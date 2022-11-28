Through the first nine games of the season, Karron Taylor saw his team struggle. Monday evening, however, he witnessed his players mature.
With four freshmen and four more newcomers on the roster, Shoemaker allowed several victories to slip through its fingers, losing four games by four points or less en route to a 2-7 start, and the Grey Wolves appeared poised to be in another close encounter against Copperas Cove.
Unlike times before, though, Shoemaker refused to lose control of the contest.
After seeing a 21-point lead dwindle to five points in the fourth quarter, the Grey Wolves responded with a flurry, emerging with a 73-59 win, and Shoemaker’s head coach admitted the showing was a turning point for his young team.
“I thought it was a collective effort from every kid that got out there on the court today,” Taylor said.
“We’ve been losing some games late by just a few points, but today they grew as a unit and as a team. They found a way.
“Most of these guys are young, and they’re building trust with me, and I’m building trust with them on the court, but once we get that going, it is just about having the mentality of we over me, because we are a family.”
After allowing Bulldawgs junior guard Bryce Smith to score the game’s opening basket and playing to a 5-5 tie, the Grey Wolves pulled away, closing the first quarter with a 17-8 surge. Then, Shoemaker extended its advantage to 21 points at 30-9 following junior guard Luis Miranda’s fastbreak layup.
The gap would not grow any larger, though.
Copperas Cove (3-5) slowly rallied, taking a 38-25 deficit into halftime before Henry Sanchez’s nine-point third quarter pulled the Bulldawgs within eight points, 50-42, to begin the final period.
Smith connected on a 3-pointer to create a 52-47 score with just 95 seconds elapsed from the clock, but Jaymes Brown-Peterson, a junior guard, recorded a layup off a pass from Isaac Hawthorne, triggering eight unanswered points for the Grey Wolves to put the score back out of reach.
“That is just something we have to fix within ourselves,” Copperas Cove head coach Travis Boyce Jr. said.
“We’ve been battling for a couple years now with getting down early and then trying to play the comeback kid. Some games it works, and in other games, we fall a little bit short.
“We have got to come out with pace and energy early.”
Brown-Peterson led Shoemaker (3-7) to the victory by tallying nine of his team-high 18 points in the fourth quarter to go along with five rebounds and three steals, while teammate Gregory Dumans, a forward, finished with 11 points and game-highs of nine rebounds and three blocks. Additionally, D’Rayvion Starling had nine points and six rebounds in the win.
After making just two field goals in the first half, Sanchez had his game-high 27-point outing spoiled, while Smith finished with 15 points. Nobody else had more than six points for the Bulldawgs, who will look to rebound Thursday, when they open play at the three-day Marble Falls tournament.
The Grey Wolves will also be competing at a tournament this weekend, traveling to Mansfield for the Spring Creek Classic, where a number of strong squads, including Class 5A No. 5 Ellison and last season’s co-District 12-6A champion Harker Heights, will be in attendance.
While winning will not be easy, the event will be beneficial, according to Taylor.
“These tournaments are a confidence booster for sure,” he said. “When you can have even a little bit of success, it is something to hang your hat on. We didn’t have the success we wanted at our last tournament, but we fought.
“We didn’t lay down, and I want to see more of that.”
