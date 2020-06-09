How big was Monday for area coaches?
With all the nerves and anxiety, Shoemaker volleyball coach Merdith Shaw-Moore likened it to a first date. Copperas Cove boys basketball coach Travis Boyce Jr. found it difficult to stay on his schedule.
Both were ecstatic to be back with their players after nearly three months apart. Monday was the first day the UIL allowed schools to to conduct voluntary strength and conditioning workouts.
“Seeing a lot of the kids today that I haven’t seen in awhile definitely was a little emotional at times,” Boyce said.
According to Boyce, 15 full-time Bulldawg basketball players showed up. He said another 8-10 were out of town or on vacation. Several others who play two sports, mainly football, showed up later for a half hour of sport-specific instruction. Athletes are limited to 2 hours of total participation per day.
Players and coaches have been kept apart since the UIL shut down athletic activities because of the coronavirus pandemic in mid-March. Boyce was so eager to see his players that the work was almost lost in the shuffle.
“Half of the workout was spent with me just kind of
smiling and getting to talk with the guys again and trying to catch up a little bit with just what’s going on in everybody’s lives at this moment.”
The workouts are being conducted under strict protocols set by the UIL to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Those include social distancing, sanitizing equipment between use and keeping workout stations at least 10 feet apart. Athletes also have to provide their own water.
Neither coach reported any issues with the unprecedented guidelines. Schools and coaches were given more than two weeks to prepare.
“Obviously the nature of it was different from what we’ve experienced in the past,” Boyce said, “but ... with the system I think we had in place and the plan we had in place beforehand, I think it helped a lot of things flow pretty smooth today.”
For Shaw-Moore, the first thing she wanted to do instinctively was hug her players. But that was out of the question.
“That was the hardest part is telling the kids, ‘Hey, great to see you. Stay 6 feet away.’
“But as far as the work that we put in and the girls being productive with the stations we had set up. I was really, really pleased with our organization and how we were able to set up everything where everybody was distant but at the same time everybody got the same amount of work.”
Shaw-Moore had two sessions of 10-15 girls each.
“You hope that things get better and that we will at some point get back to normality, but right now we’re just making adjustments and accommodations for what faces us right now, and that’s all we can do.”
Despite the challenges and limitations, it was a satisfying opening day for Shaw-Moore and her staff.
“When our last session was over with and everybody went home, we all looked at each other and we pretty much simultaneously said, ‘It was a good day.’ Shaw-Moore said. “And it was. I can’t wait till tomorrow.”
Other coaches and schools took to Twitter and reported impressive turnouts:
Salado had 46 girls show up for girls basketball.
Gatesville football coach and athletic director Luke Howard said more than 100 high school students turned out.
Lampasas girls basketball coach Mark Myers reported a turnout of 25 Lady Badgers. Overall, Lampasas reported 255 participants over four sessions.
