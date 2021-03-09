Shoemaker juniors Khamari Terrell and Omari Evans each won a pair of events Friday in the HOT Waco Relays at Belton.
Terrell swept the 100- and 200-meter sprints.
Terrell finished the 100 in 10.72 seconds, and ran a blistering 21.06 in the 200 for a school record. He won the race by more than three-quarters of a second.
Terrell's teammate Troy Stinson was fourth (22.34).
Evans won the 110 hurdles in 14.95. Belton's Noah Newman was next at 15.1. Two other Grey Wolves finished in the top five: Cody Camacho (15.22) and Matthew Strong (15.84).
Evans dominated in the long jump, winning by nearly 2 feet with a jump of 22 feet, 10 inches.
Newman topped the 300 hurdles field by more than a second at 40.36. Strong (42.86) was third.
Shoemaker placed three in the top four of the high jump, led by winner Michael Alexander, who cleared 6 feet for the title.
Trent Hudson (5-8) was third, and Brandon Mayfield (5-8) was fourth.
Shoemaker also took a victory in the 4x100 relay with a time of 41.97.
Belton junior Zach Dennison swept the long-distance events. His time in the 1,600 was 4:40.32. He beat Shoemaker's Quintin Johnson in the 3,200 with a time of 10:09.48. Johnson's time was 10:15.87.
Johnson also placed second in the 800.
Shoemaker sophomore O'Shaun Brown finished third in the 400.
In an all-Belton pole vault final, senior Brady Shadrick led the way at 14-6. Trent Whitworth (14-0) and Richard Willess (10-6) were the other competitors.
The Tigers had two in the top four of the discus. Keagen Wolfe (134-4½) was second, and Thomas Bowman (125) was fourth.
Bowman won the shot put by 3 feet with his 46-8 heave.
The Lady Tigers won four events in the girls meet.
Junior Ayanna Jones won the 200 in 25.04. She lost to Cedar Hill's Kennedy Smith (12.4) in the 100 by just nine-hundredths of a second.
Jones also finished second in the long jump (18-3½) and triple jump (35-9½).
Belton took three of the top four spots in the 1,600, led by winner Lesa Doskocil (5:56.27). Shannon Cook was next (5:59.95), and freshman Kiya Castle (6:29.42) finished fourth.
That Belton trio also finished in the top four of the 3,200. Cook was second (12:47.53), followed by Doskocil (13:22.3) and Castle (13:50.03).
The girls pole vault final was also an all-Belton affair won by Kirsten Overstreet (8-0) over Paige Champlin (7-6).
Campbell Burnett gave the Lady Tigers a win in the shot put. Her top throw was 38-10¼ and won by well over 3 feet.
Burnett was third in the discus.
Sophomore Angelique Gonzalez scored the only win for Shoemaker in the girls meet, winning the high jump at 4-10. Belton's Ruby Ortiz (4-6) was second.
Gonzalez was fourth in the 300 hurdles.
Other schools participating in the meet were Cedar Hill, Grand Prairie, Lancaster, Round Rock Stony Point, Waco and Waco University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.