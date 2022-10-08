HEWITT — It’s not as though Taurean York was counting. It was more about filling up his daily glass of inspiration to the brim. And, really, by the end of the night, a single digit had the most meaning — the one added to the 2022 Temple Wildcats’ stash of wins.
About 2½ hours before Temple challenged Waco Midway on Friday, the Wildcats’ senior linebacker tweeted a photo of himself with a short caption of “1071 days.” It alluded to Nov. 1, 2019, the last time Temple played the Panthers. York was a freshman in that contest, which happened to be the Wildcats’ last district defeat.
In the reincarnation of a brief but Midway-led rivalry series after a two-year hiatus, Temple never trailed inside Panther Stadium on Friday and notched a resounding 44-10 victory, its first over the Panthers in seven tries and 18th straight within District 12-6A.
Temple (5-2, 3-0) did that, and another freshman on that 2019 team that fell 52-28 in Hewitt, Mikal Harrison-Pilot, nearly needed an entire hand Friday to count the number of touchdowns he contributed to the co-league-leader’s cause.
The senior receiver hauled in Reese Rumfield’s 31-yard pass for one TD, scored on carries of 3 and 10 yards and a turned in a Tim Tebow-esque 3-yard jump pass to Landon Halvorson, all in the first half as the Wildcats jumped out to a 36-10 halftime advantage.
Running back Deshaun Brundage spearheaded Temple’s rushing attack with 159 yards (120 in the first half, when Temple churned out 206). Rumfield, who passed for 199 yards, chipped in 52 on the ground with a 9-yard, second-quarter TD.
“We kind of simplified the plan as far as the run game this week, just let the O-line get it moving up front. They did their job very well,” Brundage said. “All week Coach was harping on coming out and playing Wildcat football, being aggressive. We knew if we did our job to the best of our ability, we would be able to come away with a win.”
Midway’s Reid Tedford completed eight of 17 passes for 112 yards, most of which went to receiver Ramone Conway (four receptions, 97 yards). Dom Hill rushed for a team-high 61 yards.
“I think the kids put four quarters together, but it wasn’t clean and we are going to work to fix that. We have to play cleaner and if we do, that we have a chance to be a pretty good ballclub,” Temple head coach Scott Stewart said, referring to the Wildcats’ 13 penalties for 113 yards.
“Again, I don’t care about records and what people did in years past and what the score between Temple and Midway will be 10 years from now,” Stewart continued. “We played good football tonight, good enough to win, and that’s what matters to me.”
Temple started four first-half drives in Midway territory and scored on three of those.
The 31-yard connection between Rumfield and Harrison-Pilot plus Marcos Garcia’s point-after kick put Temple up 7-0 with 7:43 left in the opening period.
After Tedford made it 7-all with his 1-yard plunge, Brundage’s 58-yard sprint up the middle to the Panthers 7-yard line set up Harrison-Pilot’s 3-yard TD and a 14-7 lead.
The Wildcats opened their next possession on the Midway 38, and on the third play of the drive, Harrison-Pilot took the handoff around right tackle and angled toward the front pylon where he somersaulted onto and over a pair of defenders into the end zone to make it 21-7.
James Satterfield’s 35-yard field goal made it 21-10 before Jaylon Jackson and Ayden Brown converged on Tedford to force a fumble that was recovered by Kam Carter at the Midway 23. Rumfield sauntered in from 9 yards on the option keeper followed by Damarion Willis’ 2-point run to put Temple ahead 29-10.
With 48 seconds remaining before the break, Temple took over at its 20 following Satterfield’s missed field goal try. Rumfield let loose for Christian Tutson — back after missing last week’s game — and the sophomore corralled the deep pass for 73 yards. Harrison-Pilot’s TD toss to Halvorson arrived with 8 seconds left in the half.
Jackson tackled running back Draylon McGruder in the end zone for a safety late in the third quarter, and Jervonnie Williams’ 9-yard TD run with 11 minutes left in the fourth capped the scoring.
TEMPLE 44, MIDWAY 10
Temple 14 22 2 6 — 44
Midway 7 3 0 0 — 10
Tem — Mikal Harrison-Pilot 31 pass from Reese Rumfield (Marcos Garcia kick)
Tem — Harrison-Pilot 3 run (Garcia kick)
Tem — Harrison-Pilot 10 run (Garcia kick)
Mid — Satterfield 35 field goal
Tem — Rumfield 9 run (Damarion Willis run)
Tem — Landon Halvorson 3 pass from Harrison-Pilot (Garcia kick)
Tem — Safety tackle in end zone
Tem — Jervonnie Williams 9 run (kick failed)
TEAM STATISTICS
Tem Mid
First downs 18 14
Rushes-yards 35-287 38-131
Passing yards 202 112
Comp.-Att.-Int. 11-21-0 8-18-0
Punts-average 2-17.5 4-28.5
Fumbles-lost 2-1 1-1
Penalties-yards 13-113 8-61
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Temple, Deshaun Brundage 13-159, Rumfield 5-52, Rymond Johnson 7-32, Harrison-Pilot 5-20, Naeten Mitchell 1-18, Willis 1-7, team 1-(minus 14). Midway, Dom Hill 12-61, KJ Wells 7-31, Tedford 11-22, LaQuintin Thibodeaux 5-15, Draylon McGruder 3-4.
PASSING — Temple, Rumfield 10-19-0-199, Harrison-Pilot 1-2-0-3. Midway, Tedford 8-17-0-112, Wells 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING — Temple, Halvorson 3-33, Willis 3-25, Christian Tutson 2-102, Harrison-Pilot 2-38, Brundage 1-14. Midway. Ramone Conway 4-97, Darwin Parker 3-9, Taron Lawrence 1-6.
12-6A FOOTBALL
Harker Heights 3-0
Temple 3-0
Bryan 1-1
Pflugerville Weiss 1-2
Waco Midway 1-2
Copperas Cove 0-2
Hutto 0-2
Friday
- Harker Heights 42, Hutto 24
- Pflugerville Weiss 51, Copperas Cove 20
- Temple 44, Waco Midway 10
- BYE: Bryan
