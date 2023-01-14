TEMPLE -- Lake Belton led by as much as nine points early in the fourth, but that’s when Chaparral’s quick-strike offense heated up and left the Broncos behind, despite their best efforts to catch up.
The Bobcats then relied on the free-throw line to keep the Broncos at bay down the stretch, sinking 11-of-14 freebies in the final frame to finish off a 78-70 win in a District 22-5A affair Friday night at Bronco Gym.
In a game that stayed close throughout, Lake (15-9, 2-3) took its biggest lead of the night at 58-49 after Chris Jarrett knocked in a 3-pointer from the left side with 6:45 remaining.
Jarrett paced a trio of Broncos to hit for double-figures, spreading out his team-high 19 points with nine in the first half and 10 in the second on 7-of-11 shooting. Micah Hudson followed with 11 points and a game-high eight rebounds off the bench for Lake, while Trevon Phillips chipped in 10 points.
Jarrett’s 3 capped a 10-point run for the Broncos that stretched the third and fourth stanzas, but Lake’s offense mostly stopped in its tracks from there, and Chaparral turned to hot-shooting junior guard Jeremiah Smith for its response.
Smith’s deep 3-pointer from the top of the key shortly after Jarrett’s trey was his only long-range connection of the second half after he buried six 3s while pouring in 22 of his game-best 37 points in the first half. Smith finished 7-of-14 from beyond the arc.
He then turned to the charity stripe, where he connected on 10 of 12 shots in the final two quarters to help his team stave off a Lake team that never backed down, getting as close as six points in the final minute before finally running out of time.
Smith’s 3 with 6:29 left ignited the Bobcats (19-8, 2-3) on their own game-changing 17-0 swing, which culminated in Demarko Williams’ layup from the left side to push the gap to 66-58 with 3:34 left.
The Broncos trimmed the edge back down to three with about 2 minutes remaining following five straight points from Easton Hammond, including a 3-pointer after his offensive rebound of a Jarrett miss, and Phillips’ transition runner that was set up by Jarrett’s steal on the other end.
But Chaparral dropped in six straight free throws during the game’s next minute, including one from Smith following a technical foul that was called on Lake, one of three the Broncos drew on the night, to push the lead back to five.
Smith then finished the spurt with two more freebies that gave the Bobcats a 74-65 advantage with 1:34 left as Chaparral converted 22-of-29 free throws overall, compared to 10-of-16 for the Broncos.
Down to their final few possessions, Lake got a D’Arius Wilkerson layup, immediately followed by a Hammond 3 from the top of the key after an errant Bobcats pass, to cut the gap back to 76-70 with 48 seconds left.
Lake then forced turnovers on the Bobcats’ next two possessions but was unable to cash in on either, turning the ball over once and misfiring on a 3-pointer on the next, to allow Chaparral to hang on for its second win in a row.
The loss marked the second straight for Lake Belton, which dropped a road game to Belton on Tuesday.
The Broncos weathered a blistering first-half shooting performance from Smith, who drained back-to-back treys midway through the second quarter to push his team’s lead to its biggest to that point, at 37-27, after his transition 3 from the left corner with 3:34 left before the half.
The Broncos responded with a 9-point spurt, though, which Daud Khan finished with a short midrange jumper to help Lake get back within one point, at 39-38, by the break.
Lake will host Shoemaker on Tuesday while Chaparral travels to Belton.
22-5A BOYS BASKETBALL
Ellison 5-0
Shoemaker 4-1
Belton 3-2
Waco University 3-2
Chaparral 2-3
Lake Belton 2-3
Killeen 1-4
Waco 0-5
Friday’s Games
- Belton 51, Killeen 42
- Chaparral 78, Lake Belton 70
- No. 2 Ellison 47, Waco University 37
- Shoemaker 63, Waco 48
