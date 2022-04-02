WACO — Lake Belton put the Wheeless in motion, left Lorena in the rearview mirror and is on its way to Katy with pedal to the medal.
Savvy and speedy sophomore Ella Wheeless showcased her potent scoring touch, recording a third consecutive playoff hat trick as part of the Lady Broncos five-goal first half after briefly falling behind, and Lake Belton dispatched the Lady Leopards 5-1 on Friday night in a Class 4A Region III quarterfinal at Waco ISD Stadium.
“It kind of just happens. I don’t really mean to (score a hat trick). I’m in the right place at the right time,” said Wheeless, who reached the 50-goal plateau with her trio of markers Friday. “We’ve played a couple years together in the same spots, so we know where we’re going to go and our chemistry is just there. We work on it in practice, too.”
Practice has led to plenty of goals and wins for the second-year Lady Broncos (27-1), who’ve backed up their run to the regional semifinals during their inaugural campaign with a second trip to the fourth round.
The 4A Region III tournament kicks off April 8 at Katy’s Legacy Stadium. Lake Belton will play at 3 p.m. against West Columbia or Lumberton. Lorena, in at least the third round for the second time in four seasons, capped 2022 at 14-4-3.
“We didn’t quite mark the speed up front and shut down the passes,” Lorena head coach Noah Rolf said. “They had a lot of accuracy on connecting passes that we couldn’t quite match tonight.”
Lake Belton has been a tough match for many and might play more often than not like a veteran group, there are still signs of youth.
The pandemic altered playoff formats a year ago and the one-site regional rounds were scrapped. So, a road trip to the greater Houston area and Katy’s Legacy Stadium next week came as a bit of a surprise.
“We actually didn’t know there was supposed to be a regional tournament, so we’re really excited for that,” Wheeless said.
The Lady Broncos didn’t know much about deficits either entering Friday’s match having won 16 in a row while never trailing since their last defeat Jan. 21 versus Stephenville.
No matter. Lake Belton’s response to Gretchen Marek’s stunning goal from 27 yards out in the ninth minute was swift and, well, ongoing.
“I think it kind of just fueled our fire a little bit. We knew we shouldn’t have gotten down like that. And we even talked about before the game how they were going to take outside shots,” Wheeless said. “So, it was kind of our fault and we knew we needed to pick it up.”
It took the Lady Broncos 4 minutes to tie it at 1 when Wheeless gained possession some 35 yards from the net, outran a trio of defenders and confidently scored in the 13th.
After nearly putting Lake Belton up in the 21st minute, Wheeless did so after all, at the end of the Lady Broncos’ length-of-the-field counterattack in the 24th that blossomed out of clearing Lorena’s corner kick.
Tristen Oliphant gathered the ball at the edge of Lake Belton’s penalty box and sprinted with the ball about 25 yards before sending a long pass up to Wheeless, who dribbled between challengers before sending a shot to the right of Lorena keeper Emma Maggard as she shifted right.
“I think we started a little slow, honestly. I don’t think we started the first five, eight minutes our best. We haven’t had that speed of a game in a long time, so it takes a bit to get back into it. We do what we can in practice and other games to keep that speed but you really can’t match that game play,” Lake Belton head coach Jamie Tibbetts said. “So, I think it just took us a minute to get back in the groove.”
The Lady Broncos not only were back in the groove, they stayed there. The Lady Leopards had just three shots on target, all in the first half, after Marek’s tally as Lake Belton’s back line kept goalkeeper Madison Ortiz (four saves) mostly comfortable the rest of the way.
“We had to do some work tonight. Every single one of us count on each other and know that we are going to play with our best ability,” Lake Belton defender Isabella Bustos-McDaniel said. “I depend on them and they depend on me.”
An own goal caused in part by Sydni Cartwright’s header down into a crowded 6-yard box put the Lady Broncos up 3-1 in the 28th, about 2 minutes before Wheeless hammered a goal down off the crossbar for her third of the opening half and a 4-1 advantage.
Macee Bradford’s why-not effort from about 30 yards away in the 34th pushed it to the 5-1 margin.
Oliphant’s shot off the crossbar in the 56th minute was about as close as either team was to adding to the scoresheet, and the Lady Broncos converged in celebratory fashion near midfield as the final horn sounded.
Now, Katy calls.
“It’s going to be a really fun experience for them,” Tibbetts said. “It will be fun to watch them get to enjoy everything that they’ve earned.”
FRIDAY’S AREA HIGH SCHOOL PLAYOFF SCORES
GIRLS
6A regional quarterfinals
- Mansfield 0, Belton 0, Mansfield wins 3-2 on penalties
4A regional quarterfinals
- Lake Belton 5, Lorena 1
