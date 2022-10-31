For 13 years, this moment eluded Merdith Shaw-Moore.
Since taking over the program in 2010, Shoemaker’s head coach watched every postseason from the stands as the Lady Grey Wolves fell shy of qualifying one year after another. Nevertheless, she endured, dedicating all her efforts to reaching the playoffs one day.
Now, her time has arrived.
After earning just one district victory a year ago, Shoemaker finished third in the District 22-5A standings, advancing to the playoffs for the first time in school history and finally giving Shaw-Moore the opportunity she dreamed about.
“It is going to be a blessing to be able to see those girls be in that moment,” Shaw-Moore said. “That is the moment we have all talked about for years. It is just very exciting, but as a coach, I just want to sit back and watch them.
“I want to see them live in that moment.”
The Lady Grey Wolves are set to face Montgomery Lake Creek in the bi-district round at Hearne with the first serve scheduled for 6 p.m. The winner advances to play either Austin McCallum or Pflugerville later this week.
The historic contest is one of six matches involving area teams tonight, and while some have spent years patiently waiting and tirelessly working toward this moment, others experienced an accelerated process.
Chaparral needed just one chance to earn its first postseason berth, finishing fourth in the standings to set up a first-round matchup against District 21 champion Brenham tonight at Taylor (6 p.m.).
While upsetting the Lady Cubs will not be easy, Lady Bobcats head coach Sarah Neal knows from personal experience her players are not intimidated by a challenge.
“Once we had our teams picked,” she said, “I sat down with the varsity and told them that as a first-year program, I had my expectations, which were things like getting better and learning how to work together. Then, I asked them, and the first goal they had was to go to the playoffs.
“None of them had ever played together, and they just decided they were going to do whatever it takes to get here.”
Also emerging from the district were Ellison and Lake Belton, which have each reached the playoffs in consecutive seasons.
By winning a fifth-set tiebreaker at Ellison in the regular-season finale, the Lady Broncos, who have not missed the postseason in three years of existence, captured their first district championship, while the Lady Eagles return for a 10th straight season.
Ellison travels to Mexia to face College Station, while Lake Belton plays Magnolia West at A&M Consolidated. Both matches are set to start at 6:30 p.m.
In Class 4A, a pair of second-year head coaches guided two starkly different programs into the playoffs.
At Gatesville, Janey Weber has the Hornets in the postseason for the 20th consecutive year, playing Georgetown Gateway at Belton (6:30 p.m.), while Lampasas head coach Christy Wiley guided the Lady Badgers into the playoffs for the first time since 2011.
Lampasas, which survived a play-in match against Jarrell to secure the spot, travels to Liberty Hill for a 6:30 p.m. start against District 23 champion Salado.
Admittedly, getting the program back to this point has been a difficult process as it transitioned through numerous head coaches throughout the decade, but Wiley feels accomplished regardless of the outcome.
“We’ve talked a lot about not being satisfied with mediocrity,” she said. “We talked about always giving it our best effort and being the ones who change the culture of volleyball at Lampasas, because it hasn’t been successful.
“So, for them to know they are a part of that is really great.”
TUESDAY HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL PLAYOFFS
6 P.M.
- Chaparral vs. Brenham in Class 5A bi-district, at Taylor HS
- Shoemaker vs. Montgomery Lake Creek in Class 5A bi-district, at Hearne HS
6:30 P.M.
- Ellison vs. College Station in Class 5A bi-district, at Mexia HS
- Gatesville vs. Georgetown Gateway in Class 4A bi-district, at Belton HS
- Lake Belton vs. Magnolia West in Class 5A bi-district, at A&M Consolidate HS, College Station
- Lampasas vs. Salado in Class 4A bi-district, at Liberty Hill HS
