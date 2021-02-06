COPPERAS COVE — Shoemaker senior Trent Hudson’s shot sailed wide left of the hoop as the buzzer sounded at the end of the fourth quarter.
Hudson’s last-second shot came a few seconds after Copperas Cove’s De’Quan Seda tied the back-and-forth game at 74.
Hudson’s miss secured overtime in a thriller the Grey Wolves would ultimately prevail 81-79, spoiling Cove’s homecoming.
Save for a couple of runs of sustained momentum early in the game — one by each team — the Wolves and Dawgs fought tooth and nail, scrapping out baskets, leaping for rebounds and diving for loose balls.
The victory, combined with Belton’s 70-68 loss to Bryan — moved the Wolves within a game of Belton for the final 12-6A playoff spot.
Shoemaker head coach Jeremy Hensley became somewhat emotional as he spoke about his team fighting for the win.
“I’m just proud of our guys,” Hensley said. “They’re playing hard. We’re trying to put it together and make a push, so I mean, we just got to keep taking care of business.”
A boisterous crowd for both sides
urged the teams on as the time ticked away.
“Honestly, we play a lot of away games for that,” Hensley said of the crowd noise. “We try to get them used to playing in somebody else’s house and make sure we’re prepared for it.”
For the entirety of the game, the Cove student section chirped with the Shoemaker junior varsity team from across the court.
After every foul, the appropriate side would loudly chant “You can’t do that.”
At times, when Shoemaker (8-14, 6-6 12-6A) had the lead, the junior varsity team would point to the score or chant “Scoreboard.”
In the first quarter, with Cove clinging to a narrow 20-14 lead, a foul call on a Bulldawg player resulted in a double technical against Cove’s Jon McDowell and Shoemaker’s Hudson.
Shoemaker gained positive momentum from that call, holding the Dawgs to just nine points in the second quarter and building an eight-point halftime lead.
But the Dawgs showed resilience, fighting to regain the lead briefly in the third quarter and tie the game a few times in the fourth.
“That’s been us all year,” said Cove head coach Travis Boyce. “I got a pretty young group — I only got one senior starting ... so, that’s all this group pretty much knows is to fight.”
Boyce said there were times where the “youngness” kind of came out, and he hopes games like this one will help them develop and execute better in future games.
“All in all, these kids have heart all year,” Boyce said. “And they’ve given me nothing but fight every time they step on the floor.”
The Bulldawgs (8-8, 4-8) jumped out to an early lead in the game, opening the contest with a 12-0 run before Hudson put the Wolves on the scoreboard midway through the first quarter.
Seda sparked the run and the first-quarter momentum for the Bulldawgs, scoring 12 of the team’s 22 points in the first quarter.
In the second quarter, the Wolves answered with multiple buckets by K’zjari Herrera and Lakyi Ellison as they outscored Cove by 14 points in the second quarter.
Herrera and Antwone Gonzales continued to light up the scoreboard in the third quarter for the Grey Wolves, while Cove’s A’lonnie Carter sparked the team’s attempt to close the gap.
Both teams combined to score 50 points — 28 for Cove and 22 for Shoemaker — in a wild fourth quarter.
Carter, Sean Anderson and Warren Fleming scored the bulk of the fourth-quarter points for the Bulldawgs.
Ti’ajae Owens, Hudson and Gonzales had the lion’s share of points for Shoemaker in the fourth quarter.
Shoemaker will square off with Belton at home on Tuesday.
Copperas Cove will remain at home to play Harker Heights on senior night on Tuesday.
12-6A BOYS BASKETBALL
y-Ellison 11-1
x-Bryan 9-3
x-Harker Heights 9-3
Belton 7-5
Shoemaker 6-6
Copperas Cove 4-8
Temple 2-10
Killeen 0-12
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched share of district title
FRIDAY'S GAMES
- Bryan 70, Belton 68
- No. 11 Ellison 78, Killeen 40
- Harker Heights 62, Temple 49
- Shoemaker 81, Copperas Cove 79, OT
