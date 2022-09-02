TEMPLE — Willis and standout quarterback DJ Lagway rolled up more than 600 yards and posted 73 points last week against Bryan Rudder. Temple is not Rudder and quickly made that point Friday night.
Julian White sacked Lagway on the Wildkats’ first snap, setting the tone for what turned into a mostly stingy defensive performance that was backed by a pair of breakout offensive performances in Temple’s 34-20 home-opening victory at Wildcat Stadium.
“We’re just overcoming all the odds,” said Wildcats senior defensive back Naeten Mitchell, who had an interception in each half. “We work really hard in practice. We knew we had to step up in the secondary and we did that. So I’m really proud of us.”
Temple limited Lagway — a five-star junior signal-caller with multiple Division I offers — to just one big play before he exited early in the third quarter with what appeared to be a lower body injury, and the Wildkats finished with 317 yards, half of their total from Week 1.
With a narrow 10-7 lead after the first half, Temple outscored Willis 24-0 in the third quarter to pull away and take a 34-7 advantage into the fourth.
Willis scored twice in the final period with backup quarterback Hutton Hoegemeyer and Jalen Mickens connecting for a 27-yard TD and Daylin Robinson rushing for a 7-yard touchdown to close the margin just enough irk Temple head coach Scott Stewart in the aftermath of an otherwise convincing victory.
“That was a big challenge. That group of skill is as good as we’ll see and I thought our kids played lights out, for a while. The game is still 48 minutes the last I checked, so we have to finish it,” said Stewart, whose team won a home opener for the first time since 2019 and started a season 2-0 for the fifth time in seven years.
“I thought we took the foot off the gas, and that’s going to be the challenge to them next week. We’ve seen that bite us before,” Stewart added. “Kids are kids sometimes, and that’s on me. We can’t take our foot off the gas. Temple kids don’t take their foot off the gas, and they won’t again under my watch.”
One week after gaining just 72 yards on the ground, Temple piled up 185 yards rushing behind Deshaun Brundage’s 165 on 28 carries. Sophomore receiver Christian Tutson had five catches for 129 yards, including touchdowns of 65 and 31 yards from quarterback Reese Rumfield.
“Tutson is going to be special,” Stewart said. “He had some growing pains last week and really took it personal. I saw him work really hard in practice. It’s good to see a young kid see the fruits of his labor.”
Rumfield finished 12-of-26 for 231 yards, adding a third passing TD to Jaquon Butler, who juked a defender and dashed for a 49-yard third-quarter TD. Rumfield also had a 5-yard scoring run and Marcos Garcia made field goals of 40 and 35 yards.
Temple’s defense, which forced four turnovers on downs last week in a win over McKinney, picked up where it left off Friday, halting Willis’ lengthy opening drive when Lagway threw incomplete on fourth-and 25 at the Wildcats 29 on the 15th play and 7:20 into the contest.
After an exchange of punts, Temple turned to Brundage and fellow running back Jervonnie Williams for some offensive traction. Brundage had a 24-yard run and Williams went for 19 to get the Wildcats to the Wildkats 10. A bad snap on second-and-goal interrupted the possession, but Garcia sneaked a 40-yard field goal try over the crossbar for a 3-0 lead at 11:50 of the second quarter.
Willis, which was 4-for-8 on third down in the first half, hit pay dirt on third-and-10 when Lagway kept on a draw and sprinted up the middle for an untouched 75-yard touchdown. It was the Wildkats’ longest play from scrimmage and gave them a 7-3 lead.
Temple responded on the fourth snap of its next drive when Rumfield connected with a wide-open Tutson for the 65-yard score with 10:28 to go in the second quarter.
The teams combined for three punts, Garcia had a 35-yard field goal blocked by Jermaine Bishop and Mitchell intercepted Lagway on the final play of the half to leave Temple with its three-point advantage at the break.
Linebacker Taurean York had two sacks in the first half when the Wildcats forced Lagway and Willis into seven negative-yardages plays.
“We knew how great (Lagway) was and how fast he was, so we had to make sure we did our assignments perfectly,” White said.
FRIDAY'S HIGH SCHOOL SCORES
- Brenham 42, Belton 7
- Copperas Cove 39, Georgetown East View 9
- Florence 25, Bruceville-Eddy 14
- Glen Rose 49, Gatesville 14
- Harker Heights 27, Smithson Valley 13
- Lake Belton 41, Buda Johnson 34
- Lampasas 48, Austin Northeast Early College 0
- Round Rock Stony Point 24, Killeen 16
- Salado 38, Bryan Rudder 28
- Shoemaker 52, Chaparral 0
- Temple 34, Willis 20
