TEMPLE — The Temple Wildcats were aware of Arlington Martin’s pedal-to-the-medal approach in each facet. Knowing, though, didn’t make the Warriors any easier to contain Friday night.
Martin recovered its onside kick to start the game, scored 21 points in a span of 22 seconds late in the first quarter and didn’t look back during a 53-18 nondistrict victory over Temple at Wildcat Stadium.
“They were running stuff that we worked on all week long. You can never show (in practice) that kind of speed, obviously, but there is a difference between adjusting to the speed and not wanting to stick your face into the fire. And there was quite a bit of that in the first half,” Temple head coach Scott Stewart said. “We’ve played people like that since I’ve been here, and they didn’t do anything different. They just did it better than we did.”
Temple (2-2) sophomore receiver Christian Tutson continued his torrid touchdown stretch, catching scoring passes of 56 and 46 yards from Reese Rumfield, giving Tutson seven TDs over the last three games. But those connections amounted to 102 of the 219 total yards gained by the Wildcats, who were held to 75 yards rushing and seven first downs.
Tutson finished with four catches for 119 yards. Rumfield was 6-of-17 passing for 144 yards.
Martin running back Michael Barrow had a game-high 107 yards rushing and two TDs, quarterback Tristan Bittle was 13-of-22 for 216 yards and two touchdown passes, including an 85 yarder to Ismael Smith-Flores as the Warriors churned out 521 total yards.
“We came out and didn’t play ball at all,” Tutson said. “We practiced all this week for Arlington Martin — plays after plays just for them — and we didn’t do our assignments.”
The Warriors (3-1) used the opening recovery toward Mark Williamson’s 39-yard field goal for a 3-0 lead, where it stayed until the 21-point surge that started with fleet-footed Barrow’s 38-yard tiptoe TD run with 31 seconds left in the first.
On Temple’s next offensive snap, defensive back Javien Toviano stepped in front of Rumfield’s swing pass into the flat intended for Mikal Harrison-Pilot and went 13 yards for the pick-six with 27 seconds left.
Seven seconds later, and after Martin recovered a second onside kick, Konye Frazier took a jet-sweep handoff 45 yards to the end zone, and suddenly it was 24-0 with 20 seconds remaining in the quarter.
“Let’s be honest, there’s a reason why the Temple Wildcats and Martin Warriors play each other. There is a tremendous mutual respect between the two of us. This is a tough place to come in and play. It’s an awesome atmosphere. It kind of makes your stomach stick when you come in here to play because it oozes of tradition,” said Martin head Bob Wager, whose team’s other wins this season were against Austin Lake Travis and Cedar Hill. “So when you have an explosion like that, you’re grateful that you did because it’s hard to get out of here with a win.”
The Wildcats got on the board at 9:05 of the second quarter with Marcos Garcia’s 29-yard field goal that was set up by defensive end Kevin Stockton’s fumble recovery at the Warriors 19.
The teams traded touchdowns about 45 seconds apart, starting with Barrow’s 1-yard plunge for Martin’s 32-3 advantage.
Tutson then beat one-on-one coverage deep over the middle for the 56-yard TD and Rumfield tossed to Harrison-Pilot for the 2-point conversion to get the Wildcats within 32-11.
The Warriors added Jeremiah Charles’ 23-yard touchdown reception in building a 39-11 advantage before halftime.
Touchdowns from Tutson, Smith-Flores and two field goals from Williamson accounted for the second-half points.
“My challenge at halftime was, why can’t we match that energy? I don’t care how big they are, how fast they are. I don’t care. They are playing harder than us,” Stewart said. “Nothing tonight was a surprise to me. I think it was probably a surprise to some of these kids when they saw somebody play with a different intensity than most human beings. Our kids felt that and that’s a great experience, and again, the best lesson learned is sometimes the hardest lesson.”
There certainly was a wide-ranging assortment of lessons to be learned during Temple’s rugged non-district slate, which closed with two straight defeats. Next up is the District 12-6A opener at Bryan on Sept. 23.
“I told our kids, we’ve covered the gamut at this point. We’ve won a close one, then we pulled away for a win, then we lost a close one and then we just got waxed all over the field,” Stewart said. “So, we have to figure out who we want to be.”
FRIDAY'S AREA FOOTBALL SCORES
- Arlington Martin 53, Temple 18
- Bryan Rudder 44, Chaparral 14
- Copperas Cove 51, Waco University 18
- Gatesville 43, Mexia 14
- Johnson City 45, Florence 14
- Lampasas 44, Pflugerville Connally 13
- Little River-Academy 37, Salado 15
- Odessa Permian 28, Harker Heights 27
- San Angelo Central 35, Belton 12
District 4-5A-D1
- Granbury 29, Cleburne 26
- Midlothian 66, Waco 0 (Thur.)
- Red Oak 28, Ellison 21
- Shoemaker 34, Lake Belton 33
