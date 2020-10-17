Shoemaker’s Monaray Baldwin scored on a 9-yard run late in the first half to give the Grey Wolves the lead for good in a 21-17 victory over Ellison in the teams’ District 12-6A opener Friday at Leo Buckley Stadium.
The game was riddled with turnovers and mistakes on both sides.
A tightly contested first half saw the two teams trading scores early as a field goal by the Eagles was answered with a touchdown by the Grey Wolves’ Devin Brown
Late in the second quarter, senior running back Ezekiel Sheridan found the end zone for the Eagles (1-3) as they took a 10-7 lead.
The Grey Wolves (3-0) answered with a drive of their own that went 69 yards and was capped off by senior wide receiver Baldwin’s run.
At the half the Grey Wolves led the Eagles 14-10.
After a big stop by the Grey Wolves defense on the first possession of the second half, the Shoemaker offense took the field and drove 81 yards, with the touchdown coming on a 19-yard pass from senior quarterback Ty Bell to senior wide receiver Trenton Hudson.
That score gave Shoemaker a 21-10 lead and that was all its defense would need.
The Grey Wolves followed that up by recovering an Ellison fumble which started a trend of turnovers by both teams for the rest of the game.
The final score came on the last snap when senior quarterback Faliefa Mauga found senior wideout Trejon Spiller in the end zone from 19 yards out as time expired.
Grey Wolves senior Brown ran for 72 yards. Baldwin, who committed to Division I Incarnate Word earlier in the week, also caught three balls for 49 yards.
For the Eagles, senior running back Damashja Harris ran for 101 yards. Spiller caught four balls for 79 yards and the touchdown.
Four takeaways by the Grey Wolves defense helped even out the turnovers by their offense.
The Grey Wolves will take on the Killeen Kangaroos (1-2, 0-1 12-6A) at Leo Buckley Stadium on Thursday with a 7 p.m. kickoff.
The Eagles welcome the Harker Heights Knights to Buckley on Friday with a 7:30 p.m. kickoff.
SHOEMAKER 21, ELLISON 17
Ellison 3 7 0 7—17
Shoemaker 0 14 7 0—21
First Quarter
Ellison - Field Goal, 0:19
Second Quarter
Shoemaker - Devin Brown, rush, 9:33
Ellison - Ezekiel Sheridan, rush, 3:41
Shoemaker - Monaray Baldwin, rush, 1:32
Third Quarter
Shoemaker - Trenton Hudson, pass from Ty Bell, 3:21
Fourth Quarter
Ellison - Trejon Spiller, pass from Faliefa Mauga, 0:00
Ellison Shoemaker
Total Yards 340 317
Rushes - Yards 42-212 34-213
Passing Yards 123 104
Comp-Att-Int 9-20-2 8-9-1
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: Damashja Harris, 19-101
PASSING: Ty Bell, 8-9-1-101
RECEIVING: Trejon Spiller, 4-79
12-6A FOOTBALL STANDINGS
Belton 1-0
Bryan 1-0
Shoemaker 1-0
Temple 1-0
Copperas Cove 0-1
Ellison 0-1
Harker Heights 0-1
Killeen 0-1
Thursday’s Game
Belton 33. Killeen 26
Friday’s Games
Bryan 28, Harker Heights 21
Shoemaker 21, Ellison 17
Temple 55, Copperas Cove 21
