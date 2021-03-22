It was a day of disappointment.
Last year, Memorial Christian Academy swingman Ian Rosales and several teammates watched the Texas Christian Athletic Foundation Division II state championship game, and with each play, his frustration grew.
For 32 minutes, Rosales endured as Lewisville Lakeland Christian Academy delivered a title-clinching performance, defeating Fort Worth Covenant Classic — the team responsible for beating the Warriors by 14 points in the semifinals.
Admittedly, it was an agonizing experience, but it was also necessary.
“I knew we had the potential to be there,” Rosales said. “We knew 100 percent that we could have been in that game, and that pushed us.
“It actually built us all up, and as a team, we decided that we were going to state this year, and we weren’t going to lose.”
They were correct.
Memorial Christian concluded its 17-3 season by winning each of its final 15 contests, including a 54-44 win against Bartonville Harvest Christian Academy on March 6 to secure the state championship.
While it took months of effort to complete their path to redemption, Warriors head coach Kenneth Evans is certain the success spawned from previous shortcomings, especially last year’s third-place finish.
“We came into this season with guys who knew what could have been,” he said. “They knew that we were supposed to be there.
“So, that turned into motivation, and I knew this group was going to be special.”
Paced by the junior tandem of Erick Armstrong and Clarence Jackson, who produced 13 points apiece, Memorial Christian snapped a 9-9 tie following the first quarter by outscoring the Saints 13-10 in the second period before surging to the title behind a 14-9 showing in the fourth quarter.
Along with their offense, Armstrong grabbed five rebounds to go with four assists, while Jackson finished with a team-high seven rebounds, but the duo is merely part of the reason why the Warriors’ future could hold additional state titles.
Rosales is the lone senior on the roster with six juniors, a sophomore and five freshmen, who could each potentially return for the opportunity at repeating.
While all the players are talented, Rosales believes experience adds an intangible into the Warriors’ recipe for future success.
“Through the past couple years,” he said, “we have developed a strong mentality, and that is important because half the time, the game is just mental. It is all about confidence.
“Now, we know how to always keep our heads up, and we know how to strive for greatness.”
Eyeing back-to-back titles, Memorial Christian is set to bring back four players — Caden Clark, Josiah Escoffery, who was named most valuable player of the state championship game, Jeremiah Smith and Jackson — who averaged double-digit points this season.
Like Rosales, Armstrong, who averaged 8.8 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 2.2 steals and 1.1 blocks per game as a junior, feels the Warriors’ potential is limitless. He also understands, however, perception of the team has been altered.
“It’s exciting to know other teams are going to be coming after us now,” the guard said. “We want to play every team at their best.
“We want the challenge of being the hunted instead of the hunters.”
Soon enough, Memorial Christian will face the arduous task of defending their title, and the Warriors are already preparing for the feat, but they are also affording themselves the opportunity to revel in their recent accomplishments.
And for Rosales, every day feels like one of redemption.
“After losing last year,” he said, “it was hard, but over time, we embraced what that feeling was like, and we never wanted to go experience that again.
“Fortunately, we were able to win this year, and it feels amazing.”
MEMORIAL CHRISTIAN 54, HARVEST CHRISTIAN 44
At Fort Worth
Memorial Christian Academy (54)
Lewis 2, Smith 3, Tompkins 6, Armstrong 13, Williams 0, Escoffery 8, I.Rosales 0, Clark 9, Jackson 13.
Bartonville Harvest Christian (44)
Samuel 11, Brousard 5, Whatley 9, Cleary 0, Cumbest 0, Gilliam 0, Chambers 19.
Memorial 9 13 18 14—54
Harvest 9 10 16 9—44
3-Point Goals—Memorial Christian 5 (Armstrong 3, Tompkins 2), Harvest Christian 7 (Samuel 3, Whatley 3, Chambers). Free throws—Memorial Christian 5-11, Harvest Christian 5-7. Fouled Out—None. Total Fouls—Memorial Christian 6, Harvest Christian 9. Technicals—None.
Records—Memorial Christian 17-3.
