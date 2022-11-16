A’Niyah Harrison never attempted to earn an award. She simply wanted to play the game.
After tearing her ACL as a freshman, Shoemaker’s standout outside hitter lost the entire next year to rehabilitation while attempting to recover from the injury.
Then, just a few matches into her junior campaign, Harrison landed on a ball during practice and suffered a severe ankle sprain, preventing her from returning to the court once again.
With just a single season remaining in her career, Harrison hit a crossroads.
“I’m not going to lie,” the senior said. “I was very defeated at first. I just kept asking myself, ‘Why me? This was supposed to be my year,’ but then I realized everything happens for a reason. So, I stayed the course and kept pushing even though it took a toll on me once again.
“I just had to stay strong. … I pushed through it, because I just really wanted to play.”
Not only did Harrison play, she thrived.
With Harrison guiding the way, the Lady Grey Wolves earned the program’s first playoff berth, and her contributions could not be overlooked as she accomplished another first by being named 22-5A All-District Most Valuable Player.
Considering the arduous path taken to reach this point, Harrison is admittedly overwhelmed by all the success.
“Honestly,” she said, “none of this even feels real. I feel like I’m dreaming, because I just never would have thought in a million years that I’d be setting records at Shoemaker High School and be winning the team’s first MVP trophy. It just feels surreal.
“I’m still trying to process it all.”
During district, Harrison averaged 12.6 digs, 9.8 kills, 1.1 assists, an ace and .7 blocks per match, and she was not the only player recognized from Shoemaker’s third-place roster.
Trinity Cutbirth, a junior, and senior Cynclare Wright were placed on the first team, while teammates Alahna Daniels and Angelique Gonzales landed on the second team.
District champion Lake Belton emerged with four superlatives as senior Danica Bingham was named offensive player of the year, junior Kaleice Cain was named most valuable setter, sophomore Gabby Jones was named most valuable utility player and head coach Liz Ramsey was named coach of the year.
Additionally, a pair of Lady Broncos landed on the first team – Sydni Cartwright and Hanna Ward – and second – Dylan Presley and Presley Pattrick.
While Ramsey was proud of all her players, she was especially excited to see Bingham close her career with such a lofty honor.
“For three seasons,” Ramsey said, “she busted her butt to make sure she was a leader for our team. She stepped up in big ways in lots of big games, so for her to finally get that recognition was huge.
“She has been working for this.”
Rounding out the superlatives, Ellison junior Joy Gonzales and Belton senior Paige Champlin spilt the title of defensive player of the year, while Waco senior Faith Watson and Killeen senior Julia Jurewicz were named co-most valuable blockers, and Chaparral sophomore Mikayla Gray was named newcomer of the year following the team’s inaugural season.
Ellison’s Tara Bennett and Channelle Cancel, Chaparral’s Catyn Wright and Alondra Rosario, Belton’s Makaelyn Perez and Killeen’s Leilani Maneafaiga were also placed on the first team. Other second-team
selections included Ellison’s Tiana St. Cry and Lyanna Hibbler, Belton’s Jayla Williams and Mallory Bankhead, Killeen’s Mariah Villasana and Samia Graves and Chaparral’s Cassy Poteet.
While the district was filled with talented players, Shoemaker head coach Merdith Shaw-Moore believes the correct choice was made in regards to the most valuable player.
“I’m just grateful the other coaches were able to recognize A’Niyah’s abilities and talents and give her their vote,” Shaw-Moore said. “As a coach, I was overwhelmed, and I wanted to cry. … I was so pleased with the integrity of the coaches in this district to not just overlook her because we were the third-place team.
“The fact they put the records aside and looked at her talent speaks volumes.”
