42, Irving Nimitz 34

Galena Park North Shore 53, Spring 0

Garland 24, N. Richland Hills Birdville 23

Harlingen 39, Mercedes 14

Houston King 45, Allen 28

Houston Lamar 45, The Woodlands 21

Houston Langham Creek 24, Jersey Village 20

Humble 43, Klein Forest 16

Humble Atascocita 42, Katy 34

Humble Summer Creek 32, Clear Falls 14

Justin Northwest 31, McKinney North 28

Keller 46, Plano West 0

Keller Timber Creek 21, Prosper Rock Hill 14

Killeen Shoemaker 41, Killeen Chaparral 13

La Porte 35, Alief Elsik 7

Lake Travis 20, Cibolo Steele 10

Laredo Nixon 27, CC King 14

Laredo United South 43, CC Flour Bluff 26

Leander Rouse 42, Austin Anderson 21

Lewisville Flower Mound 41, Richardson Lake Highlands 21

Longview 48, Marshall 7

Mansfield 39, Mansfield Summit 37

McAllen 30, Mission 27

McAllen Memorial 38, Mission Memorial 35

McAllen Rowe 35, La Joya 7

McKinney 35, Richardson Berkner 14

Mesquite 29, North Mesquite 9

Mesquite Horn 38, Arlington Bowie 13

Midland 48, Lubbock Coronado 13

New Braunfels Canyon 35, Victoria East 11

North Crowley 69, Arlington 14

Northwest Eaton 48, Little Elm 13

Odessa Permian 27, Waco Midway 21

Pasadena Dobie 27, Grand Oaks 10

Pasadena Rayburn 34, Houston Milby 0

Plano East 42, Garland Naaman Forest 19

Prosper 49, Garland Sachse 13

PSJA North 54, Los Fresnos 17

Richardson 51, Dallas Adams 0

Richardson Pearce 55, Weatherford 37

Rockwall-Heath 31, Euless Trinity 24

Round Rock Cedar Ridge 24, Austin Bowie 17

Round Rock McNeil 44, Pflugerville 27

SA Johnson 47, SA Northside O’Connor 21

SA Madison 49, San Marcos 28

SA Northside Brennan 28, SA Northside Brandeis 10

SA Northside Jay 29, Castroville Medina Valley 7

SA Northside Warren 18, Del Rio 13

SA Reagan 35, Round Rock 28

San Angelo Central 35, EP Montwood 33

Schertz Clemens 31, Del Valle 7

Smithson Valley 27, Killeen Harker Heights 10

South Garland 14, Irving 10

Southlake Carroll 57, Lewisville Marcus 15

Spring Dekaney 33, Houston Strake Jesuit 21

Waxahachie 14, Arlington Lamar 6

Weslaco East 32, PSJA 29

Wolfforth Frenship 35, Lubbock-Cooper 34, OT

Wylie 21, Lewisville Hebron 16

CLASS 5A

Aledo 48, Denton Guyer 45

Amarillo 28, Cleveland, N.M. 27

Amarillo Palo Duro 20, Amarillo Caprock 14

Austin McCallum 24, Kyle Lehman 15

Azle 14, Grapevine 13

Barbers Hill 56, Montgomery 6

Boerne-Champion 27, Eagle Pass 26

Brownsville Lopez 30, Edinburg Economedes 29

Burleson Centennial 14, Frisco 13

Canutillo 21, EP Coronado 19

Canyon Randall 50, Clovis, N.M. 23

Carrollton Smith 56, Carrollton Creekview 14

CC Calallen 42, Mexico City, Mexico 14

CC Miller 35, El Campo 7

CC Tuloso-Midway 36, CC Ray 9

Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High 34, Alice 14

Dallas Conrad 28, Dallas Adamson 26

Dallas Highland Park 21, Lewisville 18

Dallas South Oak Cliff 42, Lancaster 21

Donna 70, Pharr Valley View 21

Dripping Springs 35, SA Wagner 14

Edcouch-Elsa 41, Raymondville 20

El Paso Eastlake 35, Rio Rancho, N.M. 7

Elgin 47, Austin Akins 0

EP Bel Air 61, EP Socorro 7

EP Bowie 28, Clint Horizon 16

EP Chapin 34, EP El Dorado 17

EP Eastwood 55, Las Cruces, N.M. 28

EP Hanks 37, El Paso 20

EP Irvin 10, EP Jefferson 3

EP Parkland 42, EP Austin 10

EP Riverside 52, EP Burges 45

Forney 62, Frisco Memorial 0

Fort Bend Marshall 56, Crosby 7

Friendswood 49, Fort Bend Willowridge 6

Frisco Heritage 50, Frisco Independence 3

Frisco Lone Star 42, Burleson 7

Frisco Reedy 34, Denison 7

FW North Side 27, Saginaw 21

FW Polytechnic 50, Dallas Samuell 12

Galveston Ball 17, Texas City 10

Georgetown East View 47, Copperas Cove 10

Granbury 59, Lake Worth 14

Hallsville 35, Henderson 28

Houston Madison 63, Yates 24

Huntsville 61, Bryan 27

Kerrville Tivy 28, Davenport 10

Leander Glenn 52, Victoria West 17

Lockhart 38, Pflugerville Connally 21

Longview Pine Tree 42, Lindale 22

Lubbock Monterey 34, Abilene Wylie 21

Lucas Lovejoy 42, Argyle 14

Lufkin 41, Nacogdoches 28

Magnolia 24, Tomball 23

Magnolia West 49, Fort Bend Bush 6

Manor 47, SA Cornerstone 42

Manvel 49, Beaumont West Brook 12

Mount Pleasant 35, Sulphur Springs 22

New Caney 31, New Caney Porter 14

Plainview 35, Pampa 7

Plainview, Okla. 48, Pilot Point 7

Port Arthur Memorial 54, Nederland 26

Port Lavaca Calhoun 42, CC West Oso 0

Port Neches-Groves 45, Beaumont United 14

Red Oak 28, Arlington Seguin 0

Roma 40, La Joya Palmview 21

Rosenberg Lamar 15, Rosenberg Terry 7

Royse City 49, Lewisville The Colony 35

SA Alamo Heights 81, SA Brackenridge 0

SA Harlandale 50, SA Edison 0

SA Southside 31, Bastrop Cedar Creek 24

SA Southwest 35, Floresville 21

Santa Fe 27, Vidor 24

Seagoville 38, North Dallas 20

Sharyland Pioneer 48, Rio Grande City 27

Sherman 36, Princeton 28

Somerset 21, SA Central Catholic 16

Terrell 41, Sunnyvale 24

Texarkana Texas 41, Colleyville Heritage 38

Tyler 28, Tyler Legacy 14

Uvalde 17, Eagle Pass Winn 14

WF Rider 38, Decatur 14

Whitehouse 51, Jacksonville 19

Willis 45, Temple 17

CLASS 4A

Alvarado 47, Kennedale 7

Anna 42, Aubrey 0

Athens 49, Waxahachie Life 28

Bandera 28, Cotulla 14

Beeville Jones 41, Orange Grove 33

Bellville 38, Stafford 0

Boerne 47, Pleasanton 7

Borger 42, Amarillo River Road 0

Bridge City 20, Buna 12

Brookshire Royal 40, Houston Furr 7

Brownsboro 34, Fairfield 27

Brownwood 56, Marble Falls 7

Bullard 38, Caddo Mills 28

Burnet 47, Llano 12

Canyon 42, Perryton 34

Carthage 42, Pittsburg 7

Celina 77, Dallas Bishop Lynch 41

Center 66, Longview Spring Hill 20

Cleveland Tarkington 30, Shepherd 14

Clint 28, EP Ysleta 24

Crandall 22, Kaufman 15

Cuero 35, Geronimo Navarro 7

Dalhart 27, Sundown 22

Devine 45, Crystal City 0

Fabens 45, Tornillo 0

Farmersville 49, Dallas Molina 14

Fischer Canyon Lake 52, Fredericksburg 34

Fort Stockton 27, Alpine 7

FW Dunbar 30, Ponder 29

Giddings 49, Jarrell 42

Glen Rose 21, Gatesville 20

Graham 36, Springtown 15

Hamshire-Fannett 30, East Chambers 14

Hereford 45, Wichita Falls 40

Hondo 34, Carrizo Springs 6

Houston Scarborough 18, Sharpstown 6

Ingleside 58, Aransas Pass 6

Jasper 46, Palestine 24

Kilgore 24, Gilmer 23

Krum 19, Burkburnett 16

La Feria 35, PSJA Southwest 14

La Marque 55, Houston Wheatley 19

La Vernia 49, Gonzales 7

Lampasas 49, Austin Northeast 0

Liberty Hill 82, Hutto 80

Lorena 27, West 13

Lubbock Estacado 42, Dumas 9

Madisonville 26, Navasota 16

Melissa 63, China Spring 33

Midlothian Heritage 63, Cleburne 7

Mineral Wells 36, FW Western Hills 0

Monahans 49, Andrews 27

Needville 33, Livingston 28

Paris 30, Texarkana Liberty-Eylau 0

Paris North Lamar 30, Nevada Community 28

Pecos 49, San Elizario 0

Quinlan Ford 44, Godley 39

Robinson 28, Caldwell 0

Rusk 52, Crockett 9

Salado 48, Bryan Rudder 47

Sanger 33, Ferris 27, OT

Sealy 41, Smithville 6

Seminole 35, Shallowater 30

Silsbee 41, Huffman Hargrave 14

Sinton 52, Rockport-Fulton 21

Snyder 30, Levelland 0

Stephenville 14, Everman 7

Sweeny 37, Van Vleck 21

Sweetwater 62, San Angelo Lake View 35

Taylor 38, Rockdale 6

Taylor 81, Concordia 54

Texarkana Pleasant Grove 27, C.E. Byrd, La. 10

Tyler Chapel Hill 50, Van 28

Vernon 21, Gainesville 20

Waco Connally 48, Waco La Vega 40

West Columbia 12, Freeport Brazosport 8

West Orange-Stark 33, Little Cypress-Mauriceville 6

Wimberley 44, SA Pieper 6

Zapata 45, Laredo Martin 14

CLASS 3A

Abernathy 46, Slaton 15

Anahuac 37, Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson 0

Anderson-Shiro 50, Danbury 0

Anthony 62, Hot Springs, N.M. 7

Atlanta 68, Redwater 38

Bells 38, Whitesboro 27

Blooming Grove 25, Kemp 14

Boling 50, Hempstead 9

Bowie 23, Bridgeport 9

Brock 28, WF Hirschi 14

Brownfield 40, Tulia 14

Canadian 55, Bushland 35

Childress 24, Breckenridge 21

Clifton 33, Rio Vista 0

Clyde 34, Eastland 21

Coldspring-Oakhurst 22, Splendora 14

Coleman 70, Ballinger 0

Columbus 63, La Grange 28

Comanche 70, Bangs 0

Commerce 63, Leonard 35

De Kalb 54, Elysian Fields 0

Diboll 28, Kirbyville 14

Dilley 23, Boerne Geneva 7

Edgewood 45, Emory Rains 8

Edna 28, Bay City 21

El Maton Tidehaven 58, Odem 0

Elkhart 22, Corrigan-Camden 6

Franklin 70, Mexia 6

Ganado 61, Palacios 0

Goliad 56, Poteet 7

Groesbeck 35, McGregor 7

Hallettsville 43, Flatonia 0

Hardin 14, Evadale 13

Hebbronville 28, Falfurrias 22

Hemphill 50, Shelbyville 45

Henrietta 45, Millsap 39

Hitchcock 52, East Bernard 7

Hooks 26, Cooper 19

Howe 24, Tom Bean 12

Idalou 42, New Deal 3

Ingram Moore 28, Comfort 21

Jacksboro 48, Boyd 45

Jourdanton 48, George West 10

Kermit 38, Crane 36

Little River Academy 27, Lago Vista 24

Littlefield 32, Denver City 30

Lone Oak 48, Winona 27

Luling 32, Victoria St. Joseph 27

Lyford 28, La Villa 12

Lytle 14, SA Kennedy 7, 6OT

Malakoff 51, Grandview 21

Marion 28, Natalia 6

Maypearl 62, Eustace 7

Merkel 34, Stanton 7

Mineola 28, Hughes Springs 6

Mount Vernon 42, Gladewater 26

Muleshoe 48, Lamesa 6

New Boston 42, Queen City 20

New Diana 56, Maud 0

New London West Rusk 51, Gladewater Sabine 31

Newton 44, Woodville 39

Nocona 55, Quanah 6

Palestine Westwood 65, Buffalo 14

Palmer 31, Grand Saline 14

Paradise 33, Muenster 0

Pattonville Prairiland 34, Ore City 19

Poth 33, Falls City 0

Pottsboro 34, Callisburg 28

Quitman 21, Big Sandy 14

Rogers 44, Schulenburg 23

SA Cole 29, Pearsall 28

Santa Gertrudis Academy 27, Banquete 13

Scurry-Rosser 45, Bonham 6

Skidmore-Tynan 28, Ben Bolt 6

Sonora 44, Coahoma 30

Spearman 48, Sanford-Fritch 9

Stockdale 49, Karnes City 0

Teague 27, New Waverly 0

Tolar 48, Early 14

Troup 52, Price Carlisle 15

Troy 22, Lexington 21

Tuscola Jim Ned 40, Holliday 22

Universal City Randolph 61, SA Christian 7

Van Alstyne 36, Frisco Lebanon Trail 29

Vanderbilt Industrial 41, Shiner 34

Wall 27, Cisco 10

Warren 28, Hull-Daisetta 0

Waskom 46, Omaha Pewitt 26

Whitney 21, Hillsboro 20

Winnsboro 52, Canton 14

Yoakum 41, Cameron Yoe 20

CLASS 2A

Albany 55, Dublin 7

Alvord 17, Valley View 14

Amarillo Highland Park 69, Boys Ranch 41

Archer City 21, Anson 13

Axtell 59, Bartlett 0

Baird 54, Moran 6

Bronte 52, Rule 0

Bruceville-Eddy 15, Florence 14

Burton 28, Hearne 24

Celeste 38, Whitewright 0

Centerville 43, Crawford 20

Chilton 20, Italy 14, OT

Christoval 14, San Angelo Grape Creek 8

Collinsville 51, Blue Ridge 14

Dawson 22, Jewett Leon 16

De Leon 42, Cross Plains 7

Deweyville 44, Cushing 38

Eldorado 40, Winters 12

Electra 61, Memphis 20

Farwell 34, Vega 0

Floydada 35, Lockney 21

Forsan 24, Post 6

Freer 18, Agua Dulce 14

Frost 55, Sabine Pass 0

Garrison 48, Arp 20

Goldthwaite 28, Santo 19

Gorman 72, Evant 26

Granger 38, Thorndale 7

Groveton 55, Trinity 8

Gruver 39, Texhoma, Okla. 20

Hale Center 42, Plains 34

Hamilton 55, Bosqueville 0

Harper 26, Sabinal 6

Hawley 14, Lubbock Roosevelt 6

Hico 33, Moody 0

Holland 43, Valley Mills 14

Iola 27, Normangee 6

Iraan 41, Center Point 18

Itasca 48, Hubbard 0

Junction 34, San Saba 22

Kerens 27, Bremond 26

La Pryor 34, Pettus 6

Louise 27, Bloomington 18

Lovelady 38, Grapeland 28

Malakoff Cross Roads 42, Meridian 12

Mart 48, Marlin 8

Mason 41, Brady 7

Mount Enterprise 64, Saratoga West Hardin 14

Olney 15, Petrolia 13

Olton 43, Dimmitt 0

Overton 48, Tyler All Saints 3

Panhandle 53, Friona 20

Peaster 38, FW Castleberry 7

Pineland West Sabine 36, Alto 8

Ralls 36, Smyer 6

Refugio 55, CC London 10

Riesel 54, Rice 0

Riviera Kaufer 14, Progreso 13

Seymour 47, Lindsay 7

Shamrock 28, Stinnett West Texas 14

Springlake-Earth 46, Turkey Valley 21

Stamford 47, Haskell 13

Stratford 23, Sunray 20

Sudan 18, Tahoka 14

Tenaha 35, San Augustine 14

Thrall 56, Johnson City 42

Three Rivers 14, Nixon-Smiley 8

Timpson 48, Jefferson 29

Tioga 41, Sadler S&S Consolidated 20

Trenton 38, Chico 0

Van Horn 46, Balmorhea 44

Wallis Brazos 30, Kountze 13

Weimar 37, Yorktown 0

Wink 48, Ozona 36

Wolfe City 19, Paris Chisum 18

Woodsboro 32, Charlotte 15

Wortham 36, Rosebud-Lott 14

CLASS 1A

Abbott 54, FW Covenant Classical 44

Ackerly Sands 53, Robert Lee 44

Amherst 49, Groom 0

Aquilla 94, Milford 66

Benjamin 74, McLean 12

Blackwell 46, Eden 25

Bluff Dale 61, Perrin-Whitt 14

Borden County 62, Meadow 0

Bowie Gold-Burg 45, Lingleville 0

Brackett 48, Kenedy 14

Bryson 55, Blanket 28

Bynum 50, Avalon 0

Cherokee 79, Menard 34

Coolidge 59, Fort Worth THESA 12

Cranfills Gap 43, Mount Calm 20

Crowell 72, Loraine 32

Hamlin 19, Water Valley 14

Harrold 39, Rotan 26

Ira 66, Haskell Paint Creek 12

Iredell 54, Covington 35

Jayton 55, Lamesa Klondike 34

Knox City 52, Matador Motley County 6

Kopperl 28, Brookesmith 27

Ladonia Fannindel 34, Garland Christian 13

Lometa 72, Blum 65

Lorenzo 57, Guthrie 32

May 50, Austin SPC 30

Medina 66, New Braunfels Thunder 19

Morgan 76, Hill Homeschool 58

Morton 43, Crosbyton 14

Nazareth 57, Hart 8

New Home 47, C-City 7

Newcastle 54, Woodson 0

Oglesby 46, Walnut Springs 0

Petersburg 51, Wellman-Union 6

Rankin 59, Imperial Buena Vista 20

Roscoe Highland 52, Throckmorton 6

Saint Jo 66, Westlake Academy 36

Sanderson 63, Fort Hancock 13

Santa Anna 50, Priddy 26

Sidney 45, Rising Star 34

Southland 44, Aspermont 16

Sterling City 36, Miles 32

Strawn 85, Dallas Lutheran 40

Trent 58, Lohn 20

Veribest 34, Zephyr 16

Vernon Northside 51, Chillicothe 14

White Deer 31, Anton 22

Whitharral 50, Kress 0

PRIVATE SCHOOLS

Abilene Christian 68, Hermleigh 44

Argyle Liberty Christian 31, Dallas Episcopal 0

Austin Hill Country 108, San Marcos Baptist Academy 70

Austin Regents 42, Midland Christian 23

Austin Veritas 34, Oakwood 22

Bay Area Christian 28, Katy Pope John 21

Beaumont Kelly 12, Houston St. Pius X 10

Bellaire Episcopal 27, Dallas Parish Episcopal 20

Brownsville St. Joseph 71, Santa Rosa 45

Bryan Allen Academy 60, Bulverde Bracken 14

Bryan Brazos Christian 39, Snook 6

Bullard Brook Hill 61, Dallas Life Oak Cliff 12

Conroe Covenant 62, Cristo Rey Jesuit 0

Dallas Covenant 23, Colleyville Covenant 20

Dallas First Baptist 78, McKinney Christian 41

Dallas Greenhill 49, Flower Mound Coram Deo 20

Dallas St. Mark 36, Irving Cistercian 3

Fredericksburg Heritage 51, SA Castle Hills 42

FW All Saints 35, Addison Trinity 3

FW Country Day 49, Austin St. Andrew’s 2

FW Nazarene 76, Keene Smith 28

FW Temple Christian 53, HSAA 14

Grapevine Faith 63, The Woodlands Christian 37

Harlingen Marine Military 69, Katy Harmony 0

Houston Kinkaid 62, Tomball Homeschool 7

Houston Lutheran South 29, Austin St. Michael 7

Houston Second Baptist 46, High Island 31

Houston St. John’s 42, Houston Christian 28

Houston St. Thomas 35, Lumberton 20

Houston Westbury Christian 80, CC Coastal Christian 24

Lubbock Christ The King 52, Cotton Center 6

Lubbock Christian 17, Wellington 16

Lucas Christian 46, Prestonwood North 38

Marble Falls Faith 48, Waco Texas Wind 40

Muenster Sacred Heart 19, Era 0

Plano Prestonwood 21, Houston Second Baptist 17

Rockwall Heritage 68, Irving The Highlands 27

Round Rock Christian 48, Kerrville Our Lady of the Hills 0

SA Antonian 37, Blanco 23

SA Winston 45, Prairie Lea 25

Sherman Texoma 34, Rockwall Providence Academy 32

Shiner St. Paul 47, SA Texas Military 20

Temple Central Texas 53, Dallas Shelton 14

Tomball Concordia 24, Liberty 23

Tyler Grace Community 62, Wills Point 7

Waco Vanguard 68, Temple Holy Trinity 22

OTHER

Alvin Shadow Creek 20, League City Clear Springs 7

Atlas Rattlers 36, FW Nolan 28

Austin Brentwood 50, Somerville 22

Austin Royals 75, Smoking for Jesus Ministry 30

Austin St. Dominic Savio 31, Austin Hyde Park 20

Big Sandy Harmony (Gilmer) 73, White Oak 25

CC Incarnate Word 63, New Braunfels Baptist 0

CenTex Homeschool 70, Eagle Christian 6

Cypress Community Christian 24, John Cooper 10

EP Pebble Hills 33, EP Del Valle 6

Fort Worth Christian 47, Dallas Bishop Dunne 13

Frederick, Okla. 29, WF City View 22

Frisco Emerson 41, Dallas Wilson 21

Frisco Panther Creek 42, FW Arlington Heights 14

Gholson 46, Trinidad 0

Holy Cross , La. 45, SA Holy Cross 0

Hooker, Okla. 36, Wheeler 16

Iowa Colony 65, KIPP Sunnyside 0

Irving Faustina Academy def. McKinney Cornerstone Christian Academy, forfeit

Katy Jordan 51, Humble Kingwood Park 9

Keller Harvest Christian 38, Harvest Christian Academy- Lantana 23

Lake Belton 51, Buda Johnson 44

LASA 42, Manor New Tech 13

Legacy School of Sport Sciences 48, Orangefield 10

Lubbock Kingdom Prep 56, Roby 20

Lubbock Trinity 56, Clarendon 0

MC Prep 41, Dallas Inspired Vision 6

McDade 46, Cedar Park Summit 0

Midland Legacy 63, Amarillo Tascosa 34

Ouachita Christian , La. 17, Dallas Christian 14

Plano Coram Deo 38, Waco Live Oak Classical 6

Plano John Paul II 17, FW Lake Country 14

Randle 31, Fort Bend Christian 0

Red Oak Ovilla 71, Greenville Christian 26

Rio Grande City La Grulla 45, Hidalgo 21

San Angelo Texas Leadership 27, Odessa Compass 24

San Antonio Harlan 37, Laredo Alexander 14

San Antonio Prep 0, Lee 0

San Antonio YMLA 34, Robstown 33

St. Francis Episcopal Day 27, Galveston O’Connell 6

Stephenville FAITH 50, Three Way 0

Victoria Home School 63, Baytown Christian 46

Weatherford Christian 20, Longview Heritage 7

West Campus 48, SA St. Anthony’s 0

West Plains 59, Midland Greenwood 14

Wichita Falls Wichita Christian 46, Forestburg 22

Willow Park Trinity Christian 39, Waco Reicher 0

Wisdom 16, Houston MSTC 10

Woodlands Legacy Prep 40, Tomball Rosehill 19

THURSDAY

CLASS 6A

Aldine Nimitz 53, Cypress Ridge 0

Alief Taylor 41, Houston Westside 7

Baytown Sterling 28, Clute Brazoswood 23

Byron Nelson 62, McKinney Boyd 3

Conroe 28, Aldine Eisenhower 0

Cypress Woods 50, Fort Bend Dulles 7

Edinburg Vela 45, Edinburg 24

Fort Bend Travis 42, Richmond Foster 20

Garland Lakeview Centennial 24, Dallas Skyline 22

Hurst Bell 16, Irving MacArthur 3

Killeen 48, Round Rock Stony Point 40

Klein 45, Katy Seven Lakes 7

Klein Cain 48, The Woodlands College Park 27

Klein Oak 35, Katy Cinco Ranch 6

Laredo Johnson 21, Laredo Cigarroa 0

Laredo United 34, SA Northside Marshall 7

Odessa 22, EP Americas 20

Pasadena 32, Houston Spring Woods 9

Pasadena Memorial 71, Fort Bend Kempner 6

Pasadena South Houston 34, Houston Sterling 14

Pflugerville Hendrickson 26, Killeen Ellison 21

Plano 33, Keller Central 7

Richmond George Ranch 41, Katy Taylor 15

Round Rock Westwood 49, Austin 14

SA Northside Holmes 49, SA MacArthur 42

San Benito 58, Brownsville Pace 0

Tomball Memorial 62, Cypress Creek 6

Weslaco 24, Harlingen South 6

CLASS 5A

Angleton 28, Houston Clear Lake 3

Bastrop 41, Leander 40

Carrollton Turner 76, FW Diamond Hill-Jarvis 19

CC Moody 20, Bishop 0

Corsicana 34, North Garland 16

Crowley 29, Mansfield Legacy 3

Denton 38, FW Chisholm Trail 35

Denton Braswell 55, Keller Fossil Ridge 21

Frisco Wakeland 34, FW Brewer 27

Greenville 35, Frisco Liberty 2

Gregory-Portland 36, CC Carroll 6

Humble Kingwood Park 35, Katy Morton Ranch 27

Lake Dallas 41, Frisco Centennial 3

Mansfield Timberview 55, Arlington Sam Houston 14

Midlothian 32, Ennis 17

Montgomery Lake Creek 57, Fort Bend Elkins 6

North Forney 42, Garland Rowlett 14

Pflugerville Weiss 44, Austin LBJ 19

PSJA Memorial 53, Brownsville Porter 20

SA McCollum 54, SA Highlands 26

Saginaw Boswell 66, Mansfield Lake Ridge 41

Texas City 17, Galveston Ball 10

West Mesquite 17, Mesquite Poteet 14

Wylie East 49, Grand Prairie 0

CLASS 4A

Big Spring 32, Lubbock 21

Dallas Hillcrest 22, Carrollton Ranchview 19

Houston North Forest 51, Houston Chavez 6

Houston Washington 40, Houston Austin 0

Port Isabel 48, Rio Hondo 20

Venus 33, FW South Hills 18

CLASS 3A

Alba-Golden 52, Linden-Kildare 0

Big Lake Reagan County 57, McCamey 27

Corsicana Mildred 35, Cayuga 12

Daingerfield 34, Tatum 17

Frankston 49, Huntington 20

Gunter 64, Walnut Grove 24

Mathis 36, Taft 14

San Diego 28, Kingsville King 7

CLASS 2A

Beckville 60, Joaquin 28

Booker 34, Claude 8

Bovina 24, Seagraves 18

Gladewater Union Grove 45, Cumby 14

Harleton 43, Bogata Rivercrest 38

CLASS 1A

Apple Springs 61, Fruitvale 12

Gilmer Union Hill 62, Burkeville 13

Gustine 48, Buckholts 0

Happy 46, Follett 42

Loop 105, Midland Holy Cross 60

Mertzon Irion County 46, Spur 0

Miami 54, Lefors 0

O’Donnell 62, Lenorah Grady 44

Ranger 54, Paint Rock 6

Rochelle 72, Barksdale Nueces Canyon 23

Silverton 64, Paducah 46

Westbrook 60, Jonesboro 14

Whiteface 65, Grandfalls-Royalty 6

Wilson 42, Afton Patton Springs 12

PRIVATE SCHOOLS

Austin NYOS 47, Williamson County Home School 36

Hallettsville Sacred Heart 38, Bruni 0

SA Sunnybrook 50, SA Lutheran 0

OTHER

Alpha Omega 62, Divine Savior Academy 14

Azle Christian School 70, Wildorado 46

Bulverde Gloria Deo 48, Austin TSD 0

Eunice, N.M. 48, Ropesville Ropes 6

FW Benbrook 34, Iowa Park 28, OT

Grayson Christian 52, Arlington St. Paul 35

Houston Northside def. Houston KIPP Northeast, forfeit

Joshua Johnson County 72, Waco Christian 23

Longview East Texas Christian 46, Chester 0

Lubbock Home School Titans 55, Amarillo San Jacinto 20

N. Richland Hills Richland 28, Haltom 24

SA Sotomayor 45, SA South San Antonio 0

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.