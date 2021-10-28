The playoff picture remains murky, but there should be clarity after this week.
With just two weeks left in the regular-season schedule, many area teams are entrenched in battles for postseason positioning or simply to be included in the brackets.
For some, playoff fate hinges entirely on this week’s outcome, bringing a sense of urgency and intensity to the slate of contests, beginning with Shoemaker’s critical final home game of the season tonight.
THURSDAY
Belton (4-4, 3-2) at Shoemaker (3-4, 2-3)
The Tigers can clinch their first playoff berth since 2018 with a victory, and the Grey Wolves will be eliminated from postseason contention with a loss and a Bryan home win against Ellison on Friday. So, both programs will enter this game desperate to maintain control of their respective destinies. Belton must be prepared to stop Shoemaker’s rushing attack averaging 334.7 yards, though.
FRIDAY
Harker Heights (7-1, 4-1) at Copperas Cove (1-7, 1-4)
Despite their record, the Bulldawgs are not mathematically out of the playoff picture just yet, but they will be if the Knights continue to cruise. Harker Heights scored at least 50 points for the third game in a row last week, while Copperas Cove allowed a combined 100 points in a pair of losses to Ellison and Bryan. The Eagles and Vikings each average less than 22 points.
Ellison (3-5, 2-3) at Bryan (3-5, 3-2)
Following five consecutive losses to start the season, the Vikings have propelled themselves into the playoff picture by limiting its previous three opponents to 15 points or less, and the streak could continue against the up-and-down Eagles. Ellison has alternated wins and losses throughout district, posting 55 points against Copperas Cove two weeks again before being shut out in the second half of a 12-point showing against Belton.
Temple (6-2, 5-0) at Killeen (2-6, 0-5)
The Kangaroos cannot qualify for the playoffs, but they can produce a signature victory by snapping the Wildcats’ 13-game district winning streak, which spans three seasons. It will be an arduous task, however, as Temple has not been challenged since roaring back from a 21-0 deficit to defeat Harker Heights in Week 6, outscoring district opponents by 161 points, 259-98. For the season, Killeen has scored a total of 192 points.
Canyon Lake (4-4, 1-2) at Lampasas (4-4, 2-1)
The Badgers are looking to rebound from their worst defensive showing in recent history after Class 4A, Division I No. 1 Austin LBJ snapped a 28-28 tie to win 88-42 last week, placing Lampasas’ shot at three consecutive district championships in jeopardy. The Badgers’ opportunity at four straight playoff appearance remains intact, though, and a win against the Hawks secures their spot.
Jarrell (3-6, 0-3) at Salado (5-3, 2-1)
The Eagles saw their four-game winning streak end last week at the hands of No. 5 China Spring, but the Cougars could provide the perfect opportunity for Salado to snap back. Jarrell has allowed at least 50 points in three consecutive district losses, which would play into the Eagles’ favor. Outside of China Spring, Salado is averaging 42.4 points, topping the 50-point plateau three times this season.
Waco Connally (3-4, 2-1) at Gatesville (3-5, 1-2)
Situated in a tie with Robinson for fourth place in the District 9-4A, Division II standings with two games remaining, the Hornets enter the week in a precarious position, but a victory against the Cadets would certainly improve – if not cement – their grasp on a second straight playoff berth. Assuming state-ranked China Spring defeats Robinson, a Gatesville victory against Connally would secure its spot.
Florence (4-4, 1-3) at Riesel (3-4, 1-3)
The Buffaloes lost consecutive games for the first time this season last week, dropping them into a logjam at the bottom of the District 13-3A, Division II standings, where four teams are tied for fourth place. Now, Florence’s hopes of completing the transformation from a winless program to playoff contender in one season are in jeopardy. The Indians are struggling, though, losing three consecutive games by a combined 141 points.
Lake Belton (8-0) at San Antonio Davenport (6-2)
The Broncos are one win away from completing an undefeated season in just their second year of existence after beating Austin Liberal Arts and Science Academy 58-0 last week for their first shutout of the season.
The Wolves should pose a challenge to the accomplishment, however, limiting their last three opponents to a combined dozen points. Davenport is also aiming for an unblemished home record with a win.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.