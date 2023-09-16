FRIDAY

CLASS 6A

Allen 63, McKinney Boyd 7

Arlington Bowie 37, Royse City 31

Arlington Martin 55, Temple 41

Austin Bowie 34, Austin Anderson 30

Austin Vandegrift 48, Round Rock Stony Point 7

Belton 41, San Angelo Central 38

Cedar Park Vista Ridge 28, Round Rock Cedar Ridge 7

Cibolo Steele 62, Midland Legacy 31

Clear Falls 33, Houston Heights 20

Clute Brazoswood 61, Houston Westbury 8

Cypress Ranch 66, Cypress Woods 41

Cypress Springs 35, Cypress Park 29

Dallas White 21, Dallas Molina 17

DeSoto 42, Dallas Skyline 17

Deer Park 49, Clear Brook 6

Dickinson 37, Klein Oak 8

Duncanville 76, Mansfield Lake Ridge 0

Eagle Pass 35, Edinburg North 14

Edinburg Vela 31, McAllen Memorial 27

EP Americas 16, EP Franklin 10

Euless Trinity 28, Saginaw Boswell 21

Fort Bend Clements 41, Fort Bend Elkins 9

Garland 24, Garland Lakeview Centennial 14

Garland Sachse 45, Rowlett 7

Harlingen South 30, Brownsville Rivera 0

Houston Clear Lake 36, Channelview 13

Hurst Bell 73, FW Chisholm Trail 15

Justin Northwest 45, FW Brewer 7

Katy Cinco Ranch 38, Katy Tompkins 28

Katy Taylor 31, Katy Seven Lakes 10

Keller 36, Northwest Eaton 20

Killeen Harker Heights 27, Odessa Permian 25

La Porte 49, Baytown Lee 20

League City Clear Creek 21, Pasadena Memorial 6

League City Clear Springs 28, Huntsville 10

Leander Rouse 28, Liberty Hill 10

Longview 42, Lufkin 0

Los Fresnos 63, La Joya 0

Mansfield 42, Mansfield Legacy 31

McKinney 51, Little Elm 10

Mesquite 35, Arlington Lamar 17

Midland 36, Lubbock Monterey 8

North Crowley 62, FW Paschal 0

Odessa 36, Amarillo 35

Pasadena Rayburn 70, Houston Chavez 26

Prosper 31, Denton Guyer 28

PSJA 35, Brownsville Hanna 12

Richardson 38, Irving Nimitz 14

Richardson Lake Highlands 28, Dallas Jesuit 14

Rockwall-Heath 31, Waco Midway 24

Round Rock 24, Round Rock Westwood 21

SA East Central 27, Del Rio 0

SA Northside Brandeis 42, SA LEE 6

SA Northside Stevens 55, SA Northside Holmes 47

San Benito 63, Mission Memorial 25

San Marcos 24, Laredo Alexander 23

Smithson Valley 24, SA Wagner 7

The Woodlands College Park 70, Cleveland 10

Waxahachie 39, Cedar Hill 21

Weslaco 28, Mission Sharyland 7

Wolfforth Frenship 17, Abilene 12

CLASS 5A

Abilene Wylie 42, Stephenville 32

Aledo 50, Azle 7

Angleton 38, Richmond Foster 10

Austin William Travis 31, Austin Navarro 14

Barbers Hill 49, Crosby 34

Bastrop 48, Pflugerville 42, OT

Brownsville Memorial 27, Port Isabel 13

Bryan Rudder 31, Killeen Chaparral 16

Burleson Centennial 33, Lewisville The Colony 14

Canyon Randall 30, Wichita Falls 28

Carrollton Smith 35, N. Richland Hills Birdville 30

Castroville Medina Valley 44, Laredo Martin 10

Cleburne 13, Granbury 6

Crowley 50, Weatherford 29

Dallas Adamson 34, Dallas Jefferson 0

Dallas Highland Park 63, Irving 3

Dallas Kimball 55, Arlington Hou 14

Dallas Kimball 55, Arlington Sam Houston 14

Dallas South Oak Cliff 49, Dallas Parish Episcopal 14

Denison 59, Greenville 31

Denton Braswell 34, Prosper Rock Hill 14

Denton Ryan 40, Saginaw 0

Donna 43, Edcouch-Elsa 37

Dripping Springs 56, Austin 0

El Paso 26, Fabens 8

El Paso Eastlake 35, EP Coronado 21

Elgin 64, Bastrop Cedar Creek 14

Ennis 56, Corsicana 8

EP Austin 20, EP Hanks 19

EP Bel Air 44, Clint 37

EP Chapin 43, EP Parkland 36

EP Del Valle 42, Canutillo 20

EP Riverside 35, Alamogordo, N.M. 28

EP Ysleta 37, EP Burges 35

Everman 68, Joshua 0

Forney 69, West Mesquite 0

Frisco 42, Frisco Centennial 0

FW Arlington Heights 64, FW Polytechnic 14

FW Trimble Tech 49, Dallas Shelton 0

Galveston Ball 62, Houston Sterling 28

Humble Kingwood Park 34, Baytown Sterling 7

Kerrville Tivy 34, Marble Falls 0

Lake Dallas 41, Grand Prairie 13

Longview Pine Tree 34, Jacksonville 13

Lubbock 43, San Angelo Lake View 41

Lubbock Coronado 27, Abilene Cooper 21

Lucas Lovejoy 34, Terrell 20

Magnolia 42, Rosenberg Terry 7

Magnolia West 58, Fort Bend Kempner 0

Manor 42, Round Rock McNeil 31

Manvel 20, Friendswood 17

Mercedes 42, La Feria 6

Midlothian 41, Waco 0

Montgomery Lake Creek 73, Houston Bellaire 7

Pflugerville Weiss 52, New Braunfels 50

Plainview 30, Dumas 24

Port Arthur Memorial 45, New Caney Porter 28

Princeton 27, Mesquite Poteet 21

PSJA Southwest 33, Brownsville Porter 23

Red Oak 49, Killeen Ellison 18

Roma 42, Zapata 27

SA Alamo Heights 49, SA McCollum 28

SA Lanier 15, SA Edison 0

SA Southside 27, SA Southwest 7

SA Veterans Memorial 50, Fischer Canyon Lake 43

Seagoville 34, Dallas Spruce 7

Sherman 44, Frisco Lebanon Trail 20

Sulphur Springs 31, Van Alstyne 28

Texarkana Texas 17, Tyler Legacy 14

Tyler 21, North Mesquite 6

Uvalde 21, Crystal City 7

Whitehouse 52, Henderson 49

Willis 63, Conroe 14

CLASS 4A

Argyle 62, Montgomery 0

Athens 43, Kaufman 20

Bandera 35, SA Cole 28

Bay City 29, Sealy 7

Beeville Jones 24, Somerset 21

Bellville 56, Cameron Yoe 22

Boerne 50, Gregory-Portland 22

Brownsboro 29, Longview Spring Hill 28

Brownwood 46, Glen Rose 34

Bullard 49, Mineola 10

Burkburnett 34, Bowie 21

Burnet 35, Giddings 7

Canton 30, Mabank 10

Carthage 38, Marshall 13

Celina 42, Anna 40, OT

Center 28, Daingerfield 21

China Spring 61, Waco Connally 41

Clint Mountain View 47, EP Irvin 17

Dalhart 21, Friona 7

Decatur 56, Pampa 0

El Campo 48, Wharton 18

Farmersville 41, Nevada Community 35

Fort Stockton 44, Crane 34

Gainesville 51, Denton 47

Gatesville 44, Mexia 16

Gilmer 59, Lindale 56

Godley 53, Ponder 14

Graham 67, Iowa Park 6

Hamshire-Fannett 62, Splendora 0

Hereford 26, Amarillo Tascosa 14

Hillsboro 75, Jarrell 44

Hondo 44, Devine 6

Ingleside 50, Rio Hondo 38

Kilgore 44, Hallsville 9

Krum 45, Caddo Mills 36

La Vernia 39, Geronimo Navarro 22

Lubbock Estacado 62, Levelland 9

Lumberton 63, Bridge City 28

Madisonville 63, Caldwell 0

Melissa 67, Crandall 28

Mineral Wells 48, Sanger 10

Monahans 43, Snyder 22

Navasota 35, Huffman Hargrave 7

Needville 49, Sweeny 14

North Dallas 28, Venus 15

Orange Grove 41, Rockport-Fulton 18

Palestine 56, Walnut Grove 35

Pearsall 6, Poteet 0

Pecos 20, Stanton 6

Pittsburg 43, Frisco Independence 35

Quinlan Ford 44, Emory Rains 0

Raymondville 39, Hidalgo 14

Robinson 32, Fairfield 14

Robstown 36, Taft 0

Rusk 33, Alvarado 30

San Elizario 47, Tornillo 6

Seminole 34, Andrews 26

Shepherd 34, Hempstead 28

Silsbee 72, Freeport Brazosport 27

Sunnyvale 37, Ferris 19

Sweetwater 55, Big Spring 30

Taylor 49, Smithville 19

Texarkana Liberty-Eylau 36, Atlanta 14

Texarkana Pleasant Grove 63, Frisco Memorial 21

Tyler Chapel Hill 42, Nacogdoches 22

Van 28, Paris 27

Vernon 29, Idalou 22

Waco La Vega 49, Lorena 42

WF Hirschi 60, Carrollton Ranchview 18

Wills Point 43, Waxahachie Life 21

Wimberley 48, Fredericksburg 10

CLASS 3A

Abernathy 20, Post 3

Altair Rice 56, Palacios 7

Anahuac 46, San Augustine 26

Anderson-Shiro 70, Evadale 0

Anson 21, Haskell 20

Arp 36, Tenaha 35

Bells 55, Pilot Point 14

Big Lake Reagan County 22, Iraan 14

Blanco 57, Boerne Geneva 35

Blooming Grove 30, Wortham 28

Boling 42, Luling 0

Brady 26, Dublin 21

Breckenridge 41, Eastland 35

Brownfield 47, Dimmitt 29

Buna 49, Kountze 14

Bushland 35, Borger 0

Callisburg 56, Bonham 21

Canadian 63, Perryton 13

Clyde 56, Ballinger 0

Coahoma 48, C-City 20

Coldspring-Oakhurst 50, Corrigan-Camden 27

Coleman 26, Llano 20

Columbus 48, Houston North Forest 0

Comfort 55, Brackett 15

Commerce 31, Paris North Lamar 20

Cooper 42, Collinsville 35

Corsicana Mildred 29, Price Carlisle 15

Cotulla 40, Carrizo Springs 6

Dallas Life Oak Cliff 61, Dallas Gateway 30

Dallas Madison 68, Dallas Inspired Vision 0

Diboll 42, Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson 13

East Bernard 49, Shiner 6

East Chambers 49, Liberty 32

Edgewood 42, Elkhart 0

Falfurrias 55, Aransas Pass 8

Franklin 29, Jasper 14

Ganado 49, Danbury 0

Gladewater Sabine 30, Mount Vernon 27

Grand Saline 45, Eustace 6

Grandview 69, Dallas A+ Academy 13

Groesbeck 57, Crockett 0

Gunter 35, Brock 12

Hardin 47, Hull-Daisetta 0

Henrietta 42, Archer City 7

Hitchcock 57, Houston Wheatley 7

Holliday 24, Childress 14

Hooks 53, Hawkins 12

Howe 42, Tioga 41

Ingram Moore 51, San Angelo Texas Leadership 36

Jacksboro 51, Cisco 0

Johnson City 53, Florence 14

Jourdanton 41, Goliad 20

Kemp 28, Rice 0

Kirbyville 52, Hemphill 14

Lago Vista 35, La Grange 20

Leonard 53, Trenton 12

Lexington 32, Tomball Homeschool 30

Little River Academy 55, Salado 28

Littlefield 47, Lamesa 18

Lubbock Roosevelt 30, Slaton 0

Lyford 27, Hebbronville 12

Lytle 23, Natalia 14

Malakoff 51, Gladewater 7

Marion 21, Karnes City 3

McGregor 35, Clifton 7

Merkel 54, Bangs 37

Muleshoe 61, Tulia 6

New Diana 35, Redwater 28

Newton 58, West Orange-Stark 54

Nocona 49, Chico 13

Palestine Westwood 36, New Waverly 7

Paradise 49, Millsap 7

Paris Chisum 54, Bogata Rivercrest 50

Poth 48, Schulenburg 7

Pottsboro 28, Muenster 7

Queen City 62, Clarksville 0

Quitman 30, Ore City 8

Rio Vista 27, Santo 0

Rogers 34, Palmer 27

Santa Gertrudis Academy 13, Skidmore-Tynan 12

Scurry-Rosser 41, Pattonville Prairiland 16

Shallowater 38, Midland Greenwood 28

Sonora 45, Alpine 18

Tatum 44, New London West Rusk 20

Teague 54, Buffalo 0

Tolar 41, Comanche 18

Troup 56, Omaha Pewitt 20

Troy 23, Cypress Community Christian 14

Tuscola Jim Ned 38, Rockdale 12

Universal City Randolph 51, SA Kennedy 0

Van Vleck 48, Katy Pope John 7

Wall 42, Peaster 0

Warren 12, Huntington 6

WF City View 38, Boyd 28

Whitewright 7, Sadler S&S Consolidated 6

Whitney 32, West 10

Winnsboro 56, New Boston 21

Woodville 19, Orangefield 7

Yoakum 20, Port Lavaca Calhoun 19

CLASS 2A

Agua Dulce 27, Premont 12

Albany 27, Hawley 14

Alvord 59, Petrolia 6

Axtell 60, Hubbard 0

Beckville 40, Elysian Fields 16

Ben Bolt 50, Charlotte 0

Booker 52, Hart 6

Boys Ranch 12, Morton 2

Cayuga 36, Mount Enterprise 18

Celeste 44, Quinlan Boles 6

Chilton 19, Hearne 13

Clarendon 64, Smyer 26

Cushing 49, Saratoga West Hardin 6

Dawson 50, Kerens 21

De Leon 24, Hico 10

Deweyville 54, Aiea, Hawaii 14

Eldorado 20, San Saba 14

Electra 43, Era 28

Farwell 47, Texico, N.M. 22

Flatonia 35, Falls City 28

Forsan 41, McCamey 21

Frost 35, CenTex Sports Association 0

Fruitvale 60, Athens Christian School 0

Garrison 63, Alto 12

Granger 35, Goldthwaite 6

Groveton 23, Grapeland 8

Gruver 61, Amarillo Highland Park 36

Hamilton 40, Early 0

Harleton 40, Maud 0

Harper 43, Center Point 30

Holland 31, Bremond 21

Honey Grove 47, Simms Bowie 0

Iola 38, Thorndale 31

Itasca 28, Bartlett 12

Jewett Leon 20, Thrall 14

Junction 41, Cross Plains 6

Kenedy 26, Somerville 17

La Villa 44, Monte Alto 0

Lindsay 56, Valley View 32

Lockney 55, Abilene Texas Leadership 16

Lovelady 60, Normangee 0

Mart 36, Centerville 21

Mason 49, Christoval 7

Menard 56, Bronte 28

Milano 21, Meridian 6

Miles 66, Winters 36

Olton 26, Bovina 20

Overton 68, Colmesneil 6

Ozona 57, San Angelo Grape Creek 22

Panhandle 65, Amarillo River Road 31

Pineland West Sabine 44, Trinity 0

Ralls 18, Plains 6

Roscoe 27, Sterling City 14

Santa Maria 42, Woodsboro 0

Seagraves 21, Sudan 20

Seymour 75, Quanah 18

Stratford 52, Vega 7

Sunray 65, Stinnett West Texas 0

Tahoka 62, Crosbyton 6

Three Rivers 40, Banquete 6

Timpson 63, Waskom 12

Tom Bean 40, Como-Pickton 14

Wallis Brazos 26, Nixon-Smiley 20, OT

Weimar 51, Snook 20

Wellington 12, Spearman 6

Windthorst 20, Wheeler 14

Wink 28, Sundown 8

Wolfe City 48, Blue Ridge 33

CLASS 1A

Abbott 50, Bynum 0

Apple Springs 48, Tyler Heat 0

Aquilla 78, Sidney 30

Aspermont 62, Lueders-Avoca 0

Avalon 65, Trinidad 18

Balmorhea 62, Marfa 14

Benjamin 61, Guthrie 0

Bowie Gold-Burg 54, Ladonia Fannindel 0

Bryson 46, Chillicothe 0

Cherokee 56, Bluff Dale 6

Coolidge 52, Oakwood 6

Covington 48, Perrin-Whitt 0

Crowell 82, Matador Motley County 52

Gilmer Union Hill 67, Milford 65

Gordon 58, Waco Live Oak Classical 8

Grandfalls-Royalty 78, Midland Holy Cross 30

Groom 52, Claude 26

Hamlin 38, Munday 7

Happy 68, Kress 22

Imperial Buena Vista 80, Sierra Blanca 47

Ira 72, Loraine 46

Iredell 30, Penelope 22

Jayton 52, Petersburg 0

Jonesboro 50, Newcastle 38

Knox City 77, Rankin 32

Kopperl 49, Evant 18

Lamesa Klondike 86, Ackerly Sands 56

Lenorah Grady 66, Midland Trinity 36

Lingleville 54, Three Way 7

May 49, Garden City 30

McLean 54, Lefors 0

Medina 66, Bulverde Bracken 16

Miami 56, Paducah 28

New Home 38, Floydada 7

O’Donnell 54, Lubbock Home School Titans 32

Oglesby 54, Fredericksburg Heritage 8

Paint Rock 76, Trent 28

Ranger 59, Woodson 41

Robert Lee 52, Blackwell 8

Rochelle 70, Lometa 59

Ropesville Ropes 33, Hale Center 6

Roscoe Highland 50, Mertzon Irion County 42

Saint Jo 54, Forestburg 8

Santa Anna 59, Blanket 38

Southland 34, Lorenzo 12

Strawn 45, Gorman 0

Veribest 60, Baird 12

Vernon Northside 51, Haskell Paint Creek 6

Welch Dawson 50, Lubbock Christ The King 21

Westbrook 52, Spur 6

White Deer 26, Wildorado 22

Whiteface 60, Anton 0

Whitharral 56, Dora, N.M. 6

Zephyr 48, Lohn 2

PRIVATE SCHOOLS

Abilene Christian 58, Lubbock Kingdom Prep 8

Addison Trinity 28, Fort Bend Christian 24

Argyle Liberty Christian 56, Grapevine Faith 3

Arlington Grace Prep 49, Flower Mound Coram Deo 27

Austin Hill Country 50, Cedar Park Summit 0

Austin St. Andrew’s 29, Houston The Village 14

Austin TSD 47, CC Incarnate Word 44

Bay Area Christian 38, Tomball Rosehill 35

Beaumont Kelly 35, Cleveland Tarkington 32

Beaumont Legacy Christian 60, Burkeville 50

Bellaire Episcopal 56, FW Nolan 0

Brownsville St. Joseph 43, Victoria St. Joseph 21

Bryan Allen Academy 45, Savoy 0

Bryan St. Joseph 46, Baytown Christian 30

Bullard Brook Hill 55, White Oak 20

CC Annapolis 0, CC Arlington Heights Christian 0

Colleyville Covenant 41, Arlington Oakridge 7

Conroe Covenant 58, Logos Prep 8

Dallas Bishop Dunne 72, Tyler Gorman 7

Dallas Christian 41, Dallas Bishop Lynch 28

Dallas First Baptist 43, Dallas Covenant 17

EP Cathedral 30, Anthony 7

Frisco Legacy Christian 28, Dallas St. Mark 14

FW All Saints 34, Plano Prestonwood 27

FW Lake Country 45, Fort Worth Christian 25

FW Nazarene 70, Keller Harvest Christian 28

FW Southwest Christian 21, Plano John Paul II 14

FW Trinity Valley 42, Irving Cistercian 0

Hallettsville Sacred Heart 38, Louise 0

Houston Christian 34, FW Country Day 20

Houston Northland Christian 40, New Braunfels Christian 7

Houston St. Pius X 27, La Marque 13

Houston St. Thomas 51, Austin Regents 41

Lubbock Christian 96, Waco Reicher 0

Lucas Christian 58, Dallas Lutheran 12

Marble Falls Faith 45, San Marcos Hill Country Christian 0

McKinney Christian 58, Founders Classical Academy 22

Pasadena First Baptist 65, High Island 0

Rockwall Heritage 60, Rockwall Providence Academy 14

SA Antonian 35, SA Memorial 13

SA Castle Hills 66, Barksdale Nueces Canyon 20

SA Central Catholic 38, Floresville 14

SA Cornerstone 41, Midland Christian 27

St. Mary’s Hall 31, San Marcos Baptist Academy 24

Temple Central Texas 46, Bryan Brazos Christian 28

Temple Holy Trinity 54, Buckholts 6

Tomball Concordia 20, Houston Lutheran South 16

Tyler Grace Community 49, Lone Oak 14

OTHER

Alpha Omega 61, Houston Westbury Christian 0

Arlington Newman 28, Cedar Hill Newman 8

Atlas Rattlers 28, Arlington Pantego Christian 7

Austin Brentwood 24, D’Hanis 13

Austin HomeSchool 52, Houston Northside Home 7

Austin St. Dominic Savio 21, Schertz John Paul II 14

Azle Christian School 51, Greenville Christian 0

Big Sandy Harmony (Gilmer) 39, De Kalb 22

Bloomington def. Runge, forfeit

Buda Johnson 37, Del Valle 0

Bulverde Gloria Deo 59, SA Winston 12

Concordia 90, McDade 41

Davenport 65, Lockhart 38

Decatur Victory Christian 65, Bethesda Christian 6

EP Pebble Hills 49, EP El Dorado 10

Fort Worth THESA 54, Westlake Academy 16

Founders Christian 72, Lake Jackson Brazosport 27

Founders Classical Academy of Mesquite 34, Prestonwood North 27

Frassati Catholic 35, Houston KIPP 6

Frisco Emerson 62, Mount Pleasant 16

Frisco Panther Creek 31, Aubrey 7

FW Benbrook 28, Bridgeport 14

FW Covenant Classical 48, Austin Veritas 0

Gholson 45, Morgan 12

Grand Oaks 13, Conroe Caney Creek 7

Iowa Colony 51, West Columbia 14

Irving Faustina Academy 52, Harvest Christian Academy- Lantana 24

Jal, N.M. 50, Kermit 43

Lake Belton 44, Killeen Shoemaker 35

Legacy School of Sport Sciences 42, Livingston 28

Lovington, N.M. 51, Denver City 48

Lubbock Trinity 33, New Deal 7

Melissa CHANT 64, Garland Christian 19

Mount Calm 45, Hill Homeschool 0

SA Pieper 57, Hallettsville 27

Plano Coram Deo 54, McKinney Cornerstone Christian Academy 4

Red Oak Ovilla 59, Wylie Prep 56

Refugio def. Bishop, forfeit

Rio Grande City La Grulla 38, Brownsville Lopez 21

San Antonio Southwest Legacy 27, SA South San Antonio 12

San Antonio YMLA 52, Manor New Tech 6

Stephenville FAITH 56, Keene Smith 36

Sulphur, Okla. 62, Whitesboro 21

Van Horn def. Sanderson, forfeit

Waco Texas Wind 62, Walnut Springs 14

West Plains 14, Amarillo Palo Duro 7

Wichita Falls Wichita Christian 64, Rule 6

Woodlands Legacy Prep 34, Shiner St. Paul 26

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

CC Calallen vs. Cuero, ccd.

CC Flour Bluff vs. Alice, ccd.

Freer vs. Dilley, ppd.

George West vs. Mathis, ccd.

Laredo Johnson vs. Edinburg Economedes, ccd.

Laredo Nixon vs. Eagle Pass Winn, ccd.

Pettus vs. Sabinal, ppd.

Sinton vs. Edna, ccd.

Vanderbilt Industrial vs. El Maton Tidehaven, ccd.

Yorktown vs. Stockdale, ppd.

THURSDAY

CLASS 6A

Byron Nelson 52, Keller Fossil Ridge 7

Converse Judson 29, Hutto 19

EP Montwood 41, EP Socorro 21

Fort Bend Ridge Point 43, Fort Bend Hightower 36

Haltom 32, Keller Central 22

Harlingen 23, Laredo United South 14

Houston Lamar 53, Pasadena Dobie 0

Lake Travis 37, Austin Akins 0

Mansfield Summit 41, Arlington Seguin 13

McAllen Rowe 35, La Joya Palmview 3

Mesquite Horn 21, Arlington 7

Mission 41, Brownsville Pace 14

North Garland 29, South Garland 26

Pasadena 47, Houston MSTC 14

PSJA North 56, McAllen 0

Rockwall 51, South Grand Prairie 25

SA Northside Brennan 13, SA Northside Taft 7

Schertz Clemens 48, Laredo United 20

Southlake Carroll 44, Keller Timber Creek 0

The Woodlands 49, New Caney 42

Weslaco East 34, Edinburg 21

CLASS 5A

Austin McCallum 37, Austin Crockett 22

Boerne-Champion 34, New Braunfels Canyon 31

CC Tuloso-Midway 40, CC West Oso 0

Dallas Conrad 50, Dallas Samuell 12

Dallas Sunset 10, Dallas Adams 7

Fort Bend Willowridge 28, Brookshire Royal 10

Frisco Heritage 37, Frisco Liberty 14

Frisco Reedy 35, Frisco Wakeland 28

Lubbock Cooper 34, WF Rider 7

Mansfield Timberview 71, Carrollton Turner 7

McKinney North 28, Lancaster 21

Montgomery Lake Creek 73, Houston Bellaire 7

North Forney 46, Dallas Wilson 14

PSJA Memorial 52, Donna North 21

Rio Grande City 38, La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 14

SA Burbank 33, SA Highlands 29

SA Harlandale 38, SA Houston 20

Sharyland Pioneer 44, Pharr Valley View 6

Vidor 21, St. Louis, La. 17

Waco University 22, Copperas Cove 14

Wylie East 58, Garland Naaman Forest 14

CLASS 4A

Canyon 17, Amarillo Caprock 0

Dallas Carter 46, Dallas Lincoln 11

Lampasas 36, Pflugerville Connally 28

Midlothian Heritage 38, Burleson 7

Springtown 35, Carrollton Creekview 21

Wilmer-Hutchins 49, Dallas Hillcrest 3

CLASS 3A

CC London 17, Kingsville King 13

Jefferson 64, Hughes Springs 0

CLASS 2A

Bruni 38, Riviera Kaufer 8

Cumby 46, Tyler All Saints 26

Detroit 22, Pattonville Prairiland 16

Italy 48, Dallas Roosevelt 12

Shamrock 42, Sanford-Fritch 32

CLASS 1A

Gustine 46, Priddy 32

Hedley 64, Afton Patton Springs 43

Laird Hill Leverett’s Chapel 38, ETHS 18

Loop 27, Roby 0

Silverton 59, Weatherford Christian 12

Turkey Valley 33, Nazareth 32, OT

PRIVATE SCHOOLS

Houston Kinkaid 54, Little Cypress-Mauriceville 14

Houston St. John’s 28, Houston Second Baptist 7

John Cooper 17, Dallas Greenhill 14

SA Sunnybrook 48, San Antonio Prep 12

Sherman Texoma 48, Weatherford Grace Christian 0

OTHER

Austin Royals 52, Austin SPC 7

LASA 47, Austin Eastside Memorial 0

Longview Heritage 47, Tyler Kings Academy 0

Plano Coram Deo 51, Dallas Fairhill 12

Katy Randle 41, Bryan 24

San Antonio Harlan 49, SA Northside O’Connor 12

Waco Methodist 56, Waco Vanguard 10

Wisdom 58, Houston Austin 6

