Offense, defense and special teams all scored for the Shoemaker Grey Wolves as they shredded the Waco Lions, 50-0, Friday evening at Leo Buckley Stadium.
Despite holding a 22-0 halftime lead, the Grey Wolves were looking for a spark after the intermission, having stalled offensively on their final two drives of the first half.
Sophomore Maurice Starr provided said spark, making a house call on the opening kickoff of the half, putting on the jets past the Shoemaker sideline on an 86-yard kick return touchdown, ultimately extending the lead to 29 points after the extra point and putting the game well out of reach.
Shoemaker head coach Toby Foreman was particularly pleased with the play of his special teams unit Friday evening.
“Special teams, I thought, played probably the best game of the year,” Foreman said following the game. “I mean, that’s a big deal, too, because our special teams has lagged in one area throughout the (season), but we were automatic (tonight).”
Foreman pointed to a 100% conversion rate on extra points, 100% two-point conversion rate, good kick and punt coverage and the 86-yard run back by Starr.
Later in the third quarter, the defense got in on the scoring act, as senior defensive back Trey Ford picked off a Mason Smith-Welcome pass and took it 26 yards for a pick-six. The extra point gave the Grey Wolves a 43-0 lead in the third.
Ford’s interception was the second of what amounted to three Waco turnovers. Hunting as a pack, the Grey Wolf defense constantly tore through the Waco offensive line, throwing Lions backward play after play. Shoemaker’s tenacious and relentless defense yielded just 13 yards of total offense and four first downs to Waco.
Backed up against the goal line, the Grey Wolf defense rose to the occasion late in the fourth quarter and preserved the shutout when it looked like the Lions were primed to score.
The Lions began the drive at the Shoemaker 6-yard line after scooping up a loose ball of their own.
On the previous play, senior wide receiver Javante Carson fumbled at the Waco 1-yard line, stretching for the end zone. A Lion defender picked it up off the ground and raced 93 yards down the sideline before being tripped up by Shoemaker quarterback Malachi Jerome who sprinted across the field to get an angle for the touchdown-saving tackle.
Two plays later, Shoemaker had the ball right back, with linebacker Dominick McCarty corralling a loose ball after Smith-Welcome was blasted by a blitzing Grey Wolf defender. A blindside block following the recovery wiped out a 66-yard scoop-and-score return by McCarty.
The Grey Wolves eventually punched it in later, with Isaiah Butler-Tanner punching it in from 3 yards out for the 50-0 final.
Offensively, it took but two plays for the Grey Wolves to get a stranglehold on the game.
Following a three-and-out by Waco on its first drive of the game, the Grey Wolves took over with good field position after a 23-yard punt return.
Setting up shop at the Waco 34-yard line, Jerome immediately hit wide receiver Kmare Balfour on a crossing route for a 29-yard gain.
On the following play, Jerrod Hicks scored his first of two touchdowns for the game, bouncing it all the way to the outside on a 5-yard run.
“We needed to start off fast, and we did,” Foreman said. “You know, that’s kind of what we were doing earlier in the year.”
Hicks finished with 73 yards and the two scores on nine carries. Hicks also completed a pass for 43 yards to Carson in the second quarter that got the Grey Wolves into the red zone.
Hicks was also one of eight Grey Wolves to register a carry.
Leading the way on the ground was Balfour, who primarily played running back in the second half. He notched 97 yards on 16 carries. Jerome had 16 yards on two carries. X’Zavion Smith and Butler-Tanner each carried for 13 yards on two and three touches, respectively. Starr carried the ball once for 15 yards. Jalen Arzola and Carson rounded out the rushing attack with 5 and 3 yards, respectively.
After a second three-and-out by Waco, the Grey Wolves went back to work, driving 71 yards in 11 plays, capped by a 6-yard Jerome-to-Balfour shovel pass. On the ensuing point-after try, the Grey Wolves caught the Lions napping, with holder Johnathan Lahmann executing his own shovel pass to Balfour for a 2-point conversion and a 15-0 lead.
Jerome finished with 101 yards and two touchdowns on 13 of 21 passing. He also threw a pick.
The two teams traded turnovers on their next drives – a fumble by Waco, recovered by Jay Haynes and Jerome’s interception in the end zone, picked off by Waco’s Tyrone Sumpter.
A subsequent three-and-out by Waco again set up Shoemaker with good field position. This time, they capitalized, with a 2-yard touchdown run by Hicks to give the Grey Wolves a 22-0 lead they held into the half.
Scoring on three of six offensive drives in the first half, the Grey Wolves rode the momentum into the second half and distanced themselves from the Lions to improve to 3-2 in District 4-5A, Division I.
Despite the offensive production that resulted in 382 yards – 147 through the air and 235 on the ground – and 22 first downs, Foreman said there were several self-inflicted wounds that he vowed to get corrected moving forward.
“Well, we had some bad snaps tonight from our center, and we had too many penalties and turnovers,” Foreman said of the two giveaways and five penalties. “You know, we were real sloppy on offense and that’s my unit, so we’ll get back in the lab and clean it up on Monday.”
Next up for Shoemaker is a long road trip to Cleburne to take on a winless Yellowjacket team that lost to Red Oak, 49-3, Friday.
Though the Yellowjackets are winless, Foreman made it clear he is not looking past them.
“It’s a grass field, that’ll be different for us,” he said. “People don’t realize that’s a big deal. And then, you know, playing that long on the road, you never know what you’re gonna get.
“We’ve never faced them. I haven’t even looked at them on film, so we’ll look at it this weekend and see what we got to do to win.”
4-5A-D1 SCORES
- Ellison 27, Killeen 16
- Lake Belton 69, Granbury 14
- Red Oak 49, Cleburne 3
- Shoemaker 50, Waco 0
- OFF: Midlothian
STANDINGS
Midlothian 5-0
Lake Belton 5-1
Red Oak 4-1
Ellison 3-2
Shoemaker 3-2
Granbury 2-3
Killeen 2-3
Cleburne 0-6
Waco 0-6
