Shoemaker’s speed was on full display earlier this week, when the Grey Wolves easily won the District 22-5A team title while qualifying for the upcoming area meet in multiple events, including nine on the track.
Competing at Belton’s Tiger Stadium, all three of Shoemaker’s relay teams placed in the top two, while Malik Esquerra won both hurdling events to highlight the Grey Wolves’ performance.
Esquerra posted a time of 14.85 seconds in the 110-meter hurdles and finished the 300 hurdles in 39.35 seconds, and teammates Maurice Starr, Jaylen Caldwell and Jerrod Hicks helped Shoemaker’s relay quartets qualify.
Along with Javante Carson, Starr, Caldwell and Hicks helped the Grey Wolves’ 400 relay team win in 41.27, while O’Shaun Brown joined Kacy Kincade, Eule Ford and Malachi Jerome to claim the 1,600 relay gold medal in 3:26.63. Additionally, Hicks, Caldwell, Starr and James Larson comprised Shoemaker’s second-place 800 relay team (1:26.64).
Starr was also second (22.00) in the 200, matching Jerome’s finish in the 400 (49.94), and Brown and Ford were runners-up in the 800 (1:58.56) and 300 hurdles (41.02), respectively. Furthermore, Caldwell (200, 22.37), Ford (110 hurdles, 16.18) and Hicks (100, 11.03) had fourth-place races as well.
Although the Grey Wolves thrived on the track, they also found success in field events.
Gregory Dumas (triple jump, 44 feet, 3 inches), Kareem Edmon (shot put, 49-5½) and Wilbert Martin (discus, 144-2) each emerged from the meet as a district champion. Martin complemented his gold medal with a silver medal in the shot put (48-9½), and Shoemaker earned a pair of bronze medals thanks to Demetrius Kapono-Wilson (high jump, 6-0) and Hicks (long jump, 21-9½).
Jaden McDonald, who was third (41.17) in the 300 hurdles, and Isaiah Butler-Tanner, who placed fourth in the discus (135-9½), also secured berths at Thursday’s area meet at Lake Belton, where the top four finishers in each event from District 21 and District 22 compete to qualify for the Region II meet.
As a team, Shoemaker accumulated 185 points — 19 more than second-place Lake Belton, which was led by freshman standout Kendrick Jones.
In his district debut, Jones won three gold medals individually, placing first in the 100 (10.81), 200 (21.33) and long jump (22-0½), and he anchored the Broncos’ 800 relay team that won in 1:25.76, joining up with Nano Torres, Micah Hudson and Dawson Cabiad.
Easton Hammond was responsible for Lake Belton’s only other gold medal, winning the high jump with a leap of 6-2, and he placed second (12-6) in the pole vault, third (50.81) in the 400 and discus (138-7) and was part the second-place 1,600 relay team with Keshawn Baptiste, Torres and Hudson. The foursome finished in 3:27.14.
Ellison distance runner Aaron Crittenden won each event he entered, placing first in the 800 (1:52.21), 1,600 (4:17.51) and 3,200 (9:39.97) to help the Eagles place third overall with 89 points.
Complementing Crittenden’s showing, Ellison’s 400 relay team of Khamani Debrow, Robert Harding, Nicari McGee and Matthew Moore was second (41.49), while D’Myun Jackson and Deandre Reed replaced McGee and Moore to help the 800 relay team place third (1:27.63).
Distance runner Ethan Carranza was third (10:08.58) in the 3,200 and fourth (4:33.91) in the 1,600 for the Eagles, Debrow (100, 10.96) and Jackson (200, 22.13) had third-place finishes, and teammate Steve Albert was fourth (46-0) in the shot put.
With 64 points, Belton was fourth in the final standings, while Killeen (57), Waco University (33), Waco (14) and Chaparral (12) rounded out the field.
Although the Tigers’ only win was in the pole vault as Bryce Roberts cleared 12-6, Belton found most of its success in distance races. Briac Ybanez was second (9:49.16) in the 3,200 and third (4:32.69) in the 1,600, while Clayton Oaks was second (4:30.94) in the 1,600 and fourth in the 800 (2:01.05) and 3,200 (10:14.93).
Aristotle Rhoades collected the Bobcats’ only medal, winning the 400 in 49.89, while the Kangaroos advanced to area in eight events.
Keyshawn Campbell (100, 10.89) and Mark Villaran (110 hurdles, 15.56) had Killeen’s top outings, placing second, and the Kangaroos’ 1,600 relay team of Campbell, Jakai Wright, Jaeshaun Peyton and Kenya Ford was third (3:27.93).
The Kangaroos’ 400 relay team — Peyton, Ford, Tekoree Landours and Antonio Saenz — and 800 relay team — Campbell, Peyton, Wright and Ford — were each fourth with times of 43.26 and 1:28.28, respectively, and Wright (high jump, 6-0), Landours (long jump, 21-5) and Villaran (300 hurdles, 41.37) were each fourth individually.
Belton pole vaulter Logan Lamberte (4th, 12-0) and Lake Belton’s Javeon Wilcox (2nd, triple jump, 44-2), Adam Walden (2nd, shot put, 48-5; 2nd, discus, 141-4), Giovonni Walker (2nd, high jump, 6-2), Malachi Bazemore (3rd, 110 hurdles, 15.93), Hunter Myers (3rd, pole vault, 12-0), Bruce Onchweri (4th, triple jump, 43-10¾) and 400 relay team of Cabiad, Ty Legg, Baptiste and Hudson complete the list of local athletes advancing to the area meet.
