Lake Belton’s and Georgetown’s softball teams combined for 62 wins and a pair of deep post-season runs last spring — streaks that no doubt included more than a few dramatic moments along the way.
The squads wasted no time putting one another to another tense test to open this year’s campaign.
Georgetown, last year’s Class 5A runners-up, scratched out two runs in the top of the seventh and starter Cambree Creager held serve in the bottom half to finish off a 2-0 no-hitter over the Lady Broncos in each team’s season opener Tuesday night at Lady Bronco Field.
Creager struck out Elaina Herrera and pinch hitter Alexis Ortiz to start the seventh, then got a nifty play from her shortstop Isa Torres, who tracked Angie DeLeon’s short fly into shallow left and dove near the foul line to make the catch to seal the win.
It capped a game that felt as tense as any late-season affair and one that featured sharp pitching on both sides.
Creager struck out 10 and allowed five base runners in her 109-pitch complete game, picking up the win after the Lady Eagles broke through in the seventh when Sam Swan drove a pitch to the base of the right-center wall to plate Kennedy Miller, who was issued an intentional walk.
Swan then advanced to third on a passed ball and tacked on an insurance run on Maddie Hartley’s sacrifice fly to right.
Swan’s double was one of just two hits for Georgetown, who also got a double from Miller in the fourth, as Lake Belton’s Shelby Schultz and Zakayia Fredrick combined to strike out 11 Lady Eagles.
The Lady Broncos, who were a Class 4A regional finalist last year, made their most significant threat in the sixth after Vic Shimabukuro reached on an error to start and Shultz then drew a one-out walk.
After Madison Lux struck out, the runners advanced on a pitch in the turf, but Creager got Casey Schultz to ground out on a slow roller to Torres at short to escape the jam.
Shelby Schultz drew two of Lake Belton’s four walks while Autumn Holman and Lux accounted for the others.
Shelby Schultz also pitched struck out seven and gave up one hit in 4 1/3 innings as she pitched the first three frames, then re-entered the circle in the sixth.
Holman worked a seven-pitch walk to start the bottom of the first as the game’s first base runner but Georgetown snuffed out the rally before it had a chance to form when Creager gloved Shelby Schultz’s screaming liner back up the middle and threw to double off Holman at first base.
Neither team would see another base runner until Miller knocked a two-out, one-hop double into the left-center gap in the top of the fourth but Lake’s Fredrick recovered by getting cleanup hitter Swan to line out to first.
Fredrick took the circle in the fourth to relieve Shelby Schultz, who retired all nine batters she faced, including striking out the side in the third, in her first stint on the rubber.
Fredrick sat down all but one hitter she faced in her 2 2/3 innings while fanning the final four batters before Shelby Schultz came back in with two outs in the sixth.
Lake got its first runner in scoring position after Shelby Schultz and Lux drew back-to-back one-out walks in the fourth but Creager escaped by getting Casey Shultz to line out and Herrera to ground out.
Creager then needed just four pitches to retire the side in the fifth and keep things scoreless heading into the stretch.
Lake Belton will take part in Austin Bowie’s tournament Thursday through Saturday, including a 3 p.m. Friday game with Temple that will be played at Austin’s Noack Sports Complex.
TUESDAY'S SOFTBALL
- Gatesville 16, McGregor 5, 5 innings
- Georgetown 2, Lake Belton 0
- Harker Heights 14, China Spring 4
- Salado 2, Georgetown East View 1
- West 10, Copperas Cove 7
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.