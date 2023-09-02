Year-in, year-out, no matter who is available or not, Shoemaker coach Toby Foreman can usually count on someone in his regenerating stable of speedy playmakers to pick up the slack.
On Friday that was Brandon Brown Jr. The sophomore ran for 152 yards and three touchdowns on 10 carries in the first half to help the Grey Wolves take command in a 41-13 win at Chaparral.
He had plenty of help. Fellow sophomore Tyrieke Wade scored on a 56-yard run, his first carry, on Shoemaker’s first play of the second half for a 34-7 lead.
Another sophomore, Willie Thomas, capped the scoring with a 6-yard TD and finished with 34 yards on four carries.
“We had some guys do a really good job and it was their first real Friday Night Lights because they didn’t play much against San Angelo Central,” Foreman said.
None of that trio appeared in the box score last week in the Wolves’ 34-27 win. They weren’t needed as senior star Jarrod Hicks ran for 168 yards and four scores.
But with Hicks banged up and a big game looming next week on the road at defending District 4-5A-D1 champ Midlothian, Foreman decided to rest him, veteran tight end Kmare’ Balfour and three other starters.
The only thing Hicks carried on Friday was a backpack.
Other sophomores also contributed Friday. Travonne Woodley had a sack, Karson Tutwiler had at least one tackle for loss and Brenden Logan caught a 6-yard pass and threw a downfield block that allowed Maurice Starr (2-58 receiving) to finish off a 40-yard touchdown reception.
“The future’s very bright in Shoemaker, U.S.A.,” Foreman said.
Shoemaker went 67 yards and scored on the opening drive, capped by Brown’s 15-yard run up the middle.
Chaparral responded with Davian Arthur’s 52-yard kickoff return. The Bobcats methodically pounded the ball down to the 18, where they caught the Wolves by surprise with their only pass attempt of the first half.
Kenneth Johnson was wide open in the end zone when Joel Secrist tossed the ball his way to tie the game at 7.
Shoemaker turned the ball over on downs near midfield on its next drive and the Bobcats appeared to have the Wolves on their heels heading into the second quarter.
But Chaparral fumbled at Shoemaker’s 36 on the first play of the period. Isaac Terrazes recovered the loose ball for the Wolves.
The Bobcats never did recover.
Brown was barely touched as he scored from 11 yards out to cap a 65-yard drive and put the Wolves in front for good.
He broke free for a 66-yard touchdown on Shoemaker’s next drive.
Chaparral’s second fumble, in the final minute of the half, also proved costly.
The Wolves needed just two Malachi Jerome passes to cover the 52 yards to their fourth touchdown — Starr’s reception.
Antonio Butler’s fourth extra-point kick sent Shoemaker into the half with a 28-7 lead.
Arthur scored Chaparral’s lone second-half touchdown from 15 yards out with 8:25 remaining. Shoemaker’s Justice Janda blocked the extra point.
Brown carried just once in the second half — a 15-yarder and his eighth run of 10 or more yards — and finished with 167 yards.
“That’s a great football team,” Chaparral coach Alan Haire said. “We learned a lot. That game will help us down the road.”
Keith Tyler led Chaparral with 69 yards on 15 carries.
Secrist completed both of his passes. Johnson also caught a 15-yard toss in the second half.
Jerome was 4-of-7 for 58 yards before Wade took over in relief with 7:29 remaining.
For the Bobcats, now 1-11 since the program began last season, the loss represented continued progress. Chaparral was never a threat in last season’s 52-0 loss to Shoemaker and trailed 43-0 at halftime.
“Their offense is 500 times better than it was last year,” Foreman said. “Kudos to their offensive coordinator, coach Haire and their offensive unit because they really got after us tonight.”
Chaparral returns to Searles Stadium to host Marble Falls next Friday.
FRIDAY'S AREA SCORES
- Smithson Valley 27, Harker Heights 10
- Georgetown East View 40, Copperas Cove 21
- Shoemaker 41, Chaparral 13
- Lake Belton 51, Buda Johnson 44
- Belton 27, Brenham 20
- Lampasas 49, Austin NE Early College 0
- Glen Rose 21, Gatesville 20
- Salado 48, Bryan Rudder 47
- Bruceville-Eddy 15, Florence 14
THURSDAY
- Pflugerville Hendrickson 27, Ellison 21
- Killeen 48, Round Rock Stony Point 40
