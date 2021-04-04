The first District 12-6A track meet in two years featured the same name on the boys championship trophy: Shoemaker.
The Grey Wolves used their depth to overcome Ellison’s victories in six events and edge the Eagles for the team title in the Wednesday-Thursday meet at Belton High School.
Shoemaker also overcame a stunning flop in the 4x100-meter relay. The Wolves posted the fastest time in the state (40.62 seconds) on March 12 at the KISD Relays but won’t be running again after finishing fifth on Thursday, more than 3 seconds off that high mark.
Shoemaker junior Khamari Terrell won the 400 and 200. He matched his state-best 400 time of 46.26, dusting the field by more than 3 seconds. He took the 200 in 21.08, just 0.02 off his personal best and 0.05 off the state’s fastest time. His week only got better on Saturday, when he received his first Division I offer from LSU.
Baylor-bound footballer Monaray Baldwin won the 100 for Shoemaker in 10.61 seconds.
Shoemaker’s other win came from Omari Evans in the triple jump. Evans went 23 feet, 11 inches to beat Ellison’s Tre’jon Spiller by 9½ inches. Harker Heights’ Marcus Maple (22-11½) and Killeen’s Jayden Hill (20-10) also advanced to the area meet.
The top-four finishers in each event qualified for the District 11/12 Area Meet on April 15 at Waco Midway.
Sophomore distance runner Aaron Crittendon accounted for half of Ellison’s six victories, winning the 800, 1,600 and 3,200, each one by at least 3 seconds.
Spiller cleared 6-6 to win the high jump by 2 inches over Shoemaker’s Michael Alexander. Killeen’s Walter Jackson (6-2) also advanced.
Ellison also won the 4x200 and 4x400 relays.
Belton won three field events. Brady Shadrick and Trent Whitworth went 1-2 in the pole vault. Shadrick cleared 14 feet for the win. Whitworth went 13-6. Harker Heights sophomore Evan Kime also advanced.
Jackson Engelke threw the discus 142 feet for the win. Killeen’s Morris Marshall also qualified for area.
Thomas Bowman (49-0) won the shot put for the Tigers. Also moving on were Shoemaker’s Jacob Cote and Zavian Tibbs and Engelke.
Copperas Cove’s Justin Raines won the 110 hurdles with a time of 14.7. Joining him at the area meet will be Harker Heights’ Nakoah Sybrant-Franklin, Shoemaker’s Cody Camacho and Belton’s Noah Newman.
Sybrant-Franklin (37.96) won the 300 hurdles. Evans, Newman and Camacho will join him at area.
Depth was also critical for the Heights girls, who tied Bryan for the 12-6A championship with 111 points.
Bryan won seven events to just three for the Lady Knights. Symoria Adkins had four of the Lady Vikings’ wins, taking the triple jump, high jump, 300 hurdles and 100 hurdles.
Kaitlyn Denney had two dominating wins for Heights, winning the 3,200 by more than 25 seconds over Belton’s Shannon Cook. Denney’s time was 12:05.52. Heights freshman Ella Perry also advanced.
Denney (5:33.64) beat Cook by more than 7 seconds in the 1,600. Belton’s Lesa Doskocil and Perry also moved on.
Sophomore Keyona Otis produced the other Heights victory in the shot put. Her best throw was 38-7½. Belton’s Campbell Burnett and Shoemaker’s Novotny Smith also advanced.
Sophomore Michaela Mouton had two of Killeen’s four wins, taking the 400 and 800.
Cove’s Jalyn Ayala and the Lady Roos’ Zacaria Hopkins also qualified for the area 400.
Cove’s Breonna McCarthy-Reese. Ellison’s Kera Harvey and Ayala advanced to the area 800.
The Lady Roos also got wins in the 200 (Anika Thomas) and 4x400 relay.
Belton’s Ayanna Jones won the long jump at 17-10½. Killeen’s Diamond Brunn and Ellison’s Trinity Brown also advanced.
Ellison’s Katina Stephen and Lagi Ahsang finished 1-2 in the discus. Otis and her teammate, Alexajandria Cloud are also headed to area. Stephen’s winning throw was 117-7.
DISTRICT 12-6A TRACK MEET AREA QUALIFIERS
Wednesday-Thursday; at Belton High School
Top four advance to 11/12-6A Area Meet at Waco Midway High School on April 15
BOYS
100 meters—1, Monaray Baldwin, Shoemaker, 10.61 seconds. 2, Tr’darius Taylor, Temple, 10.7. 3, Deaubrey Hood, Harker Heights, 10.85. 4, Robert Harding, Ellison, 11.16.
200—Khamari Terrell, Shoemaker, 21.08. 2, Khalid Mendez, Ellison, 21.21. 3, Mikal Harrison-Pilot, Temple, 21.86. 4, Harding, Ellison, 22.38.
400—1, Terrell, Shoemaker, 46.26. 2, Justice Akpabile, Ellison, 49.47. 3, Taevon Thomas, Killeen, 49.31. 4, Ricky Williams, Harker Heights, 50.21.
800—1, Aaron Crittenden, Ellison, 1:56.14. 2, O’Shaun Brown, Shoemaker, 1:59.79. 3, Tyson Tamez, Temple, 2:00.32. 4, Gian Mikel Pulido, Killeen, 2:00.41.
1,600—1, Crittenden, Ellison, 4:24.89. 2, Zach Dennison, Belton, 4:29.87. 3, Quintin Johnson,300 Shoemaker,
4:37.36. 4, Pulido, Killeen, 4:38.28.
3,200—1, Crittenden, Ellison, 10:04.3. 2, Dennison, Belton, 10:07.61. 3, Johnson, Shoemaker, 10:20.15. 4, Clayton Oaks, Belton, 10:20.6.
110 hurdles—1, Justin Raines, Copperas Cove, 14.7. 2, Nakoah Sybrant-Franklin, Harker Heights, 14.98. 3, Cody Camacho, Shoemaker, 15.16. 4, Noah Newman, Belton, 15.33.
300 hurdles—1, Sybrant-Franklin, Harker Heights, 37.96. 2, Omari Evans, Shoemaker, 38.45. 3, Newman, Belton, 38.46. 4, Camacho, Shoemaker, 39.34.
4x100 relay—1, Temple, 41.62. 2, Ellison, 42.48. 3, Killeen, 42.53. 4, Harker Heights, 42.57.
4x200 relay—1, Ellison, 1:25.84. 2, Temple, 1:28.55. 3, Shoemaker, 1:28.89. 4, Copperas Cove, 1:30.66.
4x400 relay—1, Ellison, 3:19.37. 2, Harker Heights, 3:22.34. 3, Shoemaker, 3:27.47. 4, Killeen, 3:28.55.
High jump—1, Tre’jon Spiller, Ellison, 6 feet, 6 inches. 2, Michael Alexander, Shoemaker, 6-4. 3, Tyson Turner, Bryan, 6-2. 4, Walter Jackson, Killeen, 6-2.
Long jump—1, Evans, Shoemaker, 23-11. 2, Spiller, Ellison, 23-1½. 3, Marcus Maple, Harker Heights, 22-1½. Jayden Hill, Killeen, 22-10.
Triple jump—1, Tyquan Scoby, Killeen, 45-7. 2, Hill, Killeen, 43-7½. 3, Camacho, Shoemaker, 42-4. 4, Connor Whitman, Belton, 42-1.
Pole vault—1, Brady Shadrick, Belton, 14-0. 2, Trent Whitworth, Belton, 13-6. 3, Evan Kime, Harker Heights, 12-6. 4, Jalen Robinson, Temple, 11-6.
Discus—1, Jackson Engelke, Belton, 142-0. 2, Ishmael Ealoms, Bryan, 137-11. 3, Jayvon Taylor, Temple, 137-0. 4, Morris Marshall, Killeen, 133-10.
Shot put—1, Thomas Bowman, Belton, 49-0. 2, Jacob Cote, Shoemaker, 46-4. 3, Zavian Tibbs, Shoemaker, 45-3. 4, Engelke, Belton, 45-1.
GIRLS
100 meters—1, Rajer Gurode, Bryan, 12.12. 2, Asia Hodge, Ellison, 12.21. 3, Anika Thomas, Killeen, 12.3. 4, Saniyah Richardson, Temple, 12.37.
200—1, Thomas, Killeen, 24.82. 2, Gurode, Bryan, 24.94. 3, Ayanna Jones, Belton, 25.13. 4, Sidney Johnson, Temple, 25.49.
400—1, Michaela Mouton, Killeen, 58.92. 2, Jalyn Ayala, Copperas Cove, 59.37. 3, Lyric Biggiers, Temple, 59.72. 4, Zacaria Hopkins, Killeen, 59.93.
800—1, Mouton, Killeen, 2:22.96. 2, Breonna McCarthy-Reese, Copperas Cove, 2:25.68. 3, Kera Harvey, Ellison, 2:25.88. 4, Ayala, Copperas Cove, 2:33.93.
1,600—1, Kaitlyn Denney, Harker Heights, 5:233.64. 2, Shannon Cook, Belton, 5:40.73. 3, Lesa Doskocil, Belton, 5:42.78. 4, Ella Perry, Harker Heights, 5:43.69.
3,200—1, Denney, Harker Heights, 12:05.52. 2, Cook, Belton, 12:30.72. 3, Perry, Harker Heights, 12:39.16. 4, Sofia Garcia, Temple, 12:48.91.
100 hurdles—1, Symoria Adkins, Bryan, 14.55. 2, Ali Mack, Temple, 15.14. 3, Jadah O’Quain, Harker Heights, 15.73. 4, Sariyah Carter, Killeen, 15.89.
300 hurdles—1, Adkins, Bryan, 46.42. 2, Mack, Temple, 47.52. 3, Analice Pursley, Harker Heights, 48.86. 4, McKenna Webb, Bryan, 48.95.
4x100 relay—1, Bryan, 48.23. 2, Ellison, 48.65. 3, Killeen, 49.92. 4, Temple, 50.26.
4x200 relay—1, Temple, 1:44.12. 2, Killeen, 1:45.91. 3, Copperas Cove, 1:46.29. 4, Harker Heights, 1:46.92.
4x400 relay—1, Killeen, 4:01.33. 2, Harker Heights, 4:10.09. 3, Temple, 4:10.57. 4, Belton, 4:14.88.
High jump—1, Adkins, Bryan, 5-2. 2, Bethany Kelly, Harker Heights, 5-2. 3, Jasmine Davis, Copperas Cove, 5-0. 4, Angelique Gonzalez, Shoemaker, 4-10.
Long jump—1, Jones, Belton, 17-10½. 2, Diamond Brunn, Killeen, 17-5½. 3, Trinity Brown, Ellison, 17-3. 4, Joy Wells, Bryan, 16-11½.
Triple jump—1, Adkins, Bryan, 36-4½. 2, London King, Ellison, 36-3¾. 3, Brunn, Killeen, 36-3. 4, Brown, Ellison, 35-9½.
Pole vault—1, Sailor Todaro, Bryan, 12-0. 2, Webb, Bryan, 10-6. 3, Pursley, Harker Heights, 9-6. 4, Addison King, Temple, 9-6.
Discus—1, Katina Stephen, Ellison, 117-7. 2, Lagi Ahsang, Ellison, 113-5. 3, Keyona Otis, Harker Heights, 108-7. 4, Alexajandria Cloud, Harker Heights, 105-1.
Shot put—1, Otis, Harker Heights, 38-7½. 2, Campbell Burnett, Belton, 38-0¾. 3, Zaria Yarbrough, Bryan, 35-8. 4, Novotny Smith, Shoemaker, 34-4½.
