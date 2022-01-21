Jeremiah Smith scored 21 points and the Memorial Christian Warriors won 69-50 on the road Friday night at Belton Providence Prep.

It was Smith's second straight game with 20-plus points. He scored 24 in an 84-13 home win over Leander Sterling Classical on Tuesday.

Erick Armstrong added nine points, eight rebounds and four assists for the Warriors. Cedrick Norwood had eight points and a team-best three steals. Xavier Catlin also scored eight points.

The Warriors broke open a close game in the second quarter turning an 18-12 lead into a 45-19 halftime advantage.

Davis Jackson made four 3s and scored 20 points, all after the first period, for Providence.

The Warriors are home Tuesday for their second meeting with Grace Academy at 6 p.m. MCA won the first matchup 65-30 in Georgetown on Jan. 6.

MEMORIAL CHRISTIAN 69, BELTON PROVIDENCE PREP 50

Memorial Christian Academy (69)

Hampton 6, Smith 21, Catlin 8, Tompkins 3, Norwood 8, Armstrong 9, Williams 3, Helvetius 2, Escoffery 7, Jackson 2.

Belton Providence Prep (50)

D.Jackson 20, Rapp 2, A.Jackson 1, Einboden 2, Lehmann 7, Marek 5, Morris 4, Robinson 9.

Memorial 18 27 14 10—69

Providence 12 7 17 14—50

3-Point Goals—Memorial Christian 7 (Smith 2, Armstrong 2, Norwood, Williams, Escoffery), Providence 6 (Jackson 4, Lehmann, Marek). Free throws—Memorial Christian 5-13, Providence 4-6. Fouled Out—Rapp. Total Fouls—Memorial Christian 9, Providence 14. Technicals—None.

Records—Memorial Christian 16-3.